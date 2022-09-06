ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade County, GA

Comments / 22

hmac
2d ago

Murderer died in a fiery crash fitting. Even if man can’t get you god can

Reply
11
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

West Virginia man to face rape charges in Coweta

Coweta County is executing warrants for a West Virginia man accused of raping a Georgia teen at B.T. Brown Reservoir on Monday, local law enforcement said. After meeting a 17-year-old Harris County girl online, Dalton Ramsey, 28, allegedly lured her to meet with him with an offer to take her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, according to a statement released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WBTW News13

Stunt driver identified as man who killed Michigan woman in Georgia 34 years ago

Georgia investigators said they have identified the man who killed a Michigan woman 34 years ago.  Using genealogy DNA testing, Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, was identified as Stacey Chahorski’s killer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.  Chahorski, who was from Michigan, was reported missing in January 1989. Her body was […]
DADE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dade County, GA
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Dade County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Man impersonating officer pulls over cop

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man in Colorado impersonating an officer got caught when he pulls over an actual officer. The off-duty officer said he felt like something was off when the car turned on red and blue lights from a bar on his windshield. The car then started brake-checking him, forcing him to pull over.
COLORADO STATE
AL.com

DNA links dead truck driver to Michigan woman killed in Georgia in 1988

Georgia and federal officials say DNA has identified a deceased truck driver as the man who killed a young woman in 1988 in the state’s far northwest corner. At a news conference Tuesday at Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters in suburban Atlanta, officials said genetic genealogy points to Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Montgomery
The Albany Herald

Meth supplier sentenced to federal prison

MACON – A metro Atlanta resident who admitted to distributing methamphetamine in middle Georgia has been sentenced to prison for his crime. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, of Cartersville, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to a sentence imposed in Cobb County Superior Court after he previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Fbi#Violent Crime#Gbi#Aut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy