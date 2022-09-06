ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WCNC

Carowinds hosted 'Job Fair of the Carolinas' on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, Carowinds hosted the Job Fair of the Carolinas, with over 40 employers looking for qualified candidates. An in-person event, the job fair was the result of a collaboration between NCWorks and SC Works. Job openings were available in a variety of sectors, including healthcare,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals

It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
HEALTH SERVICES
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcinnis
Person
Matthew Stover
CBS 17

Big bucks pouring into NC’s Senate race between Budd, Beasley

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With polling showing a tight race for North Carolina’s Senate seat and still two months to go, millions of dollars are pouring into the state in an attempt to influence voters. Recent surveys of voters have shown Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in a dead heat as […]
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#Lawmakers#K12
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
WCNC

South Carolina DMV adding mobile services to get citizens REAL IDs

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Do you still need you REAL ID?. South Carolina residents have until May 3, 2023 to obtain REAL IDs. After that date, the REAL ID will be required to board domestic, commercial flights and enter some federal facilities. The SC DMV will offer mobile events...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy