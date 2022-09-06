Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tahoe City Skatepark Unveiled in Honor of Fallen Teen, Scotty LappAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Tour de Tahoe Set to Return for its 18th Event on September 11Anthony J LynchStateline, NV
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing ProjectAnthony J LynchSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
The Great Reno Balloon Race to Return September 9-11Anthony J LynchReno, NV
Drone Shows To Return To Lake Tahoe for Labor Day WeekendAnthony J LynchTahoe City, CA
Sierra Sun
Name change for League of Women Voters; Constitution Challenge next month
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The local chapter of the League of Women Voters recently announced it has dropped the “Western” in the title. The official name is now The League of Women Voters of Nevada County. The group said in a news release that the name change is...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Sanitary District unveils plaque in memory of longtime board member
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Sanitary District on Wednesday, Aug. 17, held a ceremony in memory of former Board Member Ron Sweet. Sweet, who served on the Board of Directors continuously for 43 years, passed away last November at the age of 87. A bronze plaque was unveiled at the ceremony.
Sierra Flats project to add 160 affordable housing units to Carson City
Low-income seniors and families looking for housing will have an additional option next year at an affordable housing project in Carson City. The Sierra Flats project broke ground on Butti Way and Airport Road in Carson City on Sept. 1. The project will have 160 affordable housing units and will be completed before the end...
Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
Nevada Appeal
Chicago-based marijuana company buys Carson dispensary
Chicago-based cannabis giant Verano has closed its $29 million acquisition of Sierra Well, which runs a dispensary in Carson City. According to Verano Director of Communications Steve Mazeika, the acquisition includes two dispensaries, one in Carson and one in Reno, and a cultivation and production facility in Reno. “Today signifies...
Schools closed due to Mosquito Fire in Placer, El Dorado counties
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — As the insatiable Mosquito Fire continues to burn uncontained, some schools in El Dorado and Placer counties are closing. In El Dorado County, all Black Oak Mine Unified School District schools will be closed Friday. In Placer County, Foresthill Divide School will also be...
Sierra Sun
Lake Tahoe renters have role in preparing for wildfire
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Whether you are a homeowner or a renter, living in a fire-prone landscape is a shared responsibility – everyone plays a role. As fire danger remains high, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team urges Lake Tahoe renters to prepare themselves and their families for wildfire with the Lake Tahoe Long-Term Renter’s Guide.
New Carson City sawmill to process timber salvaged from wildfires, forest thinning projects
A new sawmill in Carson City that can produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year is set to begin operations in early 2023. It is the first major mill to open in the area in decades; the next-closest mill is in Quincy, Calif. ...
Sierra Sun
Mosquito Fire doubles in size; Air quality ‘moderate-to-unhealthy’ in Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — A record-breaking heat wave and dry, drought-parched conditions have helped the Mosquito Fire double in size over the last 24 hours and smoke from the uncontained blaze is blanketing the Lake Tahoe Basin, severely degrading air quality. Tahoe on Friday morning has unhealthy to hazardous air...
Sierra Sun
Law Review: Electric vehicle parking spot conundrum
Labor Day weekend in Truckee/Lake Tahoe is over. Take a deep breath. The Tesla caravan has rolled west, joining the alkaline-shined Burning Man jalopies. A confluence of debutantes and the dusty. A true California congregation, if ever there was one. The exodus of excess brings some semblance of normalcy back...
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency
Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
Elko Daily Free Press
Quirks of cannabis tax formula mean heavy burden for Nevada cultivators as prices drop
In Reno cultivator Sarah Rosenfeld’s recent experience, the top dollar a pound of marijuana bud or flower might fetch at wholesale prices is about $1,800 to $2,000, and that’s if it’s packaged and has a high concentration of the active ingredient THC. Something in bulk with less potency might be closer to $900.
nnbw.com
NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes
Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A Johnson Lane man was taken into custody on Monday night after a reported hit and run collision 6:30 p.m. led to a standoff at his home. The incident was over pretty quickly, and he was detained by 7:15 p.m. Apparently, Gardnerville has been maintaining the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Clean Up the Lake finds ‘dirtiest mile’ yet in Fallen Leaf Lake
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nonprofit Clean Up The Lake has launched an expansive underwater clean up in Fallen Leaf Lake revealing the Tahoe Basin’s dirtiest mile yet. In the history of this small but mighty and often overlooked lake, there has never been an underwater cleanup of this scale, said a news release.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?
Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
Mountain Democrat
Forest fire enters county
Flames from a forest fire burning in Placer County at the county line jumped the river canyon into El Dorado County Thursday afternoon. Emergency personnel were attempting to put a hard closure in place on Wentworth Springs Road from Breedlove Road east to Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, with a soft closure clear to Main Street in Georgetown, according to scanner traffic.
Tri-City Herald
Missing mountain biker found dead 200 feet below steep trail, California officials say
The body of a missing mountain biker was found 200 feet below his bicycle on a remote trail, according to California officials. On Sept. 3, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched after receiving a report of a missing person on the Downieville Downhill Trail, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
