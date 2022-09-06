Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes catching for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Gomes will catch for left-hander Wade Miley on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. P.J. Higgins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gomes for 7.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis operating first base for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Mets. Chavis will take over first base after Josh VanMeter was sent to the bench in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Chavis to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Rockies' Randal Grichuk batting fifth on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Grichuk will start in center field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Garrett Hampson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
San Diego's Jorge Alfaro catching on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will take over behind the plate after Austin Nola was rested versus their division competitiors. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson sitting for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hampson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Randal Grichuk starting in center field. Grichuk will bat fifth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Christian Walker sitting for Arizona on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Christian Walker is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Walker will move to the bench on Wednesday with Emmanuel Rivera starting at first base. Rivera will bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project Rivera for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini catching for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Omar Narvaez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 12.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Blue Jays on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Cavan Biggio moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Riley Greene moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez batting fifth for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Rafael Devers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 9.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
Comments / 0