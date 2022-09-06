Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
West Virginia man to face rape charges in Coweta
Coweta County is executing warrants for a West Virginia man accused of raping a Georgia teen at B.T. Brown Reservoir on Monday, local law enforcement said. After meeting a 17-year-old Harris County girl online, Dalton Ramsey, 28, allegedly lured her to meet with him with an offer to take her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, according to a statement released by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.
Stunt driver identified as man who killed Michigan woman in Georgia 34 years ago
Georgia investigators said they have identified the man who killed a Michigan woman 34 years ago. Using genealogy DNA testing, Henry Fredrick Wise, also known as Hoss Wise, was identified as Stacey Chahorski’s killer, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday. Chahorski, who was from Michigan, was reported missing in January 1989. Her body was […]
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
CBS 46
Law enforcement rallies to support fallen Cobb County deputies
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Thursday evening, swarms of law enforcement officers from across metro Atlanta huddled around the exit of the ER at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. They awaited the bodies of two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies killed in the line of duty earlier Thursday. Around 11:30 p.m.,...
South Carolina inmate faces murder, kidnapping charges in connection to 2019 death
An Upstate man, who is currently serving five years in prison on a drug charge, has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to a 2019 death investigation in Oconee County.
CBS 46
Man impersonating officer pulls over cop
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man in Colorado impersonating an officer got caught when he pulls over an actual officer. The off-duty officer said he felt like something was off when the car turned on red and blue lights from a bar on his windshield. The car then started brake-checking him, forcing him to pull over.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
DNA links dead truck driver to Michigan woman killed in Georgia in 1988
Georgia and federal officials say DNA has identified a deceased truck driver as the man who killed a young woman in 1988 in the state’s far northwest corner. At a news conference Tuesday at Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters in suburban Atlanta, officials said genetic genealogy points to Henry Fredrick “Hoss” Wise as the killer of Stacey Lyn Chahorski.
Meth supplier sentenced to federal prison
MACON – A metro Atlanta resident who admitted to distributing methamphetamine in middle Georgia has been sentenced to prison for his crime. Victor Penaloza Sanchez, 27, of Cartersville, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to a sentence imposed in Cobb County Superior Court after he previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine on March 15.
Tennessee Woman Convicted of Cold Case Murder that Occurred When She Was 13 Years Old Granted New Trial After Judge Finds ‘Cumulative’ Errors with First One
A Tennessee woman long ago convicted on felony murder and robbery charges has won a new trial after years of insisting that she was framed and had no knowledge of the crime whatsoever. In 2009, 68-year-old Franklin Bonner was tied to a table and chair during an alleged robbery attempt...
WDEF
Bicyclist charged with battery of road worker at Chickamauga Battlefield
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Park Rangers have charged a 69 year old bicyclist after a confrontation inside the Chickamauga Battlefield. They say the Ringgold man rode his bicycle into a construction zone, hit a worker and then attacked him. Park rangers interviewed three witnesses and reviewed phone video...
WXIA 11 Alive
A 23-year-old was found dead in a hotel room. A man is charged with murder for her overdose death
CLEVELAND, Ga. — A person is facing felony murder charges in north Georgia after the overdose of a 23-year-old, the second such prosecution of an associate in an overdose death in the area in recent months. According to the Cleveland Police Department in White County, 23-year-old Katelyn Baker was...
WTVC
Man charged with carjacking after SWAT standoff at Fort Oglethorpe apartment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — UPDATED:. A man has been charged with carjacking for an incident in Chattanooga after surrendering during a SWAT standoff at a Fort Oglethorpe apartment. Gillespie is suspected of carjacking a 2016 Nissan Altima. CPD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 17-year-old who vanished Tuesday
WEST GREEN, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Fairuza Hagains, 17, was last seen Tuesday in Westgreen. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any...
‘Violent’ Georgia meth dealer, member of white supremacist gang sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A member of a white supremacist street gang was sentenced to more than 10 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Donnie Lee Curtis Jr.,...
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson...
weisradio.com
Suspect Captured Here in Cherokee County, Convicted of Child Molestation in Northwest Georgia
A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was found guilty of child molestation in Chattooga County Superior Court recently. Johnathan Culberson was found guilty of molesting an eleven-year-old girl in September of 2020. The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Trion area around 3:30am. When law...
WDEF
Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
