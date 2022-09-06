Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Attendance At Dodger Stadium Surpasses 3 Million For 9th Time In Past 11 Seasons
With an announced 46,144 fans at this past Saturday, Los Angeles Dodgers attendance at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 season surpassed 3 million, marking a ninth time in the past 11 years the team has reached that threshold. The only exceptions during that span came in 2020, when fans were...
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. batting eighth on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gurriel will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Raimel Tapia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gurriel for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Astros' J.J. Matijevic batting seventh on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Matijevic will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Riley Greene moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mark Mathias hitting fifth in Rangers' Tuesday lineup
Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Mathias will bat in the Rangers' designated hitting spot after Kole Calhoun was rested against Houston's left-hander Framber Valdez. numberFire's models project Mathias to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Frazier will man second base after Abraham Toro was rested versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Frazier to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
San Diego's Jorge Alfaro catching on Tuesday
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alfaro will take over behind the plate after Austin Nola was rested versus their division competitiors. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Elehuris Montero starting at third base. Montero will bat eighth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Montero for 7.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. Zach McKinstry returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Madrigal for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting sixth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Cody Bellinger moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Taylor will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 12.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting fourth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Christian Walker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala catching for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Zavala will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zavala for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Alfonso Rivas sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rivas will move to the bench on Wednesday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.5...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
