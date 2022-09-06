A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO