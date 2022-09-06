ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Lake, WA

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Fire closes I-182 in Richland near Vantage exit

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is currently on the scene of a trailer fire in an eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland, near the Vantage exit. One lane in each direction is currently blocked due to a small wildfire that was sparked in the median of the road. The...
RICHLAND, WA
NCWLIFE Evening News September 8th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, The woman who died in a house fire Tuesday morning in East Wenatchee has been identified. Another brush fire outside Soap Lake threatened homes Tuesday, the fifth such fire in the area in the past month. The state will be holding a virtual meeting next Wednesday to hear people’s thoughts on a proposal to reopen a section of the upper Chelan River for fishing and The 75th Chelan County Fair in Cashmere officially opened today and will run through Thursday.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Wildfire burning south of Beverley Sand Dunes in Grant County

BEVERLEY, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning south of Beverley Sand Dunes. Crews from Royal Slope Fire and Grant County Fire District 8 are responding to the fire. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says firefighting aircraft are assisting to put out the fire. They are...
Grant County Brush Fire ‘Under Control’

Crews are still monitoring activity after a wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon in an area south of the Beverly Sand Dunes in Grant County. The Sheriff's Office said the fire was being managed and was under control after being reported to be burning about 40 acres. Local and federal crews...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Dust Storm Warning issued along I-90 west of Ritzville

SPOKANE, Wash.– A dust storm responsible for car accidents in Grant County earlier in the day is moving into the I-90 corridor Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a Dust Storm Warning through 3:45 p.m. for parts of Adams, Grant, and Lincoln Counties. Weather satellites are picking...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range

It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
WENATCHEE, WA
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire

Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Woman found dead in Tuesday morning fire in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE — A woman was found dead in a Tuesday morning fire at a home in East Wenatchee. The fire was first reported just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eastmont Avenue. Both Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded as witnesses reported flames coming out of second story windows, according to fire district spokesperson Kay McKellar.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
QUINCY, WA
Air Quality Reaches “Very Unhealthy” Levels Around NCW

As the week nears its end, the air quality has steadily worsened in a number of places around North Central Washington. According to the Department of Ecology Air Monitoring Network, air quality readings were in the “Very Unhealthy” category in the Lake Chelan and Methow Valleys Thursday afternoon, while indexes in the Upper Wenatchee Valley were listed as “Unhealthy.”
WENATCHEE, WA
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape

ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
ELLENSBURG, WA

