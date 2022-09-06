Read full article on original website
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a reality for many of us; a trip to the doctor's office turns into something more and that leads to a bill you just didn't expect. But now, Toledo City Council is looking at an option that could pay some of that medical debt off and it might help tens of thousands of people here in the Glass City.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Metroparks Toledo is asking for funding from the city of Toledo to create a new community center in east Toledo. Metroparks wants the city to contribute $1 million to create the Glass City Enrichment Center in a former car dealership at 815 Front Street next to the metropark that opened in 2020.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The latest version of COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Lucas County starting Friday. "But again, depending on how many people actually come through this line, we might have limited quantities tomorrow. But we'll definitely be getting more vaccines in over the next days and weeks," county Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said.
Local police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership rolls, documents show
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local police sergeant sought membership with what the Anti-Defamation League calls an anti-government extremist group, according to documents obtained from a nonprofit coalition of journalists. Maumee Police Sgt. Greg Westrick appeared on internal membership rolls for the Oath Keepers, according to documents obtained by 13abc...
Buckeye Broadband volunteers build playhouses for Lucas County Children Services families
TOLEDO, Ohio — Buckeye Broadband employees joined Lucas County Children Services and Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity for a Thursday playhouse blitz build. Volunteers put together five playhouses made with themes picked out for specific families served by LCCS. LCCS put together one of the houses while the rest...
US 24 Interchange Spawned A New Waterville Community
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When the US 24/SR 64 interchange opened a decade ago, Waterville Landing had just two occupants: Kroger and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Now the development has 64 homes, 108 villas, 252 apartments, a senior living community, 21 businesses and more on...
City leaders break ground on Toledo Trade Center at former North Towne Square Mall site
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo broke ground on a $70 million dollar industrial park Thursday. The site of the construction will be on the empty lot where the North Towne Square Mall used to be before it was demolished in 2011. "For the last 15 years on...
Bird flu forces Ohio egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
Ohio politicians campaign at Toledo Labor Day Parade ahead of November general election
TOLEDO, Ohio — Labor Day might be a day off for most of the country, but for Ohio's politicians and political hopefuls, it's an opportunity to bump elbows with a valuable voting population: union workers. "It's great to be down here and walking with all of these folks," Nancy...
Toledo Public Schools planning to launch CDL program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools will soon be offering a new course that will allow students to earn their commercial driver's license upon graduation. "We'll be able to train our students to become CDL licensed and it's a really awesome program because it's pretty expensive to normally go to a class like that, which is about $5,000 or $6,000, so they wouldn't have to pay for that," Deputy Superintendent Jim Gant said.
Maumee police sergeant appears on Oath Keepers membership list
MAUMEE, Ohio — A sergeant in the Maumee Police Division has strong ties and offered to provide support to far-right extremist organization the Oath Keepers, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League based on leaked membership rolls. Greg Westrick was promoted to sergeant in August 2021...
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
Former Riverview Terrace residents ; the future of Adrian Inn discussed at city council meeting
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - The Adrian City Commission discussed the future for Adrian Inn and the former Riverview residents on Tuesday. City officials said residents need to understand the urgency of finding a permanent solution. “The reason we bought the Adrian Inn was to provide a more stable alternative like...
11 Investigates: 2021 arrest costs innocent Defiance man jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — "I was 'Door Dashing' that night because it was Christmas break. I'm a big Miami Dolphins fan and they were playing Monday night so I wanted to catch the second half," said Rob Shaffer. It was December 27, 2021. Shaffer, who is a transgender person, was...
Toledo School for the Arts' renovations to increase student enrollment capacity
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo School for the Arts had just completed phase one of their major renovation plan. The construction delayed the start of school a by couple of weeks, but has created brand new additions like an updated cafeteria and much wider main staircase. "We have three...
Senior Safety Expo coming to Perrysburg!
Sandy Wichman Safe Community Coordinator for Wood County and Aaron Hartwell Fire Marshall for the City of Perrysburg appeared on WGO and spoke about the upcoming Senior Safety Expo this Friday 9-9-22. For more information CLICK HERE!
FULTON COUNTY COMISSIONERS: Commissioners Award Bid For New Senior Center
The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, August 30th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Commissioners first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting held on August 25th.... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
Not In Our Town hears concerns about Confederate flags at Wood County Fair
As Chris Douglas walked around the Wood County Fair last month, he was dismayed to see Confederate flags being sold by a vendor. “It’s something I’ve kind of gotten used to,” as a Black man living in Northwest Ohio, he said. But Douglas, of Bowling Green, wasn’t...
