Narcity
LeBron James Thanks Vancouver After Dancing With Local Fans At A Kendrick Lamar Show (VIDEO)
LeBron James has thanked Vancouver 'for the hospitality,' on Monday morning, after he was spotted dancing away at a Kendrick Lamar concert in the city. King James was in attendance for the "one of a kind" musician's concert at at the Rogers Arena, along with thousands of other fans. "Special show by a special person," he added in his appreciation post.
NBA
David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
musictimes.com
Young Thug in Prison: Kanye West Appeals To Kim Kardashian to Help Free The Rapper
Young Thug's prison Wi-Fi appears to be functioning well, and the imprisoned rapper is going above and above to help Kanye West realize his ambition of opening Yeezy stores globally. Ye has been furious all week on Instagram, declaring war on GAP and adidas for stealing his Yeezy designs. Ye...
The Weeknd Is Recovering After Losing His Voice During LA Show, Will Finish Out Tour in Toronto
After ending his sold-out concert abruptly at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday because he lost his voice, The Weeknd is officially on the mend and ready to keep his show on the road. The Canadian singer updated his fans Tuesday (Sept. 6) via Instagram with the good news of his recovery. “doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” he wrote in the caption. “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my...
Harry Styles ‘Did Not Spit on Chris Pine’ in Viral Video: Actor’s Rep Blames ‘Odd Online Illusion’
Wipe away any thoughts you might’ve had about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival on Monday (Sept. 5), because it didn’t happen — viral video or no. “[It is] the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” Pine’s rep tells Billboard of the video making its rounds on the internet. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did NOT spit on Chris Pine … there is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not...
Kanye West Shares Poignant Picture With Kids, Talks Family Legacy: ‘These Future Leaders Will Never Back Down’
In the midst of a week-long public battle with Adidas in which Kanye West has posted inflammatory comments about executives at Adidas in a pique of rage over his claims that the company’s Adilette slides are a “blatant copy” of his Yeezy slides, Ye took time out on Wednesday (Sept. 7) for some quality family time. “Some things are bigger than money,” the artist who now goes by Ye said alongside a picture of him huddling in an all-black space with children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 2. “My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through...
Now You Can Watch Maneskin’s Cheeky 2022 MTV VMAs Performance in a ‘Restored,’ Less-Censored Edit
When you watched the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards back on Aug. 28, were you wondering why the cameraman decided to use so many wide shots during Måneskin‘s performance of “Supermodel”? A lot of fans assumed it was because of frontman Damiano David’s barely there black leather chaps that exposed his backside — and that might have been part of it, but there was another, even racier outfit in the band. Bassist Victoria De Angelis was originally wearing a one-armed blouse with a pasty covering an exposed breast, but during the performance, her sleeve slipped down, uncovering her other breast. Ever...
BLACKPINK Reveals 8-Song Tracklist for Sophomore Album ‘BORN PINK’
BLACKPINK unveiled the complete tracklist for their upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK on Wednesday (Sept. 7). Along with lead single “Pink Venom,” which has already earned the girl group a top 25 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and dominated Trending Songs and both Global charts for the past two weeks, the studio set will contain seven other songs including “Shut Down” and the previously unreleased “Ready for Love.” The other songs are “Typa Girl,” “Hard to Love,” “The Happiest Girl,” “Tally” and “Yeah Yeah Yeah” — the latter of which Rosé and Jisoo both have writing credits on, along with regular...
TMZ.com
Drake, J. Cole and Kevin Durant Party In Turks & Caicos
Drake, J. Cole, Kevin Durant and Popcaan certainly know how to have a good time, especially when on the water in a tropical destination. The superstar friend group was recently in Turks & Caicos, whipping around on jet skis in the crystal clear water. Popcaan appears to be a new...
NBA
Sean Kingston’s ‘Beautiful Girls’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club
Sean Kingston‘s “Beautiful Girls” music video officially surpassed the 1 billion view mark on YouTube on Thursday (Sept. 8). The visual finds Kingston bouncing between the modern day and a retro fantasia straight out of the 1950s as he swoons over the untouchable women of the song’s title. “You’re way too beautiful, girl/ That’s why it’ll never work/ You’ll have me suicidal, suicidal/ When you say it’s over/ Damn all these beautiful girls/ They only wanna do you dirt/ They’ll have you suicidal, suicidal/ When they say it’s over,” he croons inside a soda shop, backed by barbershop-style doo-wop singers. Released on...
John Legend’s All-Star Album ‘Legend’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now
John Legend brings out all the legends on his eighth and latest album — the double-disc Legend. Executive produced by the EGOT winner along with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Legend features collaborations with Rick Ross, Muni Long, Jazmine Sullivan, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, Ledisi, Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign and others. Ahead of its release, via Republic Records, the soul man described the recording as being “suffused with an unapologetic spirit of sensuality and joy, informed by the full vulnerability of pain, praise and healing.” Until this point, he continued, “I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album.” “I had...
Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)’: Stream It Now
Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” a collaboration-fueled new cut, in the early hours of Friday (Sept. 9). Minaj teased the track Thursday, but didn’t give away her co-stars. It’s a long lineup, including JT & BIA, featuring Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V and Malibu Mitch. “Ayo, this the Queen Mix right here. Miami, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York … stand the f— up!” the star announces on the updated version of her first solo No. 1 hit before the sample of Rick James’ ’80s classic “Super Freak” kicks in and she begins to rap, “I can lick it, I can...
hypebeast.com
1-of-36 Wu-Tang x Nike Dunk High 1999 Could Be Yours for $50,000 USD
The Dunk lineage is one of ‘s most revered styles, paving the way for the modern collaborative industry as its roots in skateboarding, basketball, music and culture have gone on to define the streetwear scene that surrounds us today. Friends and Family iterations, such as the Wu-Tang Dunk High from 1999, are pivotal as a scene-shifter, and now one pair in a US 9 has appeared for sale courtesy of the luxury consigner Justin Reed.
Complex
Freddie Gibbs Enlists Moneybagg Yo for New Single and Video “Too Much”
Ahead of the release of his fifth studio album Soul Sold Separately, due out Sept. 30, Freddie Gibbs taps Moneybagg Yo for his new single “Too Much.”. “All this money that I got, I could never get too much,” Gibbs raps on the track, which arrives alongside a music video inspired by the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Young Jokes Blueface Canceled Fight Because "He's Been Gettin' Knocked Out By His Girl"
He's been spotted out and about with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock as they've fought each other in the streets, been kicked out of nightclubs, and traveled from one event to the next, but it doesn't look like Blueface is up to boxing Nick Young this weekend. The California rapper has been scheduled to face off with the NBA icon in the boxing ring for about a month now, but this week, it was learned that Blueface has backed out of the fight.
Harry Styles Says He ‘Popped Very Quickly to Venice to Spit on Chris Pine’ During NYC Show
Harry Styles is in the midst of a Madison Square Garden residency of sorts, playing 15 shows (with interruptions for other events) at the venerated New York City venue. But he’s also at the dawn of a film career, with his two first significant cinematic roles – in My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling – debuting this year following his small part in the 2017 war film Dunkirk. And if you thought My Policeman – the flick where Styles plays a closeted gay policeman in the repressive 1950s – was going to steal the majority of the headlines, Twitter wags would...
Kanye West Hugs His Kids in Photo Declaring 'These Future Leaders Will Never Back Down'
Kanye West keeps his kids in mind when it comes to his business decisions. Speaking in the caption of a photo where the Yeezy founder hugs his four children — sons Psalm, 3, and Saint, 6 and daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9 — West explains that the legacy he leaves his kids inspires his professional decisions.
Despite racist vitriol, 'Rings of Power' star Ismael Cruz Córdova is not backing down
As the The Rings of Power deals with a racist review-bombing campaign, Córdova reflects on the impact his inclusion in the series has for other marginalized people.
Quavo And Takeoff Announce ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’ Album
Quavo and Takeoff have announced their debut album as a two-man group. Titled Only Built For Infinity Links, the LP is inspired in name and image by Raekwon’s 1995 classic, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Last month, Raekwon shared a photo of himself and Quavo on Instagram, which may have been a foreshadow to the upcoming title. While the pose is an homage to Wu-Tang, the cover art is also reminiscent of the Outkast Stankonia imagery.More from VIBE.comYou Can't Get As Fly As OffsetWatch Offset Perform "Code" And "5,4,3,2,1" On 'Fallon'Offset Keeps His Solo Music Going With "Code" Music Video “Tomorrow We...
