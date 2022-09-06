ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire

By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOSPT_0hkaYxIh00

POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month.

For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain.

“We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We are really grateful the comeback process has been really easy and that all of our employees were able to weather this storm with us as well.”

Swain said the month-long hiatus was somewhat difficult to navigate with rent and utilities due regardless of the loss income.

However, she said the business was able to ensure its employees were taken care of during the down time and that management staff learned a great deal working through the insurance process.

“All of our employees are amazing and we consider them family,” Swain said. “We wanted to make sure they could afford rent, put food on the table and buy their kids school supplies so the owner, Josh Swain, paid out of his own pocket to keep the employees paid during the time we were closed.”

Deviny said the fire inside the kitchen at the restaurant started when a third-party cleaning company was at the business preparing to clean the ventilation hood vents. A worker with the cleaning company failed to turn off the main gas line, which resulted in one of the interior gas lines combusting and starting a fire, she added.

A fire official with the Pocatello Fire Department said that when the main gas line was not shut off there was a residual amount of gas inside the interior line, adding that when that line was disconnected it resulted in an explosion and fire.

The fire official noted that the interior gas line could have been improperly connected initially, but ultimately declared the official cause of the blaze resulted from the improper procedure in disconnecting an appliance.

Deviny said she was very grateful to the first responders who quickly extinguished the blaze inside the restaurant, preventing significant damage.

“There was not that much damage,” Deviny said. “We had to replace some equipment and also replaced the ceiling, walls and electrical wiring inside the kitchen. We flushed the air ventilation system as well and now the restaurant is safe for both customers and our employees.”

Working with both Idaho Fire & Flood Restoration to get the restaurant in working order and interacting with the insurance companies has been a learning process to both Deviny and her husband, she said, adding that both processes have been relatively painless.

Deviny said she can’t wait for local residents to be able to put some of Abracadabra’s magical creations back into their mouths, including the Captain Crunch-encrusted french toast, which features two slices of bread crusted in Captain Crunch cereal, then served golden brown stacked with bananas in the middle, and served with buttermilk syrup and whipped cream.

Another popular menu option is the breakfast nachos, which features ham, bacon, sausage, onions, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos and cilantro inside a scrambled egg mix that is placed over fresh chips and colby jack cheese with a drizzle of melted queso blanco and hollandaise sauce and garnished with fresh jalapeno, tomato, cilantro, avocado, Sriracha and parmesan.

