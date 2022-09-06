ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceres, CA

Unreported number of Ceres customers in Turlock Irrigation District lose power

By Modesto Bee staff
 2 days ago

The Turlock Irrigation District is working to restore service to an undetermined number of customers who lost power during triple-digit heat Tuesday afternoon.

TID’s outage information page on its website said a “widespread” power failure in Ceres, Hughson, Keyes and other areas began about 2:30 p.m. “This is a localized outage and is not a result of rolling blackouts,” it reported on its Facebook page.

TID spokeswoman Constance Anderson said that as of about 3:35, power had been restored to some but not all of those customers.

An update made on the TID outage page about 3:30 p.m. said 11 customers lost power because of fallen trees or limbs (likely due to heat stress). It says crews are on site making repairs and power should be back on about 5 p.m.

In the 3 p.m. hour, the National Weather Service reported the temperature is 109 degrees, on its way to an anticipated high of 113.

On social media, residents reported that the Walmart Supercenter at 3960 Mitchell Road is among businesses that closed because the power went out. Nearing 3:45 p.m., a guard outside, turning away approaching customers, said he had no information on if and when the store would have its power back on and reopen.

Late Tuesday morning, the Modesto Irrigation District had an outage in the Coffee Road, East Rumble Road and Sylvan Avenue area and another in the area of Floyd and Roselle avenues, spokeswoman Melissa Williams said. Power to those customers was restored quickly, she said.

In a Facebook post in the early afternoon, MID said, “The extreme heat is causing record demand on California’s energy grid and at MID. Every kilowatt saved makes a difference. Let’s keep conserving energy to help avoid power outages!”

It urged customers to conserve power, especially from 4 to 9 p.m. It urges residents to set their thermostats no lower than 78 degrees, refrain from using major appliances and turn off unnecessary lights.

We will follow this developing story.

