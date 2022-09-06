If you've noticed vitamins, Bandaid boxes and cough syrup bottles taking over cabinets, drawers and surfaces all around your home, it may be time to get your medicine and medical supplies organized. A good organizational system will mean that they're stored away safely, are easy to access and quick to find when needed. The first step to organizing everything is to gather it all in one spot. Next, go through all the assembled items and check their expiration dates — you may be surprised at how much room expired bottles and boxes have been taking up!

