Truckee, CA

Government
City
State
Nevada State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Nevada Appeal

Chicago-based marijuana company buys Carson dispensary

Chicago-based cannabis giant Verano has closed its $29 million acquisition of Sierra Well, which runs a dispensary in Carson City. According to Verano Director of Communications Steve Mazeika, the acquisition includes two dispensaries, one in Carson and one in Reno, and a cultivation and production facility in Reno. “Today signifies...
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Lake Tahoe renters have role in preparing for wildfire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Whether you are a homeowner or a renter, living in a fire-prone landscape is a shared responsibility – everyone plays a role. As fire danger remains high, the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team urges Lake Tahoe renters to prepare themselves and their families for wildfire with the Lake Tahoe Long-Term Renter’s Guide.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Sierra Sun

Law Review: Electric vehicle parking spot conundrum

Labor Day weekend in Truckee/Lake Tahoe is over. Take a deep breath. The Tesla caravan has rolled west, joining the alkaline-shined Burning Man jalopies. A confluence of debutantes and the dusty. A true California congregation, if ever there was one. The exodus of excess brings some semblance of normalcy back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency

Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
nnbw.com

NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes

Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race

A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 6, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A Johnson Lane man was taken into custody on Monday night after a reported hit and run collision 6:30 p.m. led to a standoff at his home. The incident was over pretty quickly, and he was detained by 7:15 p.m. Apparently, Gardnerville has been maintaining the...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Clean Up the Lake finds ‘dirtiest mile’ yet in Fallen Leaf Lake

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nonprofit Clean Up The Lake has launched an expansive underwater clean up in Fallen Leaf Lake revealing the Tahoe Basin’s dirtiest mile yet. In the history of this small but mighty and often overlooked lake, there has never been an underwater cleanup of this scale, said a news release.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: who put up Biden-Sisolak campaign signs?

Reno, Nev — Viewer Joanna Daily wrote in asking who is behind some new campaign signs that feature President Biden and Governor Sisolak?. The signs are up in quite a few places including South Mccarran and Longley in Reno. The tagline states: "the democrat dream team for Nevada." If...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Forest fire enters county

Flames from a forest fire burning in Placer County at the county line jumped the river canyon into El Dorado County Thursday afternoon. Emergency personnel were attempting to put a hard closure in place on Wentworth Springs Road from Breedlove Road east to Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, with a soft closure clear to Main Street in Georgetown, according to scanner traffic.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

