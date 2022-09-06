ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

kalw.org

Concord declares excessive heat emergency

Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Caltrans starts clearing Oakland's Wood Street encampment

OAKLAND, Calif. - A major cleanup got underway Thursday as Caltrans crews started clearing Oakland's largest homeless encampment. An army of workers, roughly 200, moved into the Wood Street encampment to begin removing trash, debris and property belonging to unhoused residents. California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley

Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures

Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Marsh Fire in Pittsburg Flares Up With Hot Spots Causing Smoke

A pesky fire that keeps causing smoke issues for East Contra Costa County began to flare up Tuesday afternoon in the Bay Point and Pittsburg areas. According to Contra Costa County Fire, they were called out to smoke in the area just after 1:00 pm and upon further investigation located several spot fires throughout the field in the area of Willow Pass and Bailey. By 1:59 pm, they stated people will continue to see smoke.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands lose power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure

San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Fremont single family residence sells for $1.8 million

A 3,235-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1400 block of Washo Drive in Fremont was sold on August 3, 2022 for $1,800,000, or $556 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
FREMONT, CA
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
CALIFORNIA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Fire Crews Knockdown RV Fire Threatening Mobile Home

At 5:32 am Thursday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire in the area of 3500 block of Gateway Road of Bethel Island after multiple callers reported an RV on fire. While responding, Engine 95 crew reported smoke and flames from a block out...
BETHEL ISLAND, CA
kalw.org

Homelessness in Richmond has nearly doubled in three years

Homelessness throughout the Bay Area has expanded dramatically since the start of the pandemic. But no city has seen quite as significant a spike in its unhoused population as Richmond. Newly-released data from the annual point-in-time count – which aims to identify every person living in a shelter, vehicle, tent,...
RICHMOND, CA
7x7.com

Private Swimming Pools for Rent in the Bay Area (Right?!)

Did you know there is an "Airbnb of swimming pools?" Launched back in 2018, Swimply is an online marketplace that allows homeowners with pools to rent their spaces out by the hour, just like on Airbnb. If you live in San Francisco and are craving a warm and sunny pool day, there are several options in the South Bay, East Bay, and up north where the temps actually feel like summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

