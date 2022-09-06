The luxury designer sneaker market is booming at a high speed with no sign of slowing down. When it comes to luxury brands, we’ve seen them heavily investing in the sneaker category for several seasons now — and for good reason. “Designers have been incorporating sneakers into their runway shows and increasingly using them to lend a casual air to more polished looks,” says Leora Horvath, Director of Merchandising at GOAT. “As the RTW trends move away from athleisure and into more dressed up styles, designer sneakers are a great way to complement a look without feeling too serious,” adds...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO