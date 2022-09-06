Read full article on original website
Gen Z Has Decided: Crocs Are BACK
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Gone are the days of skin-tight clothes, unpractical shoes, and other uncomfortable trends. Instead, say hello to feeling and looking great. With the popularity of athleisure on the rise, we’re always down for a trendy and comfy look.
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
Malia Obama showed off her effortless street style while out in Los Angeles this week. Obama was accompanied by a friend, as the two stopped by 7 Eleven to buy some items. RELATED: Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again ...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Marsai Martin Shines In A Dolce And Gabbana Dress On The Red Carpet
The Black-ish star recently attended the Los Angeles premiere for "Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul" dressed to the nines in a sparkling leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress and a ton of fun accessories.
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday
Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color Up The Nike Air Force 1 React
As one of the premier cushioning systems in the running ethos, The Swoosh has reconstructed its most iconic silhouettes with the widely adorned React technology for reimagined streetwear comfort. After a brief hiatus, the collection returns with the Nike Air Force 1 Low React in a cool collection of blue hues with a unique twist, separating the opposing Air and React technologies down the middle.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian proud to be Mrs Barker as she shares bedroom sneak peek
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending a couple of days in the capital of the United Kingdom. The reality star took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of her getaway with her husband, as a Mrs Barker pillow leaves fans in frenzy. Last Sunday, Kourtney shared photos...
Complex
Converse Engineers Three New Silhouettes Inspired By Chuck DNA
Building on the brand’s ever-evolving DNA, Converse has unveiled three new silhouettes based around the ideas of utility, versatile comfort, and edgy styling. Dubbed the Chuck 70 AT-CX, Run Star Legacy and Chuck Lugged 2.0 CC HI, each sneaker combines the iconic design codes of the 67-year-old Chuck Taylor with innovative and experimental design concepts.
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
papermag.com
Telfar Is Taking Over a Rainbow Store in Brooklyn for NYFW
For the very first time, Telfar is bringing its "Bag Security Program" IRL this weekend during NYFW. The iconic shopping bag, which was once famously dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin," remains one of the hottest items fashion fans can get their hands on. RHONY Queen, Sonja Morgan herself, is a major supporter of the brand, having famously modeled the bags for PAPER back in 2018.
Emma Roberts Gears Up For Outdoor Activities In Sleek Bodysuit & Chunky Sneakers
Emma Roberts was dressed in sleek sporty style for her latest adventure. The award-winning actress shared a photo of herself posing in a parking lot with full protective gear. Although Roberts was prepared for the activity her caption said otherwise as she simply wrote, “help.” The image sees the “Scream Queens” star in a black bodysuit, which featured a V-neckline, long blue sleeves, an asymmetrical zipper and mesh detailing near the calves. For extra safety, Roberts covered her head with an orange helmet and wore blond tresses into a braided side ponytail. When it came down to footwear, the “Tell Me Lies” producer completed...
papermag.com
See All the Fall 2022 Fashion Campaigns Here
All of the season's latest men's and women's fashion ads in one place, from Prada to Moschino to Fendi. Titled Live Your Luxury, Neiman Marcus' brand new, company-wide endeavor encompasses all that it means to be proud of oneself — and purely in the moment. Burberry Fall 2022 Campaign.
papermag.com
Inside Nats Getty's First Runway Show for Strike Oil
As an LA brand through and through, it was only fitting that Los Angeles was the setting for Nats Getty's first runway show for Strike Oil, the unisex streetwear brand he founded in 2018 (the name is a cheeky play on the Getty family's oil business). At a warehouse in...
papermag.com
Bottega Veneta Collaborates With The Strand on Totes
Creative Director Matthieu Blazy is delving into the full literary experience. Last week, Bottega Veneta released their Fall 2022 campaign as a physical book freely available by request at any store location. Now, Blazy has partnered with NYC’s famous independent bookstore The Strand to reimagine the iconic tote in a brand new capsule collection.
The 20 Best Designer Sneakers for Women to Wear for Any Occasion
The luxury designer sneaker market is booming at a high speed with no sign of slowing down. When it comes to luxury brands, we’ve seen them heavily investing in the sneaker category for several seasons now — and for good reason. “Designers have been incorporating sneakers into their runway shows and increasingly using them to lend a casual air to more polished looks,” says Leora Horvath, Director of Merchandising at GOAT. “As the RTW trends move away from athleisure and into more dressed up styles, designer sneakers are a great way to complement a look without feeling too serious,” adds...
Regina Hall Turns Heads in Green Sparkly Suit and Platform Sandals at Premiere
Regina Hall suited up for her latest premiere. The actress hit the premiere of “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” on Monday night in LA. Hall stars in the new comedy movie, which comes to theaters on Sept. 2. To the event, Hall wore an emerald green suit. Her blazer, completely covered in deep green sequins, matched her high-waisted trousers perfectly. She added a black top under her jacket with a deep neckline. Hall completed her look with sparkly jewelry, including various rings and silver hoop earrings. Hall got a lift from her shoes. She wore black strappy sandals with a platform...
papermag.com
Polaroids From the Set of Our Madonna Cover Shoot
The pink-haired Queen of Pop filled Sugar Hill's light-up floor, celebrating the release of her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, that traces four decades of her dominating dance music across the globe. Click through exclusive polaroids from set, below, and read Madonna's conversation with Like a Virgin collaborator Nile Rodgers, here.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
papermag.com
Justin Bieber Postpones World Tour
In the midst of a wave of tour announcements, there's one surprising cancellation: Justin Bieber. The 28-year-old singer just came off of a massive Rock in Rio performance in Brazil before making the announcement. In a statement posted to his Instagram stories, the singer wrote that after his performance, "the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now." Bieber had 70 performances scheduled after Rock in Rio throughout the year into March 2023.
Timothée Chalamet’s Daring ‘Bones And All’ Red Carpet Tour Style, from Halter Tops to Combat Boots
Timothée Chalamet is officially back on the red carpet circuit, thanks to his latest film, “Bones And All.” The Luca Guadagnino-directed horror drama, which he stars in alongside Taylor Russell and Chloë Sevigny, will be released in theaters on Nov. 23. While Chalamet’s always one for taking fashion risks, the ensembles he’s worn to promote “Bones And All” have already taken his rule-breaking style to new heights. From sharp returns to grungy, slick footwear and new revamped takes on suiting and separates, it’s clear the actor will continue to use the red carpet to redefine what “men’s fashion” looks like for the...
