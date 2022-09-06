ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rents are starting to come down, but the trend may not hold

NEW YORK (AP) — Rents are starting to come down after spiking to record levels this past summer, but experts are uncertain if the slowdown will continue. Christopher Mayer, professor of real estate at Columbia Business School, said people looking for an apartment now might have a better experience than they did in May or June.
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy