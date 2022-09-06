ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

Local health officials highlight the latest COVID-19 booster shots

TOLEDO, Ohio — The latest version of COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Lucas County starting Friday. "But again, depending on how many people actually come through this line, we might have limited quantities tomorrow. But we'll definitely be getting more vaccines in over the next days and weeks," county Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
MAUMEE, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

US 24 Interchange Spawned A New Waterville Community

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When the US 24/SR 64 interchange opened a decade ago, Waterville Landing had just two occupants: Kroger and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Now the development has 64 homes, 108 villas, 252 apartments, a senior living community, 21 businesses and more on...
WATERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo Public Schools planning to launch CDL program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools will soon be offering a new course that will allow students to earn their commercial driver's license upon graduation. "We'll be able to train our students to become CDL licensed and it's a really awesome program because it's pretty expensive to normally go to a class like that, which is about $5,000 or $6,000, so they wouldn't have to pay for that," Deputy Superintendent Jim Gant said.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Senior Safety Expo coming to Perrysburg!

Sandy Wichman Safe Community Coordinator for Wood County and Aaron Hartwell Fire Marshall for the City of Perrysburg appeared on WGO and spoke about the upcoming Senior Safety Expo this Friday 9-9-22. For more information CLICK HERE!
PERRYSBURG, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMISSIONERS: Commissioners Award Bid For New Senior Center

The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, August 30th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on August 25th.... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
FULTON COUNTY, OH

