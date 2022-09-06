Ordinary user Liz Trussell mistaken for U.K.'s new PM on Twitter

Identity theft is no laughing matter — unless, of course, we're talking about Briton Liz Trussell, who's cracking everyone up by impersonating the newly-appointed U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss on Twitter.

More specifically, Trussell is responding to the myriad of users (and lawmakers!) who think they're tweeting at Truss (@trussliz), but are erroneously tagging Trussell (@liztruss).

"Looking forward to a visit soon! Get the meatballs ready," Trussell replied to Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson, who had shared a message of congratulations intended for Truss. Andersson's post has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, other users are having a laugh simply poking fun at the switch-up, which they've suggested be executed in actuality. And Trussell, for one, is all for it.

"Where do I sign?" she asked Councillor Matt Dent, who requested such a swap.

"#InTrussellWeTrust," she replied to another user who urged the same.

The influx in Trussell's mentions has proven a problem for weeks now, ever since Truss' rise to power began, The Washington Post reports. But it looks like the everyday user is having some fun with the chaos, and living happily by that old adage we all know well: if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.