Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Is First Hit to Crown Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Charts

For the first time, a song tops Billboard ‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs , Hot R&B Songs , Hot Rock & Alternative Songs , Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts.

Steve Lacy ‘s “Bad Habit” leads all five streaming-, airplay- and sales-based rankings dated Sept. 10.

The track rules Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs for a second week each, while the Sept. 10 surveys mark the single’s coronation on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs.

In the Aug. 26-Sept. 1 tracking week, “Habit” earned 27.5 million radio audience impressions (up 18%) and 20.3 million official U.S. streams (down 2%) and sold 1,000 downloads (up 6%), according to Luminate.

No song previously presided over all five tallies, simultaneously or at all. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs began as an all-encompassing genre song chart in 1958, while Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs followed in 2009 and Hot R&B Songs in 2012. The most recent entrant, Hot Alternative Songs, was created in 2020. (The first four charts adopted the same multi-metric methodology as the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 in October 2012, upon the Hot R&B Songs list’s launch; Hot Alternative Songs employs the same formula.)

Concurrently, Lacy’s breakthrough hit reaches a new No. 2 Hot 100 high, rising from No. 3. It also ranks at No. 1 on R&B Streaming Songs for a seventh week; Rock Streaming Songs and Alternative Streaming Songs for a sixth week each; and R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs for a fourth frame. It tops the all-genre Streaming Songs chart for a third week, and second in a row.

“Habit” continues to blossom into a multi-radio-format hit as well. It breaks into the top 10 of Pop Airplay (11-10) and rises 27-19 on Adult Alternative Airplay , 20-19 on Rhythmic Airplay and 33-28 on Adult Pop Airplay. Additionally, it’s bubbling under Alternative Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

Gemini Rights , from which “Habit” is the lead single, ranks at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 with 23,000 equivalent album units earned. It has earned 196,000 units to date. It debuted at its No. 7 best on the chart dated July 30.