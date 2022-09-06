Read full article on original website
100-acre brush fire burns in East Bay, evacuation warnings cleared
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Fire units responded to a fire in the area of Highway 4 and Cummings Skyway on Monday afternoon. The fire, which is called the Franklin Fire, reached 100 acres in size, Cal Fire said. As of 7:33 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Department said the fire was 75 percent contained. […]
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz plans rehousing of campers living at the Benchlands
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — After two-and-a-half years of people living in tents in the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, campers are scheduled to begin moving out next week. But it's not happening all at once. "Gathering anything that's important. Anything that I can use up at the Armory, so...
CROCKETT (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a fast-spreading 2-alarm vegetation fire burning in the hills of Martinez on Monday evening. An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents nearby.The so-called Franklin Fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Cummings Skyway and Highway 4, just east of the Franklin Golf Course.Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff gave residents an 'all clear' around 8:15 p.m., lifting a previous warning for neighbors in the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez to prepare to evacuate do to the fire burning near the...
Morgan Hill Times
Sheriff’s bomb squad detonates items found at San Martin home
Authorities are investigating a Sept. 5 emergency incident in San Martin where hazardous materials were found at a residence, prompting the sheriff’s bomb squad to conduct a controlled explosion near Rucker Elementary School. Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a medical incident at 5:51pm on...
Morgan Hill Times
Valley Water negotiates to buy homes for Anderson Dam project
Valley Water, the water district that serves Santa Clara County, is in negotiations to purchase at least nine homes in east Morgan Hill as part of its Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project, according to the district. The homes are located on the 17500 block of Hoot Owl Way, within the...
KTVU FOX 2
Homicide investigation underway in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation in San Carlos, authorities said. The incident happened in the 300-400 blocks of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue. "No outstanding threat to the community but please stay out of the area," the...
Triple-digit temperatures sparks fire, neighborhood blackouts in East Bay
Amid the brutal heat wave, a brush fire burning along Highway 4 in Martinez threatened hillside homes and barns.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville homicide victim was striving to ‘clean up’ life, mother says
WATSONVILLE—The Watsonville man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in downtown was working to turn his life around, his mother said. On Wednesday, at a large makeshift altar at the site of where her son died, Roxanne Ortiz said Adrian Ayala, 19, was one of her two sons.
Mother of 2 beheaded by sword in Northern California
A woman was beheaded Thursday in the Northern California city of San Carlos, KTLA sister station KRON4 has confirmed. She was killed in the area of Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue at 11:50 a.m. The woman was beheaded by a man with a sword. The suspect, an adult male, was detained and has since been […]
montereycountyweekly.com
With the Watsonville hospital sale complete, the work of public representation begins.
Marcus Pimentel of Royal Oaks says he owes his life to Watsonville Community Hospital. He was born premature and dangerously underweight, spending the first few months of his life in the neonatal unit until he could reach 3 pounds. At age 7, he contracted meningitis on a camping trip and nearly died. The staff of the hospital saved his life a second time.
Police: Dog cut with knife dies after dog fight in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said that a dog was subdued with a pocketknife and later died of its injuries after a dog fight Tuesday night. At around 7:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to Reindollar Avenue and Zanetta Drive for reports of a dog fight. Officers said someone was walking their dog on a leash The post Police: Dog cut with knife dies after dog fight in Marina appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
Two wanted for stealing clothes from Boulder Creek Elementary
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said that two people are wanted for stealing clothes left at Boulder Creek Elementary. On Aug. 20, around 12:30 a.m., the two were caught on security cameras walking around campus. The Sheriff's Office said clothing left outside and a dolly from inside a shed The post Two wanted for stealing clothes from Boulder Creek Elementary appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Vehicle in San Jose
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Lean Avenue, according to police. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the...
Fearing for staff in the searing heat, Alpine Inn closes Tuesday, losing an estimated $25K in sales
On Tuesday it was boiling at the 170-year-old Alpine Inn, hitting a record breaking 105 degrees. The proprietors of the 170-year-old restaurant, which includes a 250-seat beer garden, made the call Tuesday afternoon to shut down for the rest of the day. The decision cost the restaurant an estimated $25,000 in potential sales.
Private contractor details findings of 2021 dig at Ruben Flores' home
Paul and Ruben Flores were back in a Salinas courtroom Thursday for the ongoing Kristin Smart murder trial.
Backup generators fail at SJ hospital during blackouts, leaving workers scrambling for hours
"Our patients that are in the Surgical ICU and the Trauma ICU have zero lights, zero electricity. Patients on ventilators are on the ventilators running on batteries that only last about 30 minutes," said Dr. Chao.
Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested six people, three being Vagos Motorcycle Club members, during a multi-agency raid called Operation "It's not easy being green." Four total homes were searched in Salinas, 13 guns were seized, as well as cash and a large amount of narcotics, said deputies. All The post Three bikers arrested, six total on weapons and drugs charges in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The Santa Cruz Police Department responded to a motor-vehicle crash that occurred on the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The crash happened at the San Lorenzo River Railroad [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
