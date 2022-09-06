Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Vehicles Involved in Sacramento Run-Off-Road Accident
Two Vehicles Exit the Cap City Freeway After Colliding. Two vehicles experienced a run-off-road accident on the Cap City Freeway on September 7 after colliding. The collision occurred just north of the eastbound El Camino Avenue on-ramp around 10:00 a.m. One of the vehicles landed in front of a nearby business after striking a parked car and a moving Honda sedan.
KCRA.com
Two-vehicle crash kills 1 highway worker, injures another on I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One highway worker died and another is critically injured after they were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division. The two workers, a man and a woman, were setting up cones along northbound I-5...
Rancho Cordova fatal crash forces road closures
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision in Rancho Cordova closed Coloma Road on Thursday, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department Coloma Road was closed between McGregor Drive and Benita Drive until 7:45 a.m. when police reported the scene had been cleared. At around 12:45 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office shared that a […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Head-On Collision Involving Bus in Antioch
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District reported that at least four parties were injured in a traffic accident involving a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch. The incident took place on September 5, 2022, at Century Boulevard and Delta Fair Boulevard, according to the Antioch Police Department. Details on...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Sacramento. The crash happened on northbound I-5 near Sutterville Road at around 6:30 p.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Construction worker killed on I-5 Wednesday night
One construction worker was killed and another critically injured in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. The collision occurred around 6:30 pm. The construction workers were setting up cones when a minivan struck the workers and their work truck. The minivan suffered significant damage to the front end.
L.A. Weekly
Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Cordova Double Casualty Accident When Vehicle Leaves Road
Single-Vehicle Collision on U.S. 50 Reportedly Involved Erratic Driver. A double casualty accident that left two people in critical condition happened in Rancho Cordova on September 5 when a vehicle exited the freeway. The collision was reported along eastbound U.S. 50 just west of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp around 6:51 following a report of a driver acting erratically. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) had received reports of a vehicle with a camper on the back all over the lanes, straddling the line and stopping in the roadway.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on I-5 and Country Club Boulevard in Stockton
An early morning crash on Country Club Boulevard in Stockton left at least one party with fatal injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported. The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. at the on-ramp to southbound I-5 from Country Club Boulevard and involved one vehicle. Details on the Fatal Crash on...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire near Foresthill rages, Placer issues local emergency
Response is beyond the capabilities of local resources. Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has proclaimed a local emergency due to the ongoing threat from the Mosquito Fire. The fire near Foresthill has burned 6,870 acres and threatens more than 1,000 structures. Foresthill and nearby communities in both Placer and El Dorado counties remain under evacuation orders and warnings.
Missing Roseville woman, 72, possibly taken against her will by nephew, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville police are asking for help as they try to find 72-year-old Carmen Rios. Police said Rios is considered at-risk and was possibly taken against her will by her nephew, 39-year-old Michael Calderon. They could be traveling in a brown 2004 Honda CRV with California license plate "5GCW729."
SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Davis Major Injury Accident Involves Rollover
Rollover Collision on Russell Boulevard Causes Major Injury. A major injury accident occurred in Davis on September 5 when a vehicle experienced a rollover. The accident happened along Russell Boulevard between Road 95A and Pierce Ranch Road around 12:48 p.m. involving one vehicle. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Yolo County Fire Department responded to discover a small 4-door on its hood with major damage and an injured person inside.
galtheraldonline.com
Highway 99 bridge project finishes work 2 years early
The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project on Highway 99 is fully open for motorists more than two years early, Caltrans announced Sept. 1 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “In October 2019, Caltrans celebrated the groundbreaking of this project with many of you here today,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares told a group of local officials, Caltrans employees and contractors at the Eschinger Road exit, just south of Elk Grove. “And at that time, we committed and we promised to you that we would finish this multimillion-dollar project by November 2024.
CBS News
Firefighters stop forward progress on 4.5-acre fire at Del Paso Regional Park
SACRAMENTO - Firefighters have stopped the forward movement of a fire burning at a Sacramento park. The fire broke out Wednesday at Del Paso Regional Park, which is in the 3500 block of Auburn Boulevard. Sacramento Fire Department crews responded to the scene and were able to contain it to 4.5 acres.
galtheraldonline.com
Plane crash northwest of Galt kills Raley’s executive, pilot
A plane crash on Sept. 4, north of Twin Cities Road, caused the deaths of Raley’s Supermarkets’ chief financial officer and chief pilot. The Sacramento County coroner identified the two occupants of the small, twin-engine plane as Raley’s CFO Kenneth Mueller and Chief Pilot Richard Conte. Raley’s...
KCRA.com
Woman dies after being struck in hit-and-run crash in Rancho Cordova, police say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rancho Cordova early Thursday morning, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Sept. 8) The woman was in the area of Coloma Road and McGregor Drive when she was struck around 4:51 a.m., Rancho...
Sacramento man arrested on multiple felony assault allegations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police arrested a man last Friday matching the description of a suspect wanted for multiple stabbings in Sacramento earlier this year. Sacramento Police arrested Pedro Guerrero, 30, on Sept. 2 for four separate alleged felony assaults that occurred in June and August. Guerrero allegedly stabbed three...
