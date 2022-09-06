ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

New COVID booster shots available Wednesday around Charlotte

By Morgan Frances
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SweUO_0hkaZOsp00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “A decline in all of our key indicators,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “Our hospitalizations are declining; our case rates are declining. We have seen very significant improvements in our wastewater surveillance, and so we’ve seen declines at all of our sights.”

The CDC has now placed Mecklenburg County in the “medium” category for COVID-19, meaning cases and hospitalizations are down. It comes at a time when the CDC and FDA have recommended and cleared the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot meant to protect people against the BA4 and BA5 variants.

All key COVID indicators improve in Meck County

“We did receive a shipment of those at the health department today and expect to be available to residents as early as tomorrow in the community here,” Dr. Washington said.

Mecklenburg County received 1,100 doses from both Pfizer and Moderna, and they have shared 200 of those with StarMed Healthcare. Those shots will be available by tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Our clinics are a bit hectic right now with both Monkeypox, back-to-school shots as well as COVID-19 boosters,” Dr. Washington said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

StarMed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Arin Piramzadian, says the COVID numbers are tough to trust with access to at-home tests, but he’s anticipating the annual booster shot may be here to say.

“There’s no way of predicting what variant is coming,” he said. “The only way we know what variant it is is when it starts spreading throughout the population, and when it’s already spreading, you’re already too late.”

StarMed still receives vaccines free from the state, but treatments aren’t free, and they’re eating the cost.

“It’s not sustainable, obviously, in the future, but it’s something we think we need to do now,” Dr. Piramzadian said.

StarMed has started exploring other services like remote blood pressure monitoring and a rapid response team following disasters like hurricanes, shifting their focus to other community-driven needs, that includes monkeypox.

Regarding the new booster shots, those 12 years old and older can get Pfizer, and the new Moderna booster is for those 18 years old and older.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

‘Help us, please:’ People in one Charlotte community will soon be forced to vacate their homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A WBTV viewer said people in her neighborhood, including herself, are feeling pressure to find a new place to live and with little time to do it. A letter from the new rental company in the JT Williams neighborhood has people worried about finding a place to live. WBTV spent the day in this area talking to residents on disability and with low incomes. Packing up their lives and moving on is easier said than done.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Good Question: Why is rent on the rise in Charlotte?

Days after a hunting accident left a retired Charlotte Fire Department captain seriously hurt, the Charlotte community is coming to his side. Campbell Creek Greenway getting increase police patrol after attempted rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in August 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Mecklenburg County, NC
Sports
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
Vaccines
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
City
Washington, NC
Charlotte, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
triwnews.com

New Medical Clinic In Indian Trail- Lapham Medical Clinic

INDIAN TRAIL, NC – Helping people while burdening them with an exorbitant stack of medical bills is counterintuitive, but it’s the egregious monster millions of Americans face every day. Charlotte native Stephen Lapham with Lapham Medical Clinic hopes to alleviate the stress of his patient’s medical costs by providing an affordable care alternative for non-life-threatening health problems. After spending more than seventeen years in the healthcare system as a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-C), with most of that time spent in the ER, Lapham has worked on the frontlines and witnessed the devastation that has plagued individuals seeking affordable medical treatment.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
WBTV

New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – People living in Fort Mill will no longer have to drive to Charlotte or Rock Hill to seek hospital care. Piedmont Medical Center, which is located at the intersection of S.C. 160 and U.S. 21, is now open to patients. The 200,000-square-foot building has...
FORT MILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health#Starmed Healthcare#Monkeypox#Qc News Alerts
WCNC

American Airlines cutting flights to Mexico from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines is discontinuing Saturday-only service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, an airline spokesperson confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Customers impacted by this change will be notified by American Airlines and provided with other travel options. Last month, the company said it would...
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

One Charlotte Coffee Shop Among the Best in the United States

Are you a coffee drinker? I am not. But, if you are then you may have some of your favorite coffee shops to get that one drink. From popular Starbucks drinks to local shops in your favorite city. Yelp knows that coffee is a necessity for some people and you enjoy finding the best of the best. Thankfully, get me some cranberry juice or water and I am wide awake (after a little bit).
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Salisbury Fire To Pay Tribute To First Responders At September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

SALISBURY, N.C. — On Sunday, September 11th beginning at 8:30 a.m., members of the Salisbury Fire Department will gather to pay tribute to first responders. The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will honor first responders and citizens who lost their lives in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania on 9/11, as well as those first responders who lost their lives in Rowan County this past year.
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBTV

Bodycam footage from fatal Concord police shooting released

Police are looking for the man, they say, tried to rape a woman on the Campbell Creek Greenway in Southeast Charlotte. People in the Carolinas react to death of Queen Elizabeth II. Updated: 10 minutes ago. WBTV went to Big Ben Pub, a local English bar and restaurant to talk...
CONCORD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy