Aggies host Ragin’ Cajuns Friday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball continues its non-conference slate on Friday when it hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Reed Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. LAST...
TCU beats Texas A&M in top 25 showdown 2-1
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 2-1, against the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs on Ellis Field. The Maroon & White (4-1-2) struck first when Quinn Cornog was fouled setting up a free kick from 19 yards out. Maile Hayes used the free kick to send the ball into the back of the net past the keeper diving to the left post. Hayes became the 12th Aggie to score this season.
College Station looks to make it back to back wins as it host Temple Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (1-1) were able to pick up their first win of the year last Friday against Nolan Catholic. The 52-7 victory was pretty one sided and while the Cougars played well, they will get a pretty good idea of just how good they are as unbeaten Temple (2-0) comes to town.
Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball conference schedule announced
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).
Texas A&M Shuts Down Sam Houston, 3-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team pulled off its third sweep of the season on Tuesday night when it topped Sam Houston (28-26, 25-14, 30-28) inside Reed Arena. For the first time this year, a trio of Aggies reached double-digit kills in a single match, as...
Fisher says Haynes King is Aggie offense’s last line of defense
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Haynes King’s first game back since suffering a season ending leg injury against Colorado nearly a year ago the Texas A&M sophomore quarterback had a record setting performance. throwing for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns against Sam Houston. The issue from last Saturday’s...
Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll
(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1...
Yulkeith Brown forgot about planned TD celebration after scoring Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team won its season opener in shutout fashion over Sam Houston and the 12th Man should not be alarmed that the Aggies looked pretty plain doing it. That was certainly by design by Jimbo Fisher. The head coach not wanting to...
Rudder hosts Elgin on Friday, seeking first win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first win of the season. They dropped a 38-28 contest against Salado which is a top 10 team in the state. The Rangers are hosting unbeaten Elgin on Friday. A year ago Rudder beat the Wildcats by 51 points.
Bryan looking to bounce back against Brenham
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings continue a three week road portion of their schedule as they travel to Brenham on Friday. The Vikings are coming off a 21-14 loss at Huntsville. They were down two scores early, but battled back to tie the game. Head Coach Ricky Tullos...
The Thr3e: Jatrissa Wooten
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jatrissa comes to The Thr3e with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh. A city girl at heart, Jatrissa was born and raised in Boston, MA but made her way down south ways of Georgia and Louisiana. After a short stint, she hit the road again hitting California, and now Texas. She began her career as a reporter/producer and is now a proud co-host of The Thr3e right here in Bryan.
Nationally-renowned artist dedicates painting to Texas A&M’s Bush School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new art piece meant to inspire students. Nationally-renowned artist Benjamin Knox dedicated a 16-foot painting to the Bush School Wednesday titled “The Ride Home.” The painting depicts former President George H.W. Bush’s final journey to College Station.
Portions of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, like clockwork, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases a new drought monitor. This week, it’s all good news. Portions of the Brazos Valley have been completely removed from drought conditions. Portions of Montgomery, Leon, and Houston counties have completely been...
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting a certified food manager course
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year one in six Americans will get sick from eating contaminated food in homes and restaurants. That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering a certified food manager course. Brazos County Extension Agent...
Son-Shine Outreach Center lays new foundation following March tornado
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - An outreach center in Madisonville was in the direct path of a tornado that hit the area in March, destroying their building and much of the contents inside. Just a few months later, The Son-Shine Outreach Center is laying the groundwork for a brand-new location. Lisa...
A new flu season approaches as the country is largely without pandemic era precautions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flu season is approaching amid nationwide battles with COVID-19 and Monkeypox. Mary Parrish with the Brazos Valley Health District joined First News at Four to share Bryan-College Station health updates as well as how everyone can avoid work and school absences. While the Health District encourages...
First rainbow room opens in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
Treat of the Day: Rayburn Intermediate School student takes action to keep everyone safe
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One student took initiative to make sure everyone stays safe at Rayburn Intermediate School in Bryan. After the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Hudson and his family discussed how to make classrooms safer. Hudson’s family was able to get ahold of an old decommissioned fire hose. They...
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
Rotary Club of College Station partners with BCS Public Libraries to host event to promote literacy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Rotary Club of College Station is hosting “Go Wild with ROAR” in partnership with BCS Public Libraries. ROAR stands for ROtary And Reading. “What ROAR does is we pair two Rotarian volunteers who read aloud to children and they participate in a craft that is related to the books they read,” Cherrie Pullium, Rotary Special Projects Chair, said. “Go Wild with ROAR is what is going to kick off the new children’s reading program.”
