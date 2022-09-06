450 is the magic number if you want an electrified Lexus. First, the NX450h+ plug-in hybrid entered the scene, and we called it the best model in the NX lineup. Then we traveled to Spain to drive an RZ450e, the fully electric SUV from Lexus. What we haven't seen until now is an electric or plug-in hybrid from the bestselling RX range. That's going to change, and the 2023 RX450h+ hopes to take the NX450h+'s goodness to the next level, and we recently got a brief experience behind the wheel of a prototype.

