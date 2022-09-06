ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Is First Hit to Crown Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Charts

By Kevin Rutherford
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

For the first time, a song tops Billboard ‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs , Hot R&B Songs , Hot Rock & Alternative Songs , Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts.

Steve Lacy ‘s “Bad Habit” leads all five streaming-, airplay- and sales-based rankings dated Sept. 10.

The track rules Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs for a second week each, while the Sept. 10 surveys mark the single’s coronation on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs.

In the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, “Habit” earned 27.5 million radio audience impressions (up 18%) and 20.3 million official U.S. streams (down 2%) and sold 1,000 downloads (up 6%), according to Luminate.

No song previously presided over all five tallies, simultaneously or at all. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs began as an all-encompassing genre song chart in 1958, while Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs followed in 2009 and Hot R&B Songs in 2012. The most recent entrant, Hot Alternative Songs, was created in 2020. (The first four charts adopted the same multi-metric methodology as the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 in October 2012, upon the Hot R&B Songs list’s launch; Hot Alternative Songs employs the same formula.)

Concurrently, Lacy’s breakthrough hit reaches a new No. 2 Hot 100 high, rising from No. 3. It also ranks at No. 1 on R&B Streaming Songs for a seventh week; Rock Streaming Songs and Alternative Streaming Songs for a sixth week each; and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs for a fourth frame. It tops the all-genre Streaming Songs chart for a third week, and second in a row.

“Habit” continues to blossom into a multi-radio-format hit as well. It breaks into the top 10 of Pop Airplay (11-10) and rises 27-19 on Adult Alternative Airplay , 20-19 on Rhythmic Airplay and 33-28 on Adult Pop Airplay. Additionally, it’s bubbling under Alternative Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

Gemini Rights , from which “Habit” is the lead single, ranks at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 with 23,000 equivalent album units earned. It has earned 196,000 units to date. It debuted at its No. 7 best on the chart dated July 30.

Billboard

TWICE Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart for the First Time Thanks to ‘Between 1&2’ Debut

TWICE re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) at No. 1 to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the group’s new release Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album. The EP soars in at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units earned in the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks the South Korean group’s third Billboard 200 top 10, and matches its best rank, after Formula of Love: O+T=<3, The 3rd Full Album...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’

BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here’s Why Paramore Fans Think the Band’s Sixth Album Is Coming Soon

Paramore fans, this is not a drill: After several months of trending on social media with zero murmurs of an album announcement, the rock group — frontwoman Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro — gave the first hints of its new era starting Wednesday (Sept. 7) via social media. On Instagram, Williams, York and Farro all changed their profile pictures on their Instagram accounts to matching images, featuring them with their faces pressed up against a window slick with condensation. Meanwhile, on the Paramore Instagram, all posts have been archived with the exception of two regarding the band’s...
NFL
Billboard

Karol G & Maldy’s ‘Gatubela’ Debuts in the Top 10 on Hot Latin Songs Chart

Karol G banks her 16th top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as “Gatúbela” with Maldy, debuts at No. 4 on the Sept. 10-dated ranking. It’s the first top 10 — and chart appearance — as a soloist for Puerto Rican Maldy, after his last visit to the list’s upper region in 2015 as part of Plan B. (Maldy was one-half of the duo Plan B, which notched 11 entries on Hot Latin Songs between 2006-17, including one top 10 in 2015.) “Gatúbela” starts in the top 10 mainly on the strength of streaming data. It begins with 11.4 million...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Plan B’s Maldy Arrives With Karol G Collab ‘Gatubela’

Maldy scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10), as Karol G and the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter’s “Gatúbela” launches at No. 37. The single, released Aug. 25 on Universal Music Latino, debuts with 11.4 million U.S. streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 2,000 downloads sold in its first full tracking week (Aug. 26-Sept. 1), according to Luminate. “Gatúbela” also opens at No. 4 on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, No. 15 on Latin Rhythm Airplay and No. 39 on Latin Airplay. Maldy (real name: Edwin Vega) has been a steady hitmaker on Billboard‘s charts since the...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles’ Wild Week, From Song of the Summer Champ to Venice Film Fest ‘Darling’

If you’ve been online in the last week, you’ve definitely seen a headline about Harry Styles. His Harry’s House lead single “As It Was” is back at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a 12th nonconsecutive week and also crowns our 2022 Songs of the Summer chart. At the same time that he’s owning pop music, he’s also making major moves as an actor, hitting the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of his buzzy new film Don’t Worry Darling and gearing up for the October release of the queer-love-triangle drama My Policeman. On the new Billboard Pop Shop...
MOVIES
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion & Christopher ‘YC’ Pearson Tie for Songwriter of the Year at 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Megan Thee Stallion and Christopher “YC” Pearson tied as songwriter of the year at the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards, held at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Each songwriter co-wrote three of BMI’s most performed R&B/hip-hop songs. Megan Thee Stallion co-wrote her hits “Body,” “Cry Baby” and “Thot Shit.” YC co-wrote Moneybagg Yo’s “Time Today” and “Wockesha” and Pooh Shiesty’s “Back in Blood” (featuring Lil Durk). The private event was hosted by Mike O’Neill, BMI president and CEO, and Catherine Brewton, BMI vice president, creative (Atlanta). The award for song of the year went to the Justin Bieber smash “Peaches,” featuring...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Chartbreaker: How Nicky Youre’s Breakthrough Hit Went Through the ‘Roof’

The first time rising alt-pop singer-songwriter Nicky Youre heard his breakout single “Sunroof” in public, he was walking into a Panda Express. “I heard the last 15 seconds,” he recalls. “I was thinking about talking to the Panda people and going, ‘That was my song you just heard!’” It wouldn’t be the last time. Since its release last Thanksgiving, the breezy pop-rock hit has grown from TikTok favorite to streaming sensation to one of the year’s most unavoidable radio hits — topping Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart for two weeks so far. It also crossed over to a No. 5 peak thus...
MUSIC
Billboard

Green Day Loves TikTok’s Viral Mariah Carey & ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ Mash Up

September may have just begun, but it seems Green Day‘s already counting down the day till Christmas. On Saturday (Sept. 3), the veteran rockers posted a viral TikTok mashing up their hit “Wake Me Up When September Ends” with Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The hilariously clever clip perfectly syncs the two tracks, with Billie Joe Armstrong singing, “Here comes the rain again, falling from the stars/ Drenched in my pain again, becoming who we are/ As my memory rests/ But never forget what I lost/ Wake me up when September ends” cued exactly in time to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

‘Revolver’ Is Next Beatles Classic to Get Box Set Edition: Producer Giles Martin on Band’s ‘Constant Evolution’

The Beatles’ 1966 album Revolver is the next album to receive a remix and expanded special edition from Giles Martin, son of legendary producer George Martin. The box set is available for purchase on Friday, Oct. 28. During a Dolby Atmos listening event in Los Angeles with Apple Corps and Universal Music, Martin says he went into remixing the classic album with one question in mind: “what would the Beatles have done if they had today’s technology?” The announcement comes after wide speculation around which Beatles record would be repackaged and remixed by Martin next. Known for his work on the Beatles’...
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Debuts at No. 6 on the Hot 100

For the second time already this decade, Elton John has hit the Billboard Hot 100‘s top 10 with a pop song that weaves together past hits of his into a danceable new creation — and this time, he’s joined by a fellow pop all-timer who the charts haven’t seen much from at all in the 2020s: Britney Spears. John’s and Spears’ first-ever teamup, the sparkling “Hold Me Closer,” debuts at No. 6 on the Hot 100 this week, with strong sales and streaming numbers and a robust start at radio. The song borrows lyrics and melodies from Sir Elton’s past hits...
MUSIC
Billboard

Song of the Summer Face-Off: Vote in Round 2 for Your Favorite Sunny Singles of Summers Past

Now that Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has been declared the Billboard Song of the Summer for 2022 — check out the final chart here – we’re taking a look back to 2010 and beyond for the biggest songs of summers past. But which one is your favorite? In Billboard‘s very first Song of the Summer Face-Off bracket game (vote in round 2 below!), music fans can pick the songs that instantly bring back summer vibes. All these songs ended up in the top 10 on Billboard‘s seasonal Songs of the Summer chart, from Katy Perry’s West Coast anthem “California Gurls,”...
MUSIC
