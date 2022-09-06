Read full article on original website
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
North Carolina must pass Medicaid expansion now or state will lose more than $1 billion, NC HHS secretary says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Kody H. Kinsley, North Carolina’s secretary for Health and Human Services, sent a letter to the leaders of the General Assembly last week telling them they should expand Medicaid this month or lose more than $1 billion in federal payments and jeopardize medical coverage for thousands of residents. At least one […]
In first NC performance grades, schools bouncing back in testing but still low-performing, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years North Carolina is grading school performance. Students bounced back in standardized testing following a decline due to COVID-19, but roughly one-third of schools are now considered “low-performing.”. Although, some schools did beat the odds. For the last...
NCDHHS program links people with behavioral health needs with those in recovery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to rising mental health needs, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced another resource available to behavioral health patients at emergency departments across the state. NC DHHS announced a Connection to Care Peer Services grant award for peer support services in...
Carowinds hosted 'Job Fair of the Carolinas' on Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Thursday, Carowinds hosted the Job Fair of the Carolinas, with over 40 employers looking for qualified candidates. An in-person event, the job fair was the result of a collaboration between NCWorks and SC Works. Job openings were available in a variety of sectors, including healthcare,...
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
What’s at stake? Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 election season in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Labor Day, for some imprecise reason, is known to be the launch of election season. Maybe that’s why Republican Ted Budd delayed his decision about a debate with Democrat Cheri Beasley in their headliner race for the U.S. Senate. He said “after Labor Day,” and debate organizers changed their deadline. We […]
No, we have not seen a significant increase in women registering to vote in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are just two months away from the mid-term election. You can still register to vote right here in North Carolina. Some states are seeing a big boost in women registering to vote, which experts say is due to the supreme court's decision to reverse Roe V. Wade.
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
Big bucks pouring into NC’s Senate race between Budd, Beasley
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With polling showing a tight race for North Carolina’s Senate seat and still two months to go, millions of dollars are pouring into the state in an attempt to influence voters. Recent surveys of voters have shown Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd in a dead heat as […]
Proposal would require personal finance class in South Carolina high school
Should high schoolers have to take a personal finance class to graduate in South Carolina? It could soon become a requirement.
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
South Carolina DMV adding mobile services to get citizens REAL IDs
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Do you still need you REAL ID?. South Carolina residents have until May 3, 2023 to obtain REAL IDs. After that date, the REAL ID will be required to board domestic, commercial flights and enter some federal facilities. The SC DMV will offer mobile events...
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
Push for change in police chase protocols
State Sen. Toby Fitch sits on North Carolina's Select Criminal Reform Committee. He'd like to see the political will to solve the deadly problem.
'Some child could have died': NC districts raise concerns over defective school bus engines
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 'Some child could have died': NC districts raise concerns over defective school bus engines. About 1,300 school buses across North Carolina are equipped with MaxxForce...
Former judge pushes for solutions amid growing number of innocent victims killed in police pursuits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A state lawmaker is calling for action, concerned about the record number of innocent victims killed in the aftermath of police pursuits, including two bystanders who died in as many weeks this year in Charlotte. WCNC Charlotte's analysis of the most recently available National Highway Traffic...
