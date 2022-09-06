After ending his sold-out concert abruptly at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday because he lost his voice, The Weeknd is officially on the mend and ready to keep his show on the road. The Canadian singer updated his fans Tuesday (Sept. 6) via Instagram with the good news of his recovery. “doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” he wrote in the caption. “LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO