Stocks

Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Zacks.com

5 Sectors & Its Top ETFs to Play Solid Dividend & Buyback Yield

The S&P 500’s Q1 of 2022 dividends increased 2.8% to a record $137.6 billion from Q4 of 2021's $133.9 billion and were 11.1% higher than the $123.9 billion recorded in Q1 of 2021. For the past one year, dividends were a record $524.9 billion, up 9.3% year over year. Total shareholder return of buybacks and dividends was a record $418.6.0 billion in Q1 of 2022, up 3.6% sequentially and up 38.6% year over year.
blockworks.co

Franklin Templeton Preps First Institutional Crypto Accounts

$1.4T asset manager’s separately managed accounts to be available to financial advisers and wealth managers via Eaglebrook Advisors’ platform. Franklin Templeton is set to offer cryptocurrency-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investment professionals for the first time. The move is the latest example of a traditional finance giant...
etfdailynews.com

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.
cryptopotato.com

Asset Manager Brevan Howard Reveals Details of Crypto Hedge Fund in SEC Filing

The asset manager entered the market with the largest crypto fund to date and at a time when start-ups’ valuations are more attractive. UK-based asset management company Brevan Howard has revealed details of its $1-billion crypto hedge fund that has been in the news lately. $1 Billion Crypto Fund.
The Associated Press

Defiance Launches $IBIT: First Short Blockchain ETF - to Hedge Crypto Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, Defiance, a leading thematic ETF provider, is announcing the launch of The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF ( IBIT ) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005592/en/ The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (Graphic: Business Wire)
Zacks.com

4 Stocks to Buy as Services Sector Activity Continues to Expand

SPSC - Free Report) , Avis Budget Group, Inc. (. ZIP - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The Institute for Supply Management said on Aug 3 that its services sector Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in July. Although the jump is marginal, the good sign is that the sector hasn’t yet succumbed to inflationary pressures. Economists had expected the reading to decline to 55.1.
Benzinga

Watch Out: 2 REITs May Chop Their Dividends By Year End. Here's Why

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is offering a dividend yield of 12.40% or $1.40 per share annually. A JPMorgan analyst downgraded Apollo Commercial from neutral to underweight with a price target of $11 per share. As we head into the second half of 2022, analysts are turning bearish on REITs...
Benzinga

Donald Trump-Themed Alternative Investments To DWAC: 3 Stocks And 1 ETF To Watch

Trump Media & Technology Group going public via SPAC merger was one of the biggest stock storylines of 2021. The company may be staying private a bit longer, with the SPAC seeking to take the company public failing to reach an extension on the vote. With the company no longer being a stock for fans of former President Donald Trump to invest in, here’s a look at some public companies and an ETF that Trump investors could explore.
investing.com

Canada shares higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.89%

Investing.com – Canada equities were higher at the close on Thursday, as gains in the Financials, Materials and Clean Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite gained 0.89%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE),...
ETF Focus

Best Performing Dividend ETFs For August 2022

As stocks declined broadly in August, dividend payers helped to ease the pain. Dividend ETFs, in general, outperformed the S&P 500 by about 2% as investors gave up on the idea of a Fed pivot for the time being. With Jerome Powell firmly laying out the Fed's plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates until inflation is back under control, stocks lost the one positive narrative that could have inspired another rally.
Benzinga

2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs That May Help Diversify Your Investment Strategy

Here are two ETFs primarily investing in emerging markets and small-cap financial dividend stocks. One ETF has $1.8 billion in assets under management; the other $2.3 billion. Hunting for the perfect dividend stocks for your portfolio can be a challenging aspect of diversification. An easy way to mitigate these issues is by purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in high-yielding stocks that fit your strategy.
Investopedia

How To Invest in Crypto Without Buying Crypto

If you’re looking to buy cryptocurrencies, you can choose between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins. There are, however, also indirect ways of exploring the crypto world. Here’s a closer look at what you need to know if you want to invest in crypto without buying crypto. Key Takeways.
TechCrunch

Y Combinator is doubling down on crypto founders despite market volatility

Furthermore, YC seemed to hone in even further on crypto even as it trimmed its overall batch size this summer. Doing quick math, crypto startups make up 13% of the companies in this summer’s YC cohort, whereas crypto only accounted for 6% of the prior W22 YC batch, meaning the percentage share of crypto companies participating in the accelerator’s program more than doubled in just a few months.
