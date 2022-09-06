Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Emergency meeting set for Monday after calls to remove voting machines with ballot errors
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Board of Elections says a meeting is set for 10am Monday to review Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s request to remove the ExpressVote voting machines connected to ballot errors during the early voting period leading up to the state primary election.
Arguments heard in former Fall River mayor’s appeal
Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia's legal team argued Thursday the prosecution made improper statements during his trial, as they aim to overturn his conviction on appeal.
ABC6.com
Thomas Quinn re-elected in race for Bristol County district attorney, McMahon responds
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Associated Press projects incumbent Thomas Quinn to be re-elected as Bristol County district attorney. Quinn initially said Tuesday as an event in Westport that there is enough information to claim victory in the race. With no Republican candidate in the race, Quinn is...
Elorza calls for ExpressVote machines to be removed for Tuesday’s primary
Voting rights groups quickly disagreed with Elorza's call to remove the machines due to various errors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Laliberte-Lebeau to be Arraigned Tuesday on Charges of Harassment and Witness Intimidation
Fall River City Council President Pam Laliberte-Lebeau will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges she sent harassing phone and text messages to the wife of a former lover and intimidating witnesses in the case. The charges were filed by Westport Police who investigated a complaint by a couple who had...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mayor faces new attempt to oust her from office
(WJAR) — A city councilwoman has filed a formal complaint against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and wants her removed. “I fired every warning shot, every one I could. And it still kept happening,” Councilwoman Denise Sierra told NBC 10 Wednesday, after filing paperwork to start the process for the potential removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, Marine Unit, Dive Team, local fire and police, search for bridge jumper
Crews are searching for someone that they believe jumped off of a bridge on Friday. A person is suspected of having jumped off the Sagamore Bridge earlier this morning. According to Massachusetts State Police, their Marine Unit, Dive Team, and Air Wing, along with Bourne Fire and Police, are searching the Cape Cod Canal.
RELATED PEOPLE
ABC6.com
Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
Taunton Man With Prior Conviction Admits to Trafficking Firearms
BOSTON — A 28-year-old Taunton man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing and trafficking firearms as a convicted felon after bringing guns from Ohio and selling them in the state, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The office said Jaylen Rose admitted on Aug. 30 to federal firearms charges...
Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results
Massachusetts primary election results for lieutenant governor.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave
A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Barnstable County vault stalling Primary Election opened after almost 16 hours
The locked vault containing Barnstable County’s Primary Election ballots was opened Tuesday evening after almost 16 hours worth of effort to get inside. Boston 25′s Drew Karedes was on the scene when the vault was finally cracked open shortly before 8:00 p.m. Emergency paper ballots were distributed at...
Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall
Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
Which City Is More Driver-Friendly? New Bedford vs. Fall River
It's the debate that no one is talking about, but everyone knows about. In the category of the worst city to drive through, it's New Bedford vs. Fall River here on the SouthCoast and the people have spoken. It's been a long time coming, but it's time to set the record straight.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brayton Point Nonprofit Returns Unused Money to Somerset
Last night at the Somerset Board of Selectman meeting, local nonprofit group Save Our Bay Brayton Point closed one chapter in the fight against noise and pollution in their community. SOBBP president Jeffrey Kardel presented the board with a check for just over $10,000, thanking residents for their support. The...
2012 New Bedford rape suspect released on bail
The New Bedford man charged in connection with a decade-old rape case has been released on bail, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Letter: Fairhaven seems to have fallen victim
Blandford, Uxbrige, North Adams and Fairhaven. What do they all have in common? Angie Lopes Ellison!. Fairhaven is her fourth administrative position since 2016. In her previous employments she did not fulfill her contractual agreements. The statements, “Not a good fit,” or “left employment under mutual agreement” are not reasonable responses as to why she was terminated. Her unprofessional administrative leadership is unacceptable. Fairhaven is not the first municipality where she has fired employees, created a hostile and toxic work environment and had department heads resign. Google her name and you will be surprised.
Fall River Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Hammer Murder
FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old Fall River man has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal 2018 murder of 39-year-old Lance Correia with a hammer. A spokesperson from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Adam Levesque received the life sentence on Wednesday after he was convicted of second degree murder last month for Correia's death.
Comments / 0