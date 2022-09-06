ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store

East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
Part of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish to fully close for nearly a month

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full road closure for a part of Hwy. 74 near Gonzales, both eastbound and westbound, from Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The area of the closure is near the railroad tracks and close...
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
See what's under construction on Millerville Road

Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
ProSource sells its Baton Rouge headquarters for $3M

A 23,000-square-foot property on Plaza Americana Drive near the junction of Airline Highway and Interstate 12 has sold for $3 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The building contains office space, a warehouse, showroom and more than 60 parking spaces.
Porch Light Grill in Prairieville announces closure

The Porch Light Grill, a seafood restaurant on Perkins Road in Prairieville, announced its closure at the end of last month after about three years in business. The restaurant announced the closure via social media. An internet search indicates the business is closed permanently, and no one answered the restaurant’s phone when called at lunchtime over the past two days. Emails sent to an address listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page have gone unanswered.
Crash with injuries on Highland Road near West Lee Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 8) crash on Highland Road near Duplantier Boulevard near West Lee Drive. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the...
STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. open new building in Albany

Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. has a new home, still in Albany, but now in a new building right near Albany Town Hall. Owner and attorney Leslie Bankston was on hand to cut the ribbon at the official opening Aug. 19, along with public officials, chamber Ambassadors, and family and friends.
