Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Daily
CU Buffs football notes: Air Force toughness, discipline present challenges
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun is impressed any time his program can win a football game. “We’re a tiny school,” Calhoun said during a media event in Denver last month. “How many students are you really going to find that have a 1240 PSAT or a 27 ACT and can still kind of get in the mix a little bit on the football part of it? That’s our challenge. And it’s a huge challenge.
College Football News
Colorado vs Air Force Prediction, Game Preview
Colorado vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Colorado (0-1), Air Force (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
Long-term 'record' temperatures could become the norm for Colorado
We're used to seeing 90 degrees in July but are now seeing numbers of high temperatures that have an air of resemblance to the Dust Bowl era for Colorado.
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Late summer heat wave affecting Colorado produce
DiTomaso Farms in Pueblo is gearing up for fall harvest, growing crops like tomatoes, melons, sweet corn, peppers, and pumpkins.
KRDO
Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun stands tall 85 years later
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Will Rogers Shine of the Sun sits high above the city on Cheyenne Mountain. And its views are as great as its history. 85 years ago, on September 6th 1937, construction was complete and the monolith was dedicated. "You can see Pikes Peak, all...
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers delivered his final State of the City
Mayor John Suthers delivered his eighth State of the City address today. His address was held at the Broadmoor where he highlighted the city's goals and accomplishments.
New retailers moving to Colorado Springs Airport
COLORADO SPRINGS — Travelers who visit the Colorado Springs Airport can expect an entirely new shopping experience with three new retailers planning to move in. Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, announced on August 30 that it […]
RELATED PEOPLE
cpr.org
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative no longer wants to own a piece of the state’s troubled Comanche coal plant
Colorado’s largest electric cooperative is giving up its ownership stake in the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, citing “mismanagement and incompetence” by the plant’s operator, Xcel Energy. CORE Electric Cooperative announced its departure from the power plant’s ownership group in a press release Tuesday. CEO Jeff...
KKTV
Crews battle house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Just before 6 p.m. CSFD reported there was a working fire in the 4000 block of Cherry Plum Drive. The neighborhood is near Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard. The fire was fully...
Meet Buster, FOX21’s Pet of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Buster, a 12-year-old long-haired chihuahua mix. Buster is a bit timid but warms up quickly. He is a sweet dog that enjoys short walks and likes to be picked up. Buster had kennel mates at […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs mayor gets emotional while thanking wife in his final State of the City address
9/7/22. Signs at several Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area state the stores will be getting rid of plastic bags soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Sinkhole opens near downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are on scene of a sinkhole just east of downtown. It was first reported just before 5 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of E Boulder St and Prairie Rd. Crews are asking people to avoid the area.
KKTV
Multiple Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area getting rid of plastic bags, signs encourage customers to bring their own
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs is ditching plastic bags, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart. A viewer first shared a photo with 11 News of one of the signs on Wednesday. The sign reads:. “ATTN: CUSTOMERS. PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING...
highlandsranchherald.net
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
highlandsranchherald.net
‘Longmire’ author coming to library
Hell and Back” is the newest installment in Wyoming-based writer Craig Johnson’s entertaining novels about Walt Longmire, basis for the popular television series. Johnson will appear at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Highlands Ranch Library, 9292 Ridgeline Blvd., to talk about his writing — and to sign copies of the new book afterward. Tickets cost $32 and include a hardcover copy of “Hell and Back,” dessert bites and a place in the book signing line. DCL.org/featured-events or Eventbrite.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRDO
Mineral Palace exhibit set to open at El Pueblo History Museum
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An exhibit exploring the history of the Colorado Mineral Palace is coming to the El Pueblo History Museum. According to a release from the museum, You Should've Seen It: Pueblo's Mineral Palace Exhibit will follow the strange and little-known history of the Colorado Mineral Palace, which despite being an icon of the state and the city in the first half of the twentieth century, drifted into urban legend and folklore in the second half.
Pueblo man arrested on multiple charges thanks to vigilant deputy
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting a deputy’s vigilance for the arrest of a man who was in possession of a weapon and in violation of a protection order. According to PCSO, a deputy pulled over a driver for a traffic stop at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The truck […]
DougCo Sheriff’s Office warns older adults about targeted thefts in Highlands Ranch
(Geoffrey Crofte / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 6, 2022. (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns older adults to remain vigilant while out shopping due to a rising number of reports of thieves targeting that demographic.
Comments / 0