ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Jorge Alfaro's walk-off single propels Padres past Diamondbacks

San Diego catcher Jorge Alfaro delivered a walk-off hit as the Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday night. Alfaro hit a two-run single off Ian Kennedy with two outs in the ninth as the Padres snapped a three-game losing streak. The Padres were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Josh Harrison batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Romy Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Christian Walker sitting for Arizona on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Christian Walker is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Walker will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera starting at first base. Rivera will bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Rivera for...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Alfaro
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnes will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 7.7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting fourth on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Christian Walker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel points...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Curt Casali catching for Mariners on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Casali will catch for right-hander Luis Castillo on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.2...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#Arizona Diamondbacks
numberfire.com

Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Connor Wong catching for Boston on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Reese McGuire returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 5.7...
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel catching for Arizona on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Hummel will catch for left-hander Tommy Henry on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Carson Kelly moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hummel for 8.0 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar batting ninth on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Azocar will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Trent Grisham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mariners' Taylor Trammell batting seventh on Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Trammell will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trammell for 8.8 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez batting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Rafael Ortega moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham sitting for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grisham will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jose Azocar starting in center field. Azocar will bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.7...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy