MedicalXpress
Old drugs hint at new ways to beat chronic pain
Pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, but many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study published in Science Translational Medicine points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA—Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children's Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and eclipse the opioid epidemic.
Cannabis raises risk of deadly heart problems by three-quarters, study finds
CANNABIS raises the risk of deadly heart problems by three-quarters, a major study suggests. Danish researchers analysed data on 1.6 million patients suffering from chronic pain. Nearly 5,000 were prescribed cannabis to help them deal with their condition. After a three-year follow up, scientists found those given the drug were...
PsyPost
Placebo-controlled study suggests that the benefits of psilocybin microdosing can be explained by expectancy effects
Anecdotal evidence suggests that microdosing with psilocybin mushrooms offers mental health benefits. But a recent experimental study suggests that these purported benefits may be driven by users’ expectations. Findings from the placebo-controlled experiment were published in the journal Translational Psychiatry. Microdosing, the practice of consuming low, sub-hallucinogenic doses of...
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Yes, marijuana can be addictive — but it's not like other addictive drugs. Here's why
Nicotine is notoriously addictive, to the extent that the global market for nicotine cessation in 2021 was valued at an estimated $23 billion. Alcoholism is so insidious that those who are severe alcoholics can die if they go cold turkey. Yet marijuana — the most popular psychotropic drug after alcohol...
Magic mushrooms’ psilocybin could help people overcome alcohol addiction
In a new study, researchers combined psilocybin, the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms, with psychotherapy to treat alcohol addiction. Included in the research were 93 people with alcohol addiction who had no major psychiatric disorders nor had used psychedelics in the past year. These people were divided into two groups; one group was given two doses of psilocybin while the other received two doses of antihistamine placebo. In addition to medication, all participants were offered psychotherapy sessions for 12 weeks; four sessions before the first medication dose, four between the first and second doses, and four during the month after treatment.
Psychiatric Times
The Importance of Managing Psychiatric Disorders During Pregnancy and Postpartum
Treating women of reproductive age who have depression can be difficult. Here’s an overview on the subject from the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. “We always want to make sure we weigh the risks of the untreated psychiatric disorder when we are considering treatments, especially medication exposures, for women of reproductive age,” said Marlene Freeman, MD, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
msn.com
ADHD drug shows promise in treating some symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease
The search for a way to treat Alzheimer’s disease has puzzled scientists for decades. This may be why some researchers are shifting their focus slightly, investigating whether treating the systems affected by Alzheimer’s (as opposed to the causes) may better help them find a treatment. This is exactly...
When Should You See A Doctor For Insomnia?
It's essential to seek a specialist for insomnia at the right time to avoid being sleep deprived and compromising your overall wellbeing and everyday life.
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Treatment of Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective Disorders
The mainstay of treatment for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder includes antipsychotics. Schizophrenia is one of the top 15 causes of disability worldwide. It is a chronic mental disorder in which the affected individuals have a disruption in thought process, perceptions, emotions, and social interactions.1 Schizophrenia affects approximately 24 million people worldwide—or 1 in every 300 individuals.2.
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
MedicalXpress
Gut microbes may lead to therapies for mental illness, study reports
The role of the microbiome in intestinal and systemic health has garnered close attention among researchers for many years. Now evidence is mounting that this collection of microorganisms in the human gut can also impact a person's neurological and emotional health, according to a recent perspective article in Science by a UT Southwestern researcher.
ADDitude
PMDD, Autism, and ADHD: The Hushed Comorbidity
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) is a hormonal health condition that causes clinically significant and impairing depression, anxiety, mood swings, and uncomfortable physical symptoms in the week leading up to menses, the onset of a period. PMDD symptoms improve following menses and are minimal, if not absent, in the weeks following. PMDD disproportionately affects people with autism and ADHD. Various medications can help control PMDD symptoms1.
psychologytoday.com
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
BBC
Aripiprazole: Shortage of drug used to treat bipolar disorders
There is a shortage in some strengths of a drug primarily used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. Aripiprazole can also be used for children with severe autism. The Department of Health said some strengths and formulations remain available and advised patients to speak to their prescriber or pharmacist. They...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Antipsychotics Use Climbs in Years Before Parkinson’s Diagnosis: Study
The use of antipsychotic medications is substantially more common among people with Parkinson’s disease than in the general population, according to a new study based on national data in Finland. Results show that the increase in antipsychotic use among Parkinson’s patients is evident several years before the disease is...
Psychiatric Times
Bipolar Disorder in Perinatal Women
Researchers performed a systematic review and meta-analysis of the prevalence of bipolar disorder and associated mood episodes in perinatal women. “Ms Daphne” is a 23-year-old African-American female with a 5-year history of bipolar disorder. She is currently euthymic with no hospitalizations in the past 4 years. She does not smoke, drink alcohol, or use illicit drugs. She sees her outpatient psychiatrist every 3 months. Two months after her last appointment, she calls the clinic because she is now pregnant. She asks about risks of her psychotropic medications to the baby. She also asks about potential effects of the pregnancy on her mood. As her psychiatrist, how would you advise the patient on her risk of mood episodes in the perinatal period?
healthcanal.com
How Long Does Postpartum Depression Last? Causes, Symptoms & Effects 2022
Depression can take various forms and has many different causes. It is thought that 60% of women[1] who commit suicide during the postpartum period do not seek mental health treatment beforehand. The death of loved ones, isolation, and illness are major environmental triggers of depression. Physical triggers include chemical imbalances...
msn.com
New study suggests COVID increases risks of brain disorders
A study published this month in the Lancet Psychiatry showed increased risks of some brain disorders two years after infection with the coronavirus, shedding new light on the long-term neurological and psychiatric aspects of the virus. The analysis, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford and drawing on health...
daystech.org
Three Autism Subgroups With Distinct Prenatal Risk Factors
Summary: Using massive knowledge units, researchers decided youngsters on the autism spectrum will be damaged into three subgroups primarily based upon co-occurring situations, and people subgroups are related to totally different prenatal danger elements. Infections, anti-inflammatory, and different advanced drugs have been related to one group, whereas joint problems and immune system issues have been related to one other. The third subgroup was related to general being pregnant problems. Researchers have developed a brand new blood check that may for autism and prenatal danger elements for ASD.
Benzinga
