Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Psych Centra
PTSD and its Effects on Marriage
People with PTSD can experience difficulty in marriage. But with informed support, they can overcome symptoms and experience a fulfilling relationship. As challenging as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can be for the person experiencing it, it can also be hard for those around them. Some of the symptoms of PTSD involve issues with components of a healthy connection, such as:
Cannabis raises risk of deadly heart problems by three-quarters, study finds
CANNABIS raises the risk of deadly heart problems by three-quarters, a major study suggests. Danish researchers analysed data on 1.6 million patients suffering from chronic pain. Nearly 5,000 were prescribed cannabis to help them deal with their condition. After a three-year follow up, scientists found those given the drug were...
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The speech complication frequently seen in patients with ‘atypical’ dementia
A report published in the journal Psychogeriatrics in 2021 explained that these atypical presentations of patients were becoming increasingly recognised in the medical field. Although the toxic proteins that characterise logopenic aphasia may differ from those in Alzheimer’s, both diseases are caused by similar kinds of changes in the brain, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
What Happens When You Stop Taking Antidepressants
Doctors prescribe antidepressants to certain patients with depression to help them feel better. But what happens when a person stops taking them?
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
What’s the Difference Between an Anxiety Attack and a Panic Attack?
You may think of anxiety as a matter of the mind, but it can get physical. Enter anxiety and panic attacks, which can trigger symptoms like dizziness, nausea and chest pain. But is there a difference between an anxiety attack and panic attack?. Recurrent panic attacks are a characteristic symptom...
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
ajmc.com
Experiencing Psychological Distress Before Infection Linked With Long COVID
Feeling depressed, anxious, worried, stressed, or lonely was linked with a higher risk of developing long COVID and hurting the ability to function in daily life, according to a study published this week. Having psychological distress before SARS-CoV-2 infection was linked with a higher risk of developing long-lasting post–COVID-19 symptoms,...
Psych Centra
Living with Someone Who Has Schizophrenia
Understanding, compassion, and self-care are key when you live with someone who has schizophrenia. About 1% of people in the United States have some form of schizophrenia. When you live with someone who has the condition, you experience their symptoms — from paranoia to disorganized behavior — first-hand.
msn.com
Long COVID research: Stress, anxiety, depression before COVID infection increases long COVID risk
Stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness before a COVID-19 infection are being linked to an increased risk of long COVID, according to new research from Harvard scientists. Psychological distress prior to a COVID case was associated with up to a 45% higher risk of developing long COVID, the researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found in their study.
FireRescue1
Institutional fire knowledge: Sharing what you know
Whether you’ve been out of the fire service for five months or 15 years, your lived experiences remain valuable to the firefighters of today — My friend “Bill” had a nearly 30-year career in the fire service, rising to the rank of assistant chief. He’s been happily retired now for almost 15 years, mostly occupied by the game of golf.
FireRescue1
Mental wellness check-ins: What they are and how they help
Imagine you have a car you depend on but don’t take care of. You fill it with gas and drive it every day, but never change the oil, rotate the tires, or add coolant or other fluids. When the “check engine” light illuminates, you just keep driving. More warning lights come on, but you ignore them. After all, the car has been going for years without any serious problems. Why shouldn’t it keep running forever?
psychologytoday.com
The Medical Implications of Insomnia During Pregnancy
A diagnosis of insomnia is an independent predictor of severe maternal morbidity at delivery. The incidence of insomnia associated with pregnancy is increasing most likely because pregnant women are generally older and obese. Insomnia during pregnancy increases the likelihood of co-existing major mental health disorders. Insomnia is a very common...
A couple on the brink of splitting spent $6,000 of their life savings on psychedelic relationship therapy. They say it saved their 10-year marriage.
Psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in "magic" mushrooms, made the couple feel "completely naked," allowing for honesty and difficult conversations.
FireRescue1
‘We remember’: No matter the year, NFFF puts families first
The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is a year behind us. Naturally, last year brought that day’s losses flooding back. But what about this year and others going forward following such a milestone anniversary?. No matter what year it is, we will always remember 9/11 and the 343 firefighter lives...
Soon-to-Be Stepmom Backed After Leaving Partner's Sons 'Unattended' in Pool
"I don't think you were wrong," one commenter assured. "However, now you know to treat them like young children."
NIH Director's Blog
Combined decline in gait and cognition may better predict dementia risk than either factor alone
Declining cognitive function coupled with slowed walking speed is associated with greater dementia risk in older adults than one of these factors alone, according to an NIA-funded study published in JAMA Network Open. The findings suggest that adding walking speed assessment to dementia risk screenings may help health care providers more accurately identify at-risk individuals. The study was led by an international team of researchers from the University of Minnesota, Rush University Medical Center, the University of Melbourne, and Monash University (Australia).
Nearly two-thirds of women experience premenstrual mood swings, anxiety
A majority of women experience premenstrual mood swings and anxiety, making it a "key public health issue globally," a new study finds. Researchers found that 64% of women experience these symptoms, which disrupt their daily lives. "Our study demonstrates that premenstrual mood symptoms are incredibly common worldwide," said senior study...
