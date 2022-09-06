ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Weeknd Hangs Out Backstage With Adorable Young Fan Battling Cancer: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

The Weeknd just made an adorable new friend. After a mom took to social media to ask him if he’d meet up with her daughter Katana, a 3-year-old fan of his who’s currently battling cancer , the 32-year-old pop star went above and beyond by inviting Katana to hang out with him backstage at his recent concerts in Los Angeles.

Katana’s journey to meeting her favorite singer began when mom Lisa posted a video of her daughter declaring her love for The Weeknd on Twitter. “My daughter wants to meet her favorite artist @theweeknd and go to his concert,” Lisa captioned the video, posted July 26. “I want to make that happen for her, she deserves the best of the best. she’s kicking cancer’s butt and still being a light in this world.”

Flash-forward to this past weekend, and Katana has gone from being a fan of The Weeknd to being his backstage bestie. In photos and videos posted to her mom’s social media accounts, she can be seen hugging the “Sacrifice” singer, giving him presents and hanging out with him before the show.

In one video, Katana cheers as she sees The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, and excitedly asks: “Are you going to sing on the stage?”

“Yes, I’m getting ready to sing on the stage,” he replies, wrapping her in a big hug.

Katana got to be present at both of Tesfaye’s sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium Sept. 2 and 3 — though the second show was abruptly cut short when the four-time Grammy winner unexpectedly blew out his voice while performing. Before he went onstage that night, though, Katana got to walk hand in hand with her idol as he made his trek to the stage.

“Did you have fun last time? Did you hear me scream your name?” Tesfaye asks after picking Katana up for another hug.

“Their connection is the sweetest thing I’ve ever witnessed,” Lisa tweeted afterward. “Really praying hard for a speedy recovery for Abel. he holds the most special place in our hearts.”

See photos and videos from Katana’s special meet-up with The Weeknd below:

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

The Weeknd Is Recovering After Losing His Voice During LA Show, Will Finish Out Tour in Toronto

After ending his sold-out concert abruptly at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday because he lost his voice, The Weeknd is officially on the mend and ready to keep his show on the road. The Canadian singer updated his fans Tuesday (Sept. 6) via Instagram with the good news of his recovery. “doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” he wrote in the caption. “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Billboard

Now You Can Watch Maneskin’s Cheeky 2022 MTV VMAs Performance in a ‘Restored,’ Less-Censored Edit

When you watched the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards back on Aug. 28, were you wondering why the cameraman decided to use so many wide shots during Måneskin‘s performance of “Supermodel”? A lot of fans assumed it was because of frontman Damiano David’s barely there black leather chaps that exposed his backside — and that might have been part of it, but there was another, even racier outfit in the band. Bassist Victoria De Angelis was originally wearing a one-armed blouse with a pasty covering an exposed breast, but during the performance, her sleeve slipped down, uncovering her other breast. Ever...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson is taking some time to herself for the first time since she was a teenager. The Kelly Clarkson Show host stopped by the TODAY show Tuesday to visit old friends Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, revealing the real reason she took the summer off from filming The Voice. Clarkson revealed it had been since she was 16 years old that she had taken a summer off when asked by Daly, who also hosts The Voice.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

New Details: Antidepressant Drugs Blamed In Naomi Judd Death, As It Emerges She Battled Insecurities Over Appearance

Before Naomi Judd passed away, she was stressed about a slew of things, a source exclusively tells OK!. "Between the pressure of appearing at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction and a planned tour with daughter Wynonna, she was insecure about her thinning hair and weight gain from antidepressant drugs. It was all too much for her brittle mental state," the insider divulges. Sadly, Naomi took her own life at her home in Tennessee. In mid-May, Ashley Judd spoke about the incident, explaining why she and Wynonna kept the details under wraps for some time. “She used a weapon...
TENNESSEE STATE
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cancer#Backstage#Weeknd#Hanging
Billboard

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Child: Report

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their third child. According to People magazine the Maroon 5 singer and Victoria’s Secret model are growing their family, which already includes 5-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and four-year-old daughter Gio Grace. According to the magazine, the couple — who married in 2014 — were spotted out to lunch in Santa Barbara on Monday, where Prinsloo reportedly displayed her baby bump in a silk floral dress. At press time a spokesperson for Levine had not returned requests for comment on the report. Levine and Prinsloo have diligently guarded their children’s privacy, with Dusty Rose making her...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles ‘Did Not Spit on Chris Pine’ in Viral Video: Actor’s Rep Blames ‘Odd Online Illusion’

Wipe away any thoughts you might’ve had about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday (Sept. 5), because it didn’t happen — viral video or no. “[It is] the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep tells Billboard of the video making its rounds on the internet. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine … there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Selena Gomez and Rema Team Up for ‘Calm Down’ Remix Video: Watch

Rema and Selena Gomez released the music video for their new collaboration “Calm Down” on Wednesday (Sept. 7). On the remix, the pair trade verses while wandering and dancing their way through a colorful house. “Yeah, I know I look shy but for you I get down, oh, woah/ And my hips make you cry when I’m moving around you/ Do it once, do it twice/ I push back, you hold me tight/ Get a taste for a night/ Baby show me you can calm down, calm down/ Dance with me and take the lead now, lead now/ Got you so...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kristen Cruz Shows Off Her Incredible Pipes With ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’ Cover on ‘AGT’

Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” is the type of song that needs a special, work-hardened voice, one that can hit high notes. It’s also the type of song that can go horribly wrong. Kristen Cruz has that special voice, which she showcased in a performance Tuesday night (Sept. 6) on America’s Got Talent. The 19-year-old found her groove with confidence, blending blues rock with country tones, hitting an assortment of high notes (though the very last moment might cause her to miss some sleep). The teen singer has no trouble proving her talent. She’s a TikTok phenom with more...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular...
MUSIC
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: JVKE Clocks Debut Entry With Viral Hit ‘Golden Hour’

Singer-songwriter JVKE makes his first visit to the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) thanks to his latest single, “Golden Hour.” The track, released via AWAL July 15, debuts at No. 71 with 7.2 million U.S. streams (up 88%) and 4,000 downloads sold (up 104%) in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. The song’s gains also help JVKE jump 11-4 on the Emerging Artists chart, marking his first week in the top 10. The profile for “Golden Hour” has swelled on TikTok, where the song has been incorporated into over 11,000 clips. JVKE himself has over 7.7 million...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Don’t Believe Jay-Z Ripped ‘God Did’ Verse in One Take? Young Guru Provides the Receipts

For any of those of you out there who still doubt that Jay-Z recorded his epic, four-minute verse on DJ Khaled‘s “God Did” in one take, Jigga’s longtime engineer, Young Guru, has the receipts. On Sunday (Sept. 4), Guru posted a long message on Instagram along with two pics from the sessions to prove his point. “This is first and last time I’m gonna do this. I could care less if you believe me when I say that he did this @djkhaled verse in one take,” Guru wrote alongside of a picture of him at the mixing console with Jay chilling in...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy