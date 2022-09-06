A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The woman who died in a house fire Tuesday morning in East Wenatchee has been identified. Another brush fire outside Soap Lake threatened homes Tuesday, the fifth such fire in the area in the past month. The state will be holding a virtual meeting next Wednesday to hear people’s thoughts on a proposal to reopen a section of the upper Chelan River for fishing and The 75th Chelan County Fair in Cashmere officially opened today and will run through Thursday.

