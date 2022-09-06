Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
Yardbarker
Jorge Alfaro's walk-off single propels Padres past Diamondbacks
San Diego catcher Jorge Alfaro delivered a walk-off hit as the Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Tuesday night. Alfaro hit a two-run single off Ian Kennedy with two outs in the ninth as the Padres snapped a three-game losing streak. The Padres were...
Padres star Juan Soto gets perfect update after injury scare
San Diego Padres star Juan Soto gave fans quite the scare on Wednesday after he was hit by a 91 MPH fast ball on the shoulder in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fortunately, the issue doesn’t seem severe. According to Padres manager Bob Melvin, Soto sustained a...
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Harrison will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Romy Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 6.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Christian Walker sitting for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Christian Walker is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Walker will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera starting at first base. Rivera will bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Rivera for...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnes will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 7.7...
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting fourth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Christian Walker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Casali will catch for right-hander Luis Castillo on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.2...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Reese McGuire returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 5.7...
numberfire.com
Cooper Hummel catching for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Hummel will catch for left-hander Tommy Henry on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Carson Kelly moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hummel for 8.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Padres' Jose Azocar batting ninth on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Azocar will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Trent Grisham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Taylor Trammell batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Trammell will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trammell for 8.8 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez batting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Rafael Ortega moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Trent Grisham sitting for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grisham will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jose Azocar starting in center field. Azocar will bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.7...
