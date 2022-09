MOUNTAIN BROOK — The Mountain Brook High School football team is 4-0 for the fifth time in as many years following a dominant homecoming win over Woodlawn on Friday night. The Spartans’ defense pitched a first-half shutout, the offense found paydirt on its first six possessions and second-ranked Mountain Brook (4-0, 2-0 in Class 6A, Region 5) rolled over the visiting Colonels (2-1, 0-1) 56-6 on a rainy night in Spartan Stadium.

