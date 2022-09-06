Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
Sen. Marco Rubio — who called student debt cancellation 'unfair' — said he had $100,000 in student loans but paid it off by writing a book
Sen. Marco Rubio received an $800,000 book advance to write his memoir, which he said was the only reason he was able to pay off his student loans.
How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan
President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
‘I’m in shock’: 25-year-old Pell Grant recipient reacts to Biden’s $20,000 student loan debt forgiveness
“Now I get to plan for future things.”
Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt
President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
Katie Hobbs tells Arizona she is a coward – and it's Kari Lake's fault
Twitter is largely a soapbox of the left. It’s run by liberals with an authoritarian impulse to censor mostly right-wing voices. Most of the traffic is left wing, locked in a contest to see who can most artfully knock the blocks off conservatives. In Arizona, it seems a contest...
Biden denies knowledge of White House staffers with student loans
President Joe Biden said Thursday night he wasn't aware of whether any White House staffers had student loans despite several news reports confirming that many do.
I live here. I did well in school. Why can't I pay in-state tuition, like everyone else?
I graduated a year early from North High School with a 3.8 GPA. I did everything I could to put myself on a path to success: playing varsity soccer, participating in the AGUILA Youth Leadership Institute and co-leading an Arizona Center for Empowerment initiative to increase civic engagement among high school students. ...
Wannabe Arizona governor Kari Lake and other MAGAs would flunk the US citizenship test
The MAGA cult went into a whining hissy-fit when President Joe Biden dressed them down in a recent speech. They called Biden angry, and spiteful, and divisive, and worse. This from people who have called the president mentally compromised. People who have called Democrats Marxists, fascists, communists and more. People who continue to say Democrats...
‘I don’t recognize that party anymore’: Election denialism at epicenter of Arizona midterm elections
Republican primary voters in Arizona nominated four statewide candidates who questioned President Biden's electoral victory in Arizona: Kari Lake for Governor, Blake Masters for Senate, Abraham Hamadeh for Attorney General, and Mark Finchem for Secretary of State. If elected, these individuals will be in power for the 2024 presidential election, and could have key roles to play in certifying results in a state that could decide the presidency. Sept. 7, 2022.
An agency that signed off on fraudulent colleges like ITT Tech that caused student debt to spiral is officially shutting down
ACICS, which accredited major for-profit chains, decided it will not appeal the Education Department's decision to terminate its federal status.
What the Student-Loan Debate Overlooks
A core conservative critique of President Joe Biden’s executive action on student-debt forgiveness is that the plan requires blue-collar Americans to subsidize privileged children idly contemplating gender studies or critical race theory at fancy private colleges. That idea, articulated by Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, among others, aims...
Biden’s student loan debt transfer is an abuse of executive power
Last week, President Joe Biden, without authorization from Congress, announced he plans to transfer roughly $500 billion worth of student loan debt from the borrowers who took out the loans to hardworking taxpayers across the country. Other presidents, Republicans and Democrats, have attempted to overstep their authority, and we have never been shy about criticizing them. But in our time in the Senate, we have never seen a president attempt to spend up to a trillion dollars with the stroke of a pen.
University endowments should be the primary source of student loans
Here’s a modest proposal: Colleges and universities should draw from their own endowments to provide student loans before that obligation is foisted off on taxpayers. When President Obama federalized student loans in 2010, he promised the move would save the taxpayers $68 billion. That didn’t happen. If President...
