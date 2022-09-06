A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he was firing gunshots from his porch near Haskell Place and Delaware Avenue. Police responded to the call just before noon and say that they set up a perimeter because the man wasn’t listening to demands. He did eventually surrender to police and was placed under arrest. Police say no one was injured during the shooting and it's not clear why he opened fire.

TULSA, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO