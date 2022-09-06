MACON – A metro Atlanta resident who admitted to distributing methamphetamine in middle Georgia has been sentenced to prison for his crime. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, of Cartersville, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to a sentence imposed in Cobb County Superior Court after he previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15.

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO