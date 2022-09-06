ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time

Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though. Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Manchester United Training Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Clash

Manchester United kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday. The Red Devils face a tough side in Real Sociedad. The Spanish side will not be an easy game for Erik Ten Hag and his men. United have been in training ahead of the game and here you can...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester City showing an interest in Real Madrid star

Manchester City are showing an interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. Since signing for Real Madrid in 2014, Kroos has played a pivotal role in the Spanish clubs’ success. The German international has won three league titles and four Champions League’s, and at the age of 32, is still performing at the highest level.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool

From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples. Their hosts needed only five minutes to take the lead when Piotr Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after a James Milner handball. A typical Jurgen Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Nine-year-old fan hurt by flare at Celtic match

Police are investigating after a young fan was hurt after being hit by a flare before Celtic's match against Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The nine-year-old supporter was taken to the medical room at Celtic Park for treatment and then transferred to hospital. It is understood the incident took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
