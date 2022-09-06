Read full article on original website
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Antonio Conte slams Tottenham’s ‘crazy’ fixture pile-up as Spurs prepare for their return to Champions League action
ANTONIO CONTE urged Tottenham to put more pressure on Premier League chiefs to lighten their “crazy” fixture load. Spurs begin their Champions League campaign on Wednesday night at home to Marseille — having already played three times in six days last week. The clash against the French...
Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
SkySports
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The 2022/23 Champions League is under way and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and the schedule for the tournament... The group stages kicked off on Tuesday, with Chelsea suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City cruising to a 4-0 win over Sevilla and Celtic losing 3-0 to Real Madrid.
Gary Neville Praises Manchester United Defensive Duo
Manchester United legend Gary Neville is full of praise for two new United defenders.
Yardbarker
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema not discarded for Madrid derby in ten days time
Real Madrid fans ultimately have to be relieved that Karim Benzema’s injury against Celtic was not a serious problem. There is a rather important game that lands close to his supposed recovery date though. Los Blancos announced his thigh injury on Wednesday afternoon but gave no recovery time. Most...
Yardbarker
Chelsea chiefs also admire Champions League-winning manager alongside Potter & Pochettino
Chelsea chiefs reportedly had another candidate in mind after sacking Thomas Tuchel as manager yesterday. The Blues have been strongly linked with both Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, but it seems that some figures inside the club were also keen on former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, according to Mail Plus.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Training Squad Ahead Of Real Sociedad Clash
Manchester United kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday. The Red Devils face a tough side in Real Sociedad. The Spanish side will not be an easy game for Erik Ten Hag and his men. United have been in training ahead of the game and here you can...
Yardbarker
Manchester City showing an interest in Real Madrid star
Manchester City are showing an interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. Since signing for Real Madrid in 2014, Kroos has played a pivotal role in the Spanish clubs’ success. The German international has won three league titles and four Champions League’s, and at the age of 32, is still performing at the highest level.
Premier League MW6 Round-Up | Red Devils Impress & Brendan Rodgers Under Pressure
With the latest set of Premier League matches coming to an end, let’s have a look at the winners and losers from Matchweek 6.
BBC
Analysis: Napoli 4-1 Liverpool
From the very first minute, Liverpool were on the back foot in Naples. Their hosts needed only five minutes to take the lead when Piotr Zielinski coolly slotted in his penalty after a James Milner handball. A typical Jurgen Klopp side would have been expected to bounce back immediately, but...
Manchester United lose at home on Erik Ten Hag's European debut 1-0 to Real Sociedad
A Brais Méndez penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to take all three points at Old Trafford 1-0 as a Manchester United side featuring Cristiano Ronaldo made a slow start to its Europa League campaign.
BBC
Nine-year-old fan hurt by flare at Celtic match
Police are investigating after a young fan was hurt after being hit by a flare before Celtic's match against Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The nine-year-old supporter was taken to the medical room at Celtic Park for treatment and then transferred to hospital. It is understood the incident took place...
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
