TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools will soon be offering a new course that will allow students to earn their commercial driver's license upon graduation. "We'll be able to train our students to become CDL licensed and it's a really awesome program because it's pretty expensive to normally go to a class like that, which is about $5,000 or $6,000, so they wouldn't have to pay for that," Deputy Superintendent Jim Gant said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO