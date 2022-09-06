New COVID booster shots available Wednesday around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “A decline in all of our key indicators,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “Our hospitalizations are declining; our case rates are declining. We have seen very significant improvements in our wastewater surveillance, and so we’ve seen declines at all of our sights.”

The CDC has now placed Mecklenburg County in the “medium” category for COVID-19, meaning cases and hospitalizations are down. It comes at a time when the CDC and FDA have recommended and cleared the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot meant to protect people against the BA4 and BA5 variants.

All key COVID indicators improve in Meck County

“We did receive a shipment of those at the health department today and expect to be available to residents as early as tomorrow in the community here,” Dr. Washington said.

Mecklenburg County received 1,100 doses from both Pfizer and Moderna, and they have shared 200 of those with StarMed Healthcare. Those shots will be available by tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Our clinics are a bit hectic right now with both Monkeypox, back-to-school shots as well as COVID-19 boosters,” Dr. Washington said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

StarMed Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Arin Piramzadian, says the COVID numbers are tough to trust with access to at-home tests, but he’s anticipating the annual booster shot may be here to say.

“There’s no way of predicting what variant is coming,” he said. “The only way we know what variant it is is when it starts spreading throughout the population, and when it’s already spreading, you’re already too late.”

StarMed still receives vaccines free from the state, but treatments aren’t free, and they’re eating the cost.

“It’s not sustainable, obviously, in the future, but it’s something we think we need to do now,” Dr. Piramzadian said.

StarMed has started exploring other services like remote blood pressure monitoring and a rapid response team following disasters like hurricanes, shifting their focus to other community-driven needs, that includes monkeypox.

Regarding the new booster shots, those 12 years old and older can get Pfizer, and the new Moderna booster is for those 18 years old and older.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.