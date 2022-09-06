ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braxton Jones Steps Up More Than One Class

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
BearDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sp6s7_0hkaXpCg00

Mismatches Facing the Bears: The Bears have put their faith in a left tackle who has played smaller schools in college and hasn't faced anyone in a live game quite like the 49ers' Nick Bosa.

Braxton Jones on Sunday will find it a bit different than lining up against Portland State, Eastern Washington, and Weber State, like he did in 2021.

Tarleton State didn't exactly have a Nick Bosa to face him.

The Bears rookie left tackle not only has graduated to the NFL, he's facing one of the bigger dogs, as GM Ryan Poles put it. In Sunday's opener at Soldier Field Jones is blocking Nick Bosa, who tore through a Bears line with 39-year-old Jason Peters at left tackle last year for two sacks in a 33-22 49ers win.

"It's an exciting feeling to be a year ago just playing FCS Division I football," Jones said. "It is a lot different than going out on a Sunday and playing your first NFL game."

Jones has studied Bosa and knows what he's up against.

Bosa's two sacks of Justin Fields last year was one of his six multiple-sack efforts in two seasons and one game he has played. He has 24 1/2 career sacks.

"He's a great player," Jones said. "He's obviously a vet in this league. Everybody knows who Nick Bosa is. You've got to respect what he what he does and I think its a good chance to go out and attack a great player and have a great game."

What Jones has seen Bosa do on film is enough to cause shudders. Besides the two sacks, he had three tackles for loss against the Bears, and that was one off a career high.

"Nick Bosa he does a little bit of everything pretty well," Jones said "He plays hard, he can work an edge. He can go through you, he can do a lot of things. He's just an overall player in this league."

The 49ers use former Rams player Samson Ebukam off the other edge and it wouldn't be shocking to see them swap sides at times because Bears right tackle Larry Borom possesses only eight starts more experience than Jones.

"They're an aggressive front," Jones said. "Great ends, a great end on both sides I would say, as well too (Ebukam). "They play good football, wide nines. You've got to bring it every play."

While Jones is doling out superlatives for Rams defensive ends, his own general manager is quick to point how impressed the Bears are with his progress.

"We thought he definitely had starter potential and he could develop," Ryan Poles said. "I've been blown away by how fast he has developed. I think there's a lot of credit for our coaches, (line coach) Chris Morgan. They've done an excellent job."

Whatever happens for Jones in his debut, the Bears want him to keep in mind it's exactly that. It's just a beginning.

"He continues to climb and get better and better and better," Poles said. "And then, now, that next phase is Week 1. He's going to see a 'big dog.' And I told him, too, there's going to be ups and downs, and part of being a really good player is the short memory. How can you overcome some of those bad plays."

It's all about limiting those bad plays. Considering who he faces, Jones could have plenty of attempts at doing exactly that.

Other Mismatches Facing the Bears

Bears CB Kyler Gordon vs. 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

The 49ers will line up their ace receiver all over the formation, even in the backfield at times. Quite often they'll have him challenge in the slot with an overload on one side and Gordon will be handling nickel responsibilities. Can the rookie tackle a receiver who plays like a physical tight end but runs like the fastest X- or Z-receivers? Tackling will be at a premium for Gordon, whose strength is sticking to receivers but not necessarily being physical with them.

Bears S Jaquan Brisker vs. 49ers TE George Kittle

The Bears don't have to bring the safety down to cover the tight end but they probably will more than they don't. Especially considering it's Kittle, it's better to leave him in the hands of a physical safety than a linebacker. Brisker can physically handle the job, but he is coming off a broken thumb and it is his first game. He'll be wiser for the challenge.

Bears G Teven Jenkins vs. 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw played only four games last year in his second season due to a knee injury but when he was a rookie he was a load. The 49ers move him from left to right tackle depending on the strength of the formation. When he lines up over Jenkins, he'll be facing a totally inexperienced guard with just two preseason games at the position. It's possible the Bears will start Lucas Patrick at right guard but he hasn't practiced since July before this week and when he did it was at center. When the 6-foot-5, 319-pound Kinlaw is on the other side he is a size and strength mismatch for Cody Whitehair.

ABOUT

BearDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Chicago Bears

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bears

