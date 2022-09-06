Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Zacks.com
5 Sectors & Its Top ETFs to Play Solid Dividend & Buyback Yield
The S&P 500’s Q1 of 2022 dividends increased 2.8% to a record $137.6 billion from Q4 of 2021's $133.9 billion and were 11.1% higher than the $123.9 billion recorded in Q1 of 2021. For the past one year, dividends were a record $524.9 billion, up 9.3% year over year. Total shareholder return of buybacks and dividends was a record $418.6.0 billion in Q1 of 2022, up 3.6% sequentially and up 38.6% year over year.
blockworks.co
Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts
$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform. Franklin Templeton is set to offer cryptocurrency-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investment professionals for the first time. The move is the latest example of a traditional finance giant...
etfdailynews.com
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.
dailyhodl.com
$42,000,000,000 Alternative Investment Firm Hires Crypto Guru To Head First Blockchain Fund
Leading alternative investment firm Investcorp has appointed former executive of digital bank ING Hervé François as the new lead of the firm’s inaugural blockchain-focused fund. François says that he has joined Investcorp as a new partner after his resignation from ING last month, where he was the...
cryptopotato.com
Asset Manager Brevan Howard Reveals Details of Crypto Hedge Fund in SEC Filing
The asset manager entered the market with the largest crypto fund to date and at a time when start-ups’ valuations are more attractive. UK-based asset management company Brevan Howard has revealed details of its $1-billion crypto hedge fund that has been in the news lately. $1 Billion Crypto Fund.
Defiance Launches $IBIT: First Short Blockchain ETF - to Hedge Crypto Industry
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, Defiance, a leading thematic ETF provider, is announcing the launch of The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF ( IBIT ) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005592/en/ The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (Graphic: Business Wire)
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy as Services Sector Activity Continues to Expand
SPSC - Free Report) , Avis Budget Group, Inc. (. ZIP - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Institute for Supply Management said on Aug 3 that its services sector Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in July. Although the jump is marginal, the good sign is that the sector hasn’t yet succumbed to inflationary pressures. Economists had expected the reading to decline to 55.1.
Watch Out: 2 REITs May Chop Their Dividends By Year End. Here's Why
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is offering a dividend yield of 12.40% or $1.40 per share annually. A JPMorgan analyst downgraded Apollo Commercial from neutral to underweight with a price target of $11 per share. As we head into the second half of 2022, analysts are turning bearish on REITs...
Donald Trump-Themed Alternative Investments To DWAC: 3 Stocks And 1 ETF To Watch
Trump Media & Technology Group going public via SPAC merger was one of the biggest stock storylines of 2021. The company may be staying private a bit longer, with the SPAC seeking to take the company public failing to reach an extension on the vote. With the company no longer being a stock for fans of former President Donald Trump to invest in, here’s a look at some public companies and an ETF that Trump investors could explore.
Is First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FEX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 05/08/2007, smart beta exchange traded fund First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF FEX provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on...
Earnings Previews: Oracle, Planet Labs
Here is what analysts think these two companies are likely to say when they report quarterly results after markets close on Monday.
CoinDesk
Signature Bank’s Crypto Outflows Mitigated by Growth in Core Deposits, Wedbush Says
The biggest takeaway from Signature Bank’s (SBNY) mid-quarter update is that spot deposits fell by $1.64 billion, fueled by outflows in digital asset banking that totaled $4.27 billion, broker Wedbush said in a research report Tuesday. Wedbush maintained its outperform rating on the stock, but trimmed its price target...
investing.com
Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.89%
Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Financials, Materials and Clean Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.89%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE),...
Best Performing Dividend ETFs For August 2022
As stocks declined broadly in August, dividend payers helped to ease the pain. Dividend ETFs, in general, outperformed the S&P 500 by about 2% as investors gave up on the idea of a Fed pivot for the time being. With Jerome Powell firmly laying out the Fed's plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates until inflation is back under control, stocks lost the one positive narrative that could have inspired another rally.
2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs That May Help Diversify Your Investment Strategy
Here are two ETFs primarily investing in emerging markets and small-cap financial dividend stocks. One ETF has $1.8 billion in assets under management; the other $2.3 billion. Hunting for the perfect dividend stocks for your portfolio can be a challenging aspect of diversification. An easy way to mitigate these issues is by purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in high-yielding stocks that fit your strategy.
Investopedia
How To Invest in Crypto Without Buying Crypto
If you’re looking to buy cryptocurrencies, you can choose between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins. There are, however, also indirect ways of exploring the crypto world. Here’s a closer look at what you need to know if you want to invest in crypto without buying crypto. Key Takeways.
Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange-traded fund, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF RCD debuted on 11/01/2006 and offers broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap-weighted indexes were created to reflect the market or a specific segment of...
TechCrunch
Y Combinator is doubling down on crypto founders despite market volatility
Furthermore, YC seemed to hone in even further on crypto even as it trimmed its overall batch size this summer. Doing quick math, crypto startups make up 13% of the companies in this summer’s YC cohort, whereas crypto only accounted for 6% of the prior W22 YC batch, meaning the percentage share of crypto companies participating in the accelerator’s program more than doubled in just a few months.
