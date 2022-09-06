Read full article on original website
Man In Custody After Firing A Gun Several Times On His Porch
A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he was firing gunshots from his porch near Haskell Place and Delaware Avenue. Police responded to the call just before noon and say that they set up a perimeter because the man wasn’t listening to demands. He did eventually surrender to police and was placed under arrest. Police say no one was injured during the shooting and it's not clear why he opened fire.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Smashing Windows, Breaking Into Church
An alert citizen helped Tulsa Police catch a man breaking into a church near 31st and Harvard Friday morning. Investigators say the man smashed several windows at the church leaving lots of damage behind. Officers say they were called to the Fellowship Congregational Church early Friday morning after an employee of a nearby fast food restaurant heard glass breaking. Police say when they showed up, they heard even more glass being shattered.
Mother Of Crash Victim Reacts After 17-Year-Old Driver Charged With Manslaughter
Tulsa County prosecutors charged a 17-year-old girl with manslaughter for a deadly crash that killed passenger, 18-year-old Hannah Weis. She's accused of being high and drunk when she ran off the road and crashed in June. The affidavit said 17-year-old Harley Wilson told troopers she had not had any alcohol...
3 Arrested By Tulsa Police For Drug Possession, Trafficking
Tulsa Police arrested three people for drug trafficking. They arrested Nehemiah Willis, Alex Mason and Daijeana Floyd. Police said they found guns with several magazines, baggies of marijuana, cocaine, meth, scales and two fentanyl pills. All three face drug trafficking and possession charges.
TPD Special Operations Team Uses Helicopters To Perform Rescue Training
Nearly 30 Tulsa Police Officers conducted specialized training with a team of medical staff and pilots Wednesday. They loaded up four special operations team officers on the outside of each helicopter and flew through Downtown Tulsa to unload officers on top of a parking garage. Captain Mike Eckert with TPD...
Tulsa Man Charged With Murder In Suspected Road Rage Shooting
Prosecutors charged a 22 year-old Tulsa man with first degree murder after police said he shot a woman to death in a road rage incident. Police said Julian Zavaleta got mad at the victim last month and followed her into an AutoZone parking lot, where he shot her before driving off.
Tulsa Fire Department Partners With Gathering Place For Water Rescue Drills
Tulsa’s firefighters are better prepared to do water rescues after performing three days of water rescue drills this week at Gathering Place. Captain Terry Sivadon from the Tulsa Fire Department acted as the victim in a scenario where firefighters rescued him from a water related incident. "You never know...
Tulsa Man Sentenced For Attacking His Ex-Girlfriend On Mother’s Day 2021
A Tulsa man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for breaking into a former girlfriend’s home and strangling her on Mother’s Day in 2021. 28-year-old Anthony Lamont Mason II was convicted of one count of assault by strangling in Indian Country and one count of first-degree burglary in Indian Country in May of 2022. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said this case illustrates his office's commitment to prosecuting these types of violent crimes.
Tulsa County Deputies Search For Man Who Stole Trailer From Sand Springs Business
Tulsa County Deputies are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a self-storage business and taking off with a 20-foot trailer. The Sheriff's Office shared video on Facebook showing someone breaking into the Sand Springs business last Friday. Deputies say the man was driving a black truck with a...
Thieves Steal Trailer From Jenks Man For 2nd Time In 5 Years
Law enforcement in Oklahoma said trailer thefts have reached epidemic levels. And a Jenks man agrees. He had a trailer stolen five years ago and again last week. He said the most recent trailer stolen from him was owned for less than 30 minutes. Bob Archer bought a new trailer...
DVIS Partners With Modus Tulsa To Help Domestic Violence Survivors
Domestic Violence Intervention Services is partnering with a transportation group to help with rides around Tulsa for victims in need. Leaders from DVIS say transportation is often the top need for victims of domestic violence and the move could help a lot of people get to and from important meetings. The nonprofit is partnering with Modus to provide rides to clients for things like doctors appointments and school activities.
Tulsa Celebrates Welcoming Week For New Citizens, Refugees, Immigrants
The City of Tulsa is celebrating Welcoming Week 2022. It's a nationwide celebration that brings immigrants, refugees, and residents together to promote unity and inclusivity. “We are working to make Tulsa a city of opportunity for everyone,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “A key part of building that kind of city is making Tulsa the most welcoming city in America for immigrants, and Welcoming Week offers us a great chance to highlight so many ways in which Tulsans are coming together to do just that.”
Man Involved In Rollover Crash After Allegedly Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel
Tulsa Police say a man is uninjured after an early-morning rollover crash in Tulsa. According to Police, the man was driving along East 71st Street and South Harvard Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. Police say the driver then veered to...
Good Samaritan Helps Man Escape Early-Morning House Fire
A Good Samaritan helped a man escape from his burning home on Thursday morning, according to Tulsa Firefighters. According to fire crews, a blaze broke out at a Tulsa home near East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. Crews say a person, who was passing by the home at the time, spotted the fire and woke up the man who was living there. Crews say the man and his dog were both able to escape the blaze safely.
City Of Tulsa Asking Non-Profits To Apply For Grants To Help People Recover From The COVID-19 Pandemic
The City of Tulsa is asking non-profit organizations to apply for grants that would be used to help people with recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city says it is giving out $7 million in reimbursable grants to non-profits through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the letters of intent open on Thursday.
Tulsa Regional Chamber Pushing For More National Events For The City
TULSA, Okla. - 2022 has been a big year in Tulsa with the PGA coming to town, the opening of the USA BMX facility and we've had big-name concerts and shows to boost the economy. Tulsa Regional Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal joined News On 6 to give us a look ahead to Tulsa's future.
Passenger Gives Timeline Of Events For Emergency Plane Landing In Tulsa
Hundreds of American Airlines passengers are scrambling to get to London after their plane had to make an emergency landing in Tulsa. The plane took off from Dallas Monday night, but had to land an hour later. Instead of spending the night flying over the Atlantic Ocean, passengers said they...
Bixby Public Schools Breaks Ground On New High School
Bixby Public Schools broke ground on a new multi-million-dollar high school on Tuesday. School leaders said this new facility will not only have enough space for all 1,200 students, but it will also give those kids a taste of college life. The Bixby superintendent said students will have access to...
2 Taken To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bixby Near Elementary School
Authorities were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in Bixby that closed S. Harvard Ave. in all directions Tuesday afternoon, according to the City of Bixby. Three cars were involved in the crash and two people were transported to a local hospital, authorities said. The crash happened at the...
Highway 62 Bridge Project In Muskogee County Planned To Finish In 2024
Crews started work on a two-year project to replace parts of Highway 62 in Muskogee on Tuesday. The $75-million project will replace the east and westbound bridges over the Arkansas River, as well as the bridges over 55th street. During construction, traffic will be down to one lane in each direction.
