CROCKETT (CBS SF) -- Crews were battling a fast-spreading 2-alarm vegetation fire burning in the hills of Martinez on Monday evening. An evacuation warning has been lifted for residents nearby.The so-called Franklin Fire was reported around 6 p.m. at Cummings Skyway and Highway 4, just east of the Franklin Golf Course.Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff gave residents an 'all clear' around 8:15 p.m., lifting a previous warning for neighbors in the area South of Highway 4 between John Muir Parkway in Hercules and Alhambra Avenue in Martinez to prepare to evacuate do to the fire burning near the...

MARTINEZ, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO