kalw.org
Concord declares excessive heat emergency
Contra Costa County is under an excessive heat warning as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees much of this week, creating dangerous conditions. At the recommendation of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the city will keep open space areas -- including Lime Ridge Open Space and the open space areas within Newhall Community Park -- until Thursday.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
KTVU FOX 2
Caltrans starts clearing Oakland's Wood Street encampment
OAKLAND, Calif. - A major cleanup got underway Thursday as Caltrans crews started clearing Oakland's largest homeless encampment. An army of workers, roughly 200, moved into the Wood Street encampment to begin removing trash, debris and property belonging to unhoused residents. California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene.
berkeleyside.org
Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley
Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
Forward progress of Contra Costa County brush fire halted at 50 acres
(KRON) — Firefighters have halted forward progress for a two-alarm brush fire that broke out in the area of Barry Hill Court and Sawmill Road in Rodeo, according to tweets from CalFire and the Contra Costa Fire PIO. As of 2:05 p.m., Con Fire reported the fire has burned approximately 50 acres at a moderate […]
East Bay city apparently ordered ‘unnecessary’ rolling blackout Tuesday
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A public utility company in Alameda cut power to over a thousand customers on Tuesday in what the company is calling an “unnecessary” outage, according to a statement from Alameda Municipal Power. Around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday the California Independent Operator (CA ISO) issued a level three power emergency. The Northern […]
KGO
Bay Area heat wave: Why 4 Bay Area cities had unnecessary outages during triple-digit temps
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Californians were able to avoid widespread rolling blackouts on Tuesday, but there are still concerns about the power grid. On Wednesday, authorities are again warning the power supply may not meet demand as people are trying to cool off. ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert...
NBC Bay Area
Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures
Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
eastcountytoday.net
Marsh Fire in Pittsburg Flares Up With Hot Spots Causing Smoke
A pesky fire that keeps causing smoke issues for East Contra Costa County began to flare up Tuesday afternoon in the Bay Point and Pittsburg areas. According to Contra Costa County Fire, they were called out to smoke in the area just after 1:00 pm and upon further investigation located several spot fires throughout the field in the area of Willow Pass and Bailey. By 1:59 pm, they stated people will continue to see smoke.
Backup generators fail at SJ hospital during blackouts, leaving workers scrambling for hours
"Our patients that are in the Surgical ICU and the Trauma ICU have zero lights, zero electricity. Patients on ventilators are on the ventilators running on batteries that only last about 30 minutes," said Dr. Chao.
Thousands lose power in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers had power knocked out Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was affecting people in the Mission District, Portero Hill and the Dogpatch before it was resolved. There are 5,817 customers affected, according to PG&E. The outage began at 2:49 p.m. and […]
Shelter-in-place issued for Tamalpais residents as bomb squad responds to device
(KRON) — Residents in the immediate area of the 200 block of Cleveland Court in Tamalpais Valley are being asked to shelter in place, according to an alert from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the MCSO and Southern Marin Fire Department are at a residence in the area where a small explosive device […]
KTVU FOX 2
Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure
San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
Silicon Valley
Fremont single family residence sells for $1.8 million
A 3,235-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 1400 block of Washo Drive in Fremont was sold on August 3, 2022 for $1,800,000, or $556 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down
California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Fire Crews Knockdown RV Fire Threatening Mobile Home
At 5:32 am Thursday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a fire in the area of 3500 block of Gateway Road of Bethel Island after multiple callers reported an RV on fire. While responding, Engine 95 crew reported smoke and flames from a block out...
119 in Walnut Creek? Tuesday will be hottest day for parts of SF Bay Area
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — Tuesday’s extreme weather is heating up to once again break records in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. KRON4 meteorologist Kyla Grogan said, “More brutal heat grips the bay today with temps at noon already running hotter than they were this time yesterday. Livermore busted an all-time record by hitting […]
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
kalw.org
Homelessness in Richmond has nearly doubled in three years
Homelessness throughout the Bay Area has expanded dramatically since the start of the pandemic. But no city has seen quite as significant a spike in its unhoused population as Richmond. Newly-released data from the annual point-in-time count – which aims to identify every person living in a shelter, vehicle, tent,...
7x7.com
Private Swimming Pools for Rent in the Bay Area (Right?!)
Did you know there is an "Airbnb of swimming pools?" Launched back in 2018, Swimply is an online marketplace that allows homeowners with pools to rent their spaces out by the hour, just like on Airbnb. If you live in San Francisco and are craving a warm and sunny pool day, there are several options in the South Bay, East Bay, and up north where the temps actually feel like summer.
