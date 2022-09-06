ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Attleboro, MA
Attleboro, MA
Bristol County, MA
Somerset, MA
Attleboro, MA
Bristol County, MA
Barnstable, MA
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket mayor faces new attempt to oust her from office

(WJAR) — A city councilwoman has filed a formal complaint against Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, and wants her removed. “I fired every warning shot, every one I could. And it still kept happening,” Councilwoman Denise Sierra told NBC 10 Wednesday, after filing paperwork to start the process for the potential removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Tom Hodgson
ABC6.com

Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts correction officer arrested, facing drug charges, placed on leave

A Massachusetts correction officer is facing charges after being arrested last week. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office and court records, 44-year-old Vito A. Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested Thursday when he arrived for his shift at Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk. Forlano has been charged with...
FUN 107

Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall

Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced to time served after trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Bay State

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced on Sept. 1, 2022 in federal court in Boston for trafficking over 13 kilograms of cocaine. Anthony Coplin, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five years in prison) and four years of supervised release. On April 13, 2022, Coplin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Brayton Point Nonprofit Returns Unused Money to Somerset

Last night at the Somerset Board of Selectman meeting, local nonprofit group Save Our Bay Brayton Point closed one chapter in the fight against noise and pollution in their community. SOBBP president Jeffrey Kardel presented the board with a check for just over $10,000, thanking residents for their support. The...
SOMERSET, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Letter: Fairhaven seems to have fallen victim

Blandford, Uxbrige, North Adams and Fairhaven. What do they all have in common? Angie Lopes Ellison!. Fairhaven is her fourth administrative position since 2016. In her previous employments she did not fulfill her contractual agreements. The statements, “Not a good fit,” or “left employment under mutual agreement” are not reasonable responses as to why she was terminated. Her unprofessional administrative leadership is unacceptable. Fairhaven is not the first municipality where she has fired employees, created a hostile and toxic work environment and had department heads resign. Google her name and you will be surprised.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Hammer Murder

FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old Fall River man has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal 2018 murder of 39-year-old Lance Correia with a hammer. A spokesperson from the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Adam Levesque received the life sentence on Wednesday after he was convicted of second degree murder last month for Correia's death.
FALL RIVER, MA

