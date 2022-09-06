Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store
East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Part of Hwy. 74 in Ascension Parish to fully close for nearly a month
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a full road closure for a part of Hwy. 74 near Gonzales, both eastbound and westbound, from Sept. 19 at 7 a.m. to Oct. 17 at 5 p.m., weather permitting. The area of the closure is near the railroad tracks and close...
theadvocate.com
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish imposes year-long moratorium on injection wells, pausing carbon capture efforts
Livingston Parish leaders voted unanimously Thursday to impose a year-long moratorium on injection wells used in carbon capture, citing the need for stricter local regulation amid anxieties over the technology's safety. Carbon capture and storage is a process by which carbon emissions are captured at an industrial site and injected...
theadvocate.com
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
theadvocate.com
La. 74, key route between Gonzales and Dutchtown, to close for nearly a month; here's why
An important highway linking Gonzales and Dutchtown in Ascension Parish will close completely on one end for four weeks later this month, state highway officials said. Both lanes of La. 74 near Airline Highway just north of Gonzales will close starting 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, highway officials said in a statement Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Total homes sold drops again; Average sale price tops $312,500 in Lafayette Parish
The number of homes sold in Lafayette Parish dropped for a sixth straight month while the average sale price jumped nearly 4% as real estate prices continued to ruse in August. The average sale price of a home in Lafayette Parish topped $312,500 last month as the average sale prices...
theadvocate.com
See what's under construction on Millerville Road
Tennessee-based Fast Pace Health is building a 3,700-square-foot clinic at 1545 Millerville Road. This will be the company's first location in Baton Rouge. The clinic will be open daily to treat people with injuries or who need immediate attention. Lab and X-ray services will be located in the clinic. The clinic will offer telehealth visits and behavioral health services.
Baton Rouge Business Report
ProSource sells its Baton Rouge headquarters for $3M
A 23,000-square-foot property on Plaza Americana Drive near the junction of Airline Highway and Interstate 12 has sold for $3 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The building contains office space, a warehouse, showroom and more than 60 parking spaces.
brproud.com
Iberville Parish President sets ‘record straight’ on utility rates in letter
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — After receiving an influx of letters and calls from residents upset over the high cost of utility bills, Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. sets the “record straight” in a letter Wednesday. Ourso reiterates that the parish council doesn’t provide electrical services...
pelicanpostonline.com
Lawler’s firm set to reap $49,900 no bid contract with Ascension Parish
The Finance Committee, comprised of the entire Ascension Parish Council, is scheduled to consider a Legal Services contract with Boyer, Hebert, Caruso & Angelle, LLC at its next meeting. On September 12 the committee will consider:. Approval of Legal Services Contract between APG and Boyer, Hebert, Caruso & Angelle, LLC...
wbrz.com
Perkins Road dry after water main rupture leaves roadway flooded; officials completing repairs
BATON ROUGE - Perkins Road is dry Friday morning after a water main ruptured early Thursday morning leaving a flooded roadway with possibly a foot of water. While repairs continue, the light is out at the intersection and it is being treated as a four-way stop. Video from Thursday showed...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Porch Light Grill in Prairieville announces closure
The Porch Light Grill, a seafood restaurant on Perkins Road in Prairieville, announced its closure at the end of last month after about three years in business. The restaurant announced the closure via social media. An internet search indicates the business is closed permanently, and no one answered the restaurant’s phone when called at lunchtime over the past two days. Emails sent to an address listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page have gone unanswered.
brproud.com
Crash with injuries on Highland Road near West Lee Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 8) crash on Highland Road near Duplantier Boulevard near West Lee Drive. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the...
wbrz.com
IRS sends CATS half-million-dollar seizure notice, some board members unaware
BATON ROUGE- Documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit show the IRS sent the Capital Area Transit System a $515,859.50 seizure notice for unpaid employer shared responsibility payments for the tax period ending in 2017. A spokeswoman for CATS told WBRZ, the bus system reached out to the IRS but...
L'Observateur
STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
theadvocate.com
Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. open new building in Albany
Bankston Law Firm and Good Deeds Title Co. has a new home, still in Albany, but now in a new building right near Albany Town Hall. Owner and attorney Leslie Bankston was on hand to cut the ribbon at the official opening Aug. 19, along with public officials, chamber Ambassadors, and family and friends.
theadvocate.com
Water leak causes flooding along Perkins Road Thursday morning, authorities say
A water leak along Perkins Road caused flooding Thursday morning near Campus Federal, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said only the turning lanes along Perkins Road near Quail Drive were passable as of 7:30 a.m. Videos on social media showed police officers directing traffic as water...
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
theadvocate.com
Metro Council launches investigation of CATS board with aim of removing commissioners
The investigation that could lead to the removal of the commissioners who oversee Baton Rouge and Baker's bus system formally began Wednesday with the first meeting of a special Metro Council committee. The committee, which was formed in July after a series of public scandals at the Capital Area Transit...
