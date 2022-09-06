ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Psych Centra

How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?

Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

PTSD and its Effects on Marriage

People with PTSD can experience difficulty in marriage. But with informed support, they can overcome symptoms and experience a fulfilling relationship. As challenging as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can be for the person experiencing it, it can also be hard for those around them. Some of the symptoms of PTSD involve issues with components of a healthy connection, such as:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
nypressnews.com

Dementia: The speech complication frequently seen in patients with ‘atypical’ dementia

A report published in the journal Psychogeriatrics in 2021 explained that these atypical presentations of patients were becoming increasingly recognised in the medical field. Although the toxic proteins that characterise logopenic aphasia may differ from those in Alzheimer’s, both diseases are caused by similar kinds of changes in the brain, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors

A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Experiencing Psychological Distress Before Infection Linked With Long COVID

Feeling depressed, anxious, worried, stressed, or lonely was linked with a higher risk of developing long COVID and hurting the ability to function in daily life, according to a study published this week. Having psychological distress before SARS-CoV-2 infection was linked with a higher risk of developing long-lasting post–COVID-19 symptoms,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Living with Someone Who Has Schizophrenia

Understanding, compassion, and self-care are key when you live with someone who has schizophrenia. About 1% of people in the United States have some form of schizophrenia. When you live with someone who has the condition, you experience their symptoms — from paranoia to disorganized behavior — first-hand.
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

Long COVID research: Stress, anxiety, depression before COVID infection increases long COVID risk

Stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness before a COVID-19 infection are being linked to an increased risk of long COVID, according to new research from Harvard scientists. Psychological distress prior to a COVID case was associated with up to a 45% higher risk of developing long COVID, the researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found in their study.
MENTAL HEALTH
FireRescue1

Institutional fire knowledge: Sharing what you know

Whether you’ve been out of the fire service for five months or 15 years, your lived experiences remain valuable to the firefighters of today — My friend “Bill” had a nearly 30-year career in the fire service, rising to the rank of assistant chief. He’s been happily retired now for almost 15 years, mostly occupied by the game of golf.
FireRescue1

Mental wellness check-ins: What they are and how they help

Imagine you have a car you depend on but don’t take care of. You fill it with gas and drive it every day, but never change the oil, rotate the tires, or add coolant or other fluids. When the “check engine” light illuminates, you just keep driving. More warning lights come on, but you ignore them. After all, the car has been going for years without any serious problems. Why shouldn’t it keep running forever?
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy

A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FireRescue1

‘We remember’: No matter the year, NFFF puts families first

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is a year behind us. Naturally, last year brought that day’s losses flooding back. But what about this year and others going forward following such a milestone anniversary?. No matter what year it is, we will always remember 9/11 and the 343 firefighter lives...
EMMITSBURG, MD
NIH Director's Blog

Combined decline in gait and cognition may better predict dementia risk than either factor alone

Declining cognitive function coupled with slowed walking speed is associated with greater dementia risk in older adults than one of these factors alone, according to an NIA-funded study published in JAMA Network Open. The findings suggest that adding walking speed assessment to dementia risk screenings may help health care providers more accurately identify at-risk individuals. The study was led by an international team of researchers from the University of Minnesota, Rush University Medical Center, the University of Melbourne, and Monash University (Australia).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Nearly two-thirds of women experience premenstrual mood swings, anxiety

A majority of women experience premenstrual mood swings and anxiety, making it a "key public health issue globally," a new study finds. Researchers found that 64% of women experience these symptoms, which disrupt their daily lives. "Our study demonstrates that premenstrual mood symptoms are incredibly common worldwide," said senior study...
MENTAL HEALTH

