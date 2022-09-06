ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City in the Netherlands bans meat advertisements

By Jack Birle
 2 days ago

T he city of Haarlem in the Netherlands has voted to ban advertisements for meat in public spaces as part of efforts to fight climate change .

The ban is designed to combat greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, which the United Nations says creates 14.5% of all man-made greenhouse gases.

Officials in the city, which is located just outside of Amsterdam, say the measure is aimed at discouraging citizens from using meat products but is not meant to dictate what people may decide to do.

"We are not about what people are baking and roasting in their own kitchen; if people wanted to continue eating meat, fine," Ziggy Klazes, a councilor from the GroenLinks party, told the radio station Haarlem105 . "We can't tell people there's a climate crisis and encourage them to buy products that are part of the cause. Of course, there are a lot of people who find the decision outrageous and patronizing, but there are also a lot of people who think it's fine."

The ban is not scheduled to go into effect until 2024.

The latest action comes as many Europeans are restless over climate change, with protests occurring everywhere, from British Parliament to famous pieces of art . Americans appear to be becoming less concerned about the matter, according to a recent poll .

