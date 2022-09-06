Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Jeep unveils the first three EVs coming to market, starting in 2023
The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S will be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup. The 80-year-old rugged Detroit brand, which aims to become the global leader...
CNET
Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025
Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
MotorAuthority
Toyota BZ3 is a Corolla-size electric sedan coming to challenge the Model 3
Photos of the next member in Toyota's new BZ family of electric vehicles have surfaced on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The next member is a compact sedan called the BZ3, and it's one of the 30 EVs spanning the Toyota and Lexus brands that were previewed last December in concept form. The concept previewing the BZ3 was called the BZ SDN.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Lexus RX450h+ Plug-In Hybrid Review: A Quick Spin in a Prototype
450 is the magic number if you want an electrified Lexus. First, the NX450h+ plug-in hybrid entered the scene, and we called it the best model in the NX lineup. Then we traveled to Spain to drive an RZ450e, the fully electric SUV from Lexus. What we haven't seen until now is an electric or plug-in hybrid from the bestselling RX range. That's going to change, and the 2023 RX450h+ hopes to take the NX450h+'s goodness to the next level, and we recently got a brief experience behind the wheel of a prototype.
BMW To Deploy Round Battery Cells For New EV Range - What's The Benefit?
Luxury car maker BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke ADR) BMWYY has planned to power its new range of electric vehicles set for launch in 2025 with round battery cells. The round cells are said to reduce CO2 emissions from cell production by up to 60%. Round cells are being used for...
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeep Wagoneer S: The 600-HP, Coupe-Like Electric SUV That's Coming Soon
The Jeep Wagoneer family is expanding yet again, and the newest sibling is markedly different from the full-size Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and the longer-wheelbase L versions of both SUVs: It is a size smaller and fully electric (and really quick). Codenamed Wagoneer S, the new SUV will be a premium...
Upworthy
This teen has designed a motor that could transform how electric cars are made
Robert Sansone, 17, has engineered a revolutionary synchronous reluctance motor that could completely transform how electric vehicles are manufactured. At present, electric vehicles utilize rare-earth elements within their internal magnets to generate the required torque to power the motor. These elements (neodymium, samarium and dysprosium) are expensive. However, more importantly, their mining is detrimental to the environment. The teenager's new invention may mean that electric vehicles could be produced more sustainably, helping manufacturers forge a more eco-friendly future for all. Sansone has already developed a prototype using 3D printed plastic, copper wires and a steel rotor, My Modern Met reports.
investing.com
Nissan Releases Bi-Directional Charger for LEAF
Nissan (OTC:NSANY), along with vehicle-to-grid services provider, Fermata Energy released the first ever bi-directional charger for use with the Nissan LEAF in the U.S. Bi-directional charging technology allows for charging the Nissan LEAF, but also sending energy stored in the vehicle battery back to the building or the grid. The Nissan LEAF is currently the only fully electric passenger vehicle in the U.S. market able to supply energy to the grid, allowing LEAF owners with the Fermata Energy FE-15 bi-directional charger to park their vehicle, plug it in, and save money with their local electric utility as well as reduce the total cost of ownership of the vehicle.
