Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
BLUETTI is set to debut its latest range of clean-energy power stations and batteries at IFA 2022
Global clean-energy stalwart BLUETTI will be revealing its latest collection of cutting-edge home and outdoor energy products at IFA 2022. In a world that depends entirely on urban infrastructure for its power needs, BLUETTI is championing what the company calls ‘energy independence’. Its slew of power stations, batteries, and solar panels allow you to live off the grid whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors. The company’s solutions are modular, easy to use, and powerful enough to charge everything from your AirPods to your EV! Attendees at the annual IFA electronics and consumer-goods show can find BLUETTI at Hall 3.2, Stand 211, between 2nd and 6th September 2022.
A Swedish company that claims to be the 'Tesla of the seas' is building an 'affordable' electric boat that starts at $100,000. Take a look.
The Swedish company that claims to be the "Tesla of the seas" has launched what it describes as an "affordable" electric boat. X Shore, based in Stockholm, is announcing the launch of X Shore 1 – a "completely silent" electric boat that has a single battery and starts at $100,000.
Wärtsilä introduces new four-stroke engine in decarbonisation push
The new engine can run on diesel, LNG, or either gas or liquid carbon-neutral biofuels. Finnish technology firm Wärtsilä has launched a new medium-speed four-stroke engine to help the maritime sector reach its decarbonisation goals. Dubbed Wärtsilä 25, the new engine is based on the firm’s modular technology...
This new sand battery may just change the energy game
YouTuber Matt Ferrell is renowned and beloved for his videos featuring explanations of today's most pressing issues in science and technology. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he claimed that graphene may be the key to solving our concrete problems.
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
BMW To Deploy Round Battery Cells For New EV Range - What's The Benefit?
Luxury car maker BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY has planned to power its new range of electric vehicles set for launch in 2025 with round battery cells. The round cells are said to reduce CO2 emissions from cell production by up to 60%. Round cells are being used for...
A close look at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch reveals a common culprit
Fishery plastic was extracted by nonprofit organization, the Ocean Cleanup. This was found in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch along with many crates and buoys originating from fishing activities. The Ocean CleanupAn overwhelming amount of plastics hauled from the patch trace back to fishing industries in Japan, China, South Korea, and the US.
Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare
Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
An electric aviation startup is building a charging network for all
Electric aerospace company Beta Technologies is working to build a network of chargers that could power its forthcoming small electric planes as well as ground-based electric vehicles. The network is still in early stages, with just 10 on the ground and an additional few dozen in the permitting or construction...
The AC-130's Upgraded Cannon Is Bringing the Heat
A weapons modernization initiative is outfitting the Ghostrider with a new cannon. A series of photos from a recent event at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico show a few glimpses of the U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider, a powerful gunship that is designed to support troops on the ground with an array of powerful cannon weaponry.
Batteries Made From Crabs And Lobsters Could Be The Future Of Renewable Energy
It’s one of the weirder laws of nature: everything eventually ends up as crabs. And in this modern age, it seems nature is moving with the times – because the next thing to get crabby might just be your e-vehicle. “Rechargeable aqueous Zn [zinc] metal battery is promising...
'Ephemeralize Everything' to Reduce Demand for Electricity and Materials
Along with climate doomers, we now apparently have "climate peakers." The former are those who believe it is too late to fix our problems and don't want to bother trying. The latter are those who suggest we don't have enough of the materials to fix our problems so, again, why bother trying? But there are two sides to this story: the supply side, which may well be met with clever alternatives like cheap batteries, and the demand side, which can be met with lifestyle changes and smart design. As an example, let's look at the possibility of peak copper.
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
NETZSCH Highlights NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps for Lithium Battery Manufacturing at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo
Visit Booth 2755 to learn about pulsation-free progressing cavity pump featuring high precision metering and corrosion resistance. NETZSCH Pumps North America, LLC will be highlighting the NEMO® Progressing Cavity Pumps and PERIPRO™ Peristaltic Pumps at the Battery Show/Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, to be held September 13-15, 2022, at the Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, MI, Booth 2755. Both the NEMO® and PERIPRO™ pumps have the ability to transfer complex fluids and provide accurate and repeatable metered flows of viscous, shear sensitive and solids laden materials which makes them well suited for lithium battery production.
Ro-Ro Using Compressed Hydrogen Fuel Receives Design Approval
Start-up Aurelia Green Ship Concept Design, which is focusing on zero emission shipping, has unveiled a new design for the first ro-ro that used 100 percent hydrogen propulsion. The company says that the unique designs of the vessel, which received an Approval in Principle from RINA based on the newly published Rules for Hydrogen Fueled Ships, can also be a model for heavy-lift, ro-pax, and cruise ships to adopt pure hydrogen power.
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
Mercedes and Rivian Join Forces to Ease a Big Headache
The automotive industry faces two puzzles that at least for now seem unsolvable. One is the supply-chain disruption caused by the covid-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and other restrictions forced and still are forcing vehicle manufacturers to temporarily close factories. The other is soaring raw-materials prices, prompted by Russia's February 2022 invasion...
