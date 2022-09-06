ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Aggies host Ragin’ Cajuns Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball continues its non-conference slate on Friday when it hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Reed Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. LAST...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

TCU beats Texas A&M in top 25 showdown 2-1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies dropped Thursday night’s match, 2-1, against the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs on Ellis Field. The Maroon & White (4-1-2) struck first when Quinn Cornog was fouled setting up a free kick from 19 yards out. Maile Hayes used the free kick to send the ball into the back of the net past the keeper diving to the left post. Hayes became the 12th Aggie to score this season.
FORT WORTH, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball conference schedule announced

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Shuts Down Sam Houston, 3-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team pulled off its third sweep of the season on Tuesday night when it topped Sam Houston (28-26, 25-14, 30-28) inside Reed Arena. For the first time this year, a trio of Aggies reached double-digit kills in a single match, as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fisher says Haynes King is Aggie offense’s last line of defense

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Haynes King’s first game back since suffering a season ending leg injury against Colorado nearly a year ago the Texas A&M sophomore quarterback had a record setting performance. throwing for 364 yards and 3 touchdowns against Sam Houston. The issue from last Saturday’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M remains No. 6 in Week Two AP poll

(KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football rankings for Week Two of the season. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 6 after beating Sam Houston 31-0 in the season opener. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25. Alabama remains at No. 1...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rudder hosts Elgin on Friday, seeking first win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first win of the season. They dropped a 38-28 contest against Salado which is a top 10 team in the state. The Rangers are hosting unbeaten Elgin on Friday. A year ago Rudder beat the Wildcats by 51 points.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan looking to bounce back against Brenham

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings continue a three week road portion of their schedule as they travel to Brenham on Friday. The Vikings are coming off a 21-14 loss at Huntsville. They were down two scores early, but battled back to tie the game. Head Coach Ricky Tullos...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

The Thr3e: Jatrissa Wooten

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jatrissa comes to The Thr3e with a BIG personality and is always down for a good laugh. A city girl at heart, Jatrissa was born and raised in Boston, MA but made her way down south ways of Georgia and Louisiana. After a short stint, she hit the road again hitting California, and now Texas. She began her career as a reporter/producer and is now a proud co-host of The Thr3e right here in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Nationally-renowned artist dedicates painting to Texas A&M’s Bush School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Bush School of Government & Public Service is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a new art piece meant to inspire students. Nationally-renowned artist Benjamin Knox dedicated a 16-foot painting to the Bush School Wednesday titled “The Ride Home.” The painting depicts former President George H.W. Bush’s final journey to College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Portions of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, like clockwork, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases a new drought monitor. This week, it’s all good news. Portions of the Brazos Valley have been completely removed from drought conditions. Portions of Montgomery, Leon, and Houston counties have completely been...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting a certified food manager course

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year one in six Americans will get sick from eating contaminated food in homes and restaurants. That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering a certified food manager course. Brazos County Extension Agent...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

First rainbow room opens in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Rotary Club of College Station partners with BCS Public Libraries to host event to promote literacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Rotary Club of College Station is hosting “Go Wild with ROAR” in partnership with BCS Public Libraries. ROAR stands for ROtary And Reading. “What ROAR does is we pair two Rotarian volunteers who read aloud to children and they participate in a craft that is related to the books they read,” Cherrie Pullium, Rotary Special Projects Chair, said. “Go Wild with ROAR is what is going to kick off the new children’s reading program.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX

