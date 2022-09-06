Blandford, Uxbrige, North Adams and Fairhaven. What do they all have in common? Angie Lopes Ellison!. Fairhaven is her fourth administrative position since 2016. In her previous employments she did not fulfill her contractual agreements. The statements, “Not a good fit,” or “left employment under mutual agreement” are not reasonable responses as to why she was terminated. Her unprofessional administrative leadership is unacceptable. Fairhaven is not the first municipality where she has fired employees, created a hostile and toxic work environment and had department heads resign. Google her name and you will be surprised.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO