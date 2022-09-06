ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

Forrest County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Forrest County, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg teen arrested for hindering prosecution in ongoing investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen is in the Forrest County Jail tonight after refusing to cooperate with Hattiesburg police in an ongoing investigation. Police arrested 18-year-old Janiyah Cooper on Wednesday, Sep. 7, on one count of hindering prosecution. Allegedly, Cooper refused to cooperate in the investigation of a shooting on Myrtle Street that occurred in May 2022.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

WANTED: Man wanted in Hattiesburg shooting, one injured

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is on the run after shooting at his mother during a domestic dispute. Cedrick Moffett, Jr., 28, is wanted for domestic violence - aggravated assault in connection to a domestic-related shooting on Quinn Street that occurred around noon on Wednesday, Sep. 7. The...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Two arrested, dog shot during Gulfport narcotics bust

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Gulfport men were arrested and a dog was shot and killed during a Tuesday afternoon narcotics bust involving the Gulfport Police SWAT Team. It happened at a home in the 1300 block of 19th Street around 4 p.m., September 6. Members of the Gulfport Police...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Two arrested in narcotics investigation in Gulfport

On September 6, 2022, the Gulfport Police Department arrested 36-year-old Gerry Bernard Moore and charged him with one count of Possession with Intent and 27-year-old Jaylen Michael Moore and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:02 p.m., the Gulfport Police Department Anti-Crime...
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 20 years in connection to a case from 2019. The 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Wednesday that Jeremy H. Underwood was sentenced for manslaughter after being convicted at trial. Early on Jan. 13, 2019, the Hattiesburg...
HATTIESBURG, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Mississippi Press

Investigation continues into apparent domestic killing in Vancleave

VANCLEAVE, Mississippi -- Jackson County investigators are continuing to work on what appears to be a domestic killing in Vancleave. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, deputies were called to a home on Jim Ramsey Road early Monday morning, where they found the body of a woman, later identified by Coroner Bruce Lynd as 40-year-old Nina Olivia Brossett.
VANCLEAVE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest

A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
HEIDELBERG, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel police deliver water donations to Jackson

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-wheeler left Laurel today heading for the capital city, and inside, it carried hundreds of bottles of clean water. The Laurel Police Department collected water donations from the community for over a week. Captain Michael Reeves said that in that time, the community banded together...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Now hiring! Highway Patrol to hold job fairs at Hattiesburg sub-station

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Looking for a new career? The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting for Cadet Class 67. The class will begin an 18-week training course in late January 2023 at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl. Applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications:
HATTIESBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

IN THE PINE BELT: List of Water Donation Sites

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Pine Belt Area Bottled Water Drive For Jackson: Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off...
HATTIESBURG, MS

