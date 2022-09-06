According to the Latest Report: Structural Steel Fabrication Market New Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecast By 2030

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
5G Infrastructure Market 2022-2027, Global Size, Share, Growth and Industry Analysis
"The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 49.4% during 2022-2027. The market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the telecommunications industry." According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “5G Infrastructure Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global...
Waterless Textile Finishing at Scale? 2 Innovators Are Trying to Make That Happen
The Haartz Corporation, a specialist in engineered and designed textile materials, and Green Theme Technologies (GTT), a producer of waterless and PFAS-free textile finishing, announced a partnership to revolutionize how textiles are finished in the United States. GTT’s PFAS-free and waterless Empel textile finishing platform eliminates harmful chemicals from all levels of textile finishing without the use of water. The collaboration reduces environmental impacts and improves product performance across the apparel, furniture and automotive markets. Developed by GTT, the Enpel platform can apply a wide variety of finishes, including durable water repellent, anti-wicking and durable stain. Empel uses sustainable “clean chemistry” to...
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
globalspec.com
Mobile robots in auto manufacturing need to analyze their environment – here’s how
Autonomous mobile robots are becoming essential to modern manufacturing, as they are gradually replacing traditional materials handling systems like conveyors, forklifts and of course, humans. This is especially true in the automotive industry, which — due to its own evolving nature — needs added flexibility and transparency to help build the cars of tomorrow.
ceoworld.biz
The contribution of Data Analytics
Data analytics can help organizations do everything from tailoring a marketing pitch for a single customer, to identifying and mitigating risks for their businesses. Data analytics ranges from processing simple routine tasks to complex behavioral analysis and predictive modeling. Simplifying Organizational Sales and Marketing Strategies Organizations use data analytics to understand customer trends and target their marketing strategies to specific audiences.
foodlogistics.com
Carriers Keep Refrigerated Trailers 7-10 Years
Refrigerated carriers were identified as early adopters of technology driven by the need to track temperatures and the high cost of failures, according to a study by Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) American Trucking Associations. The initial study showed that refrigerated fleets were more likely than other carrier types to...
Benzinga
Aqua Vertu Face Patches Plans Massive Production Capability
Newport Beach, CA - Sep 8, 2022 - AquaVertu.com has implemented a rapid-growth manufacturing output to meet consumer demands as they grow the best selling skin care line that’s receiving rave reviews. By contracting numerous manufacturing facilities and a new development lab to its already advanced manufacturing facility. New...
todaysemobility.com
HMUSA 2022 Conference: The Start of a New Era: The Democratization of Industrial Automation
We’ve never talked about industrial automation as much as we have in 2022. Yet most manufacturing plants in North America have little to no automation. There’s a simple reason why many manufacturers can’t profitably automate their production: automation technology was developed (and priced) for high-throughput manufacturing. Most North American manufacturers with high-mix production and volumes less than a few thousand units simply don’t have the scale to earn back the steep investment traditional automation technologies command. Today’s industrial automation technology is complex to evaluate and integrate. Most manufactured products are unique to the manufacturer and often require unique production equipment. In other words, most industrial automation is a non-productized market requiring custom solutions. If access to automation technology is limited to those who can afford premium engineering services or customized integrations, incumbent component manufacturers aren’t under any pressure to democratize technology. The result? A status quo benefits current industry participants but leaves most manufacturers (the ones who would benefit from technology democratization) behind. All industries go through phases from complex, to democratized, and back again. One example is computers. We went from complex mainframes in the 1960s and 70s, to much simpler PCs in the early 2000s. We’re now slowly moving toward another complexification phase with quantum computers. At each phase, new giants emerged, and some were left behind. As cloud technology, robotics, and machine vision converge, industrial automation is initiating its own phase of democratization and ushering in new players. That’s good news for the automation industry and high-mix manufacturers.
How US Denim Mills is Creating a More Sustainable Industry with ECO-ZERO
As sustainable fashion in the denim industry becomes more prevalent and the global economic crunch induced by Covid-19 has pushed some manufacturers to revamp their thinking patterns, companies worldwide continue to ramp up their sustainable initiatives and innovations. Some organizations are creating viability by innovating different products and techniques that carry through the consumers’ preferences for products that are eco-friendly, practical and fashionable in a holistic way. Taking a cue from the constantly evolving global trends, US Denim Mills, the fabric manufacturing unit of US Apparel & Textiles based in Pakistan, started reviewing every manufacturing step, adding in more sustainable fabric content...
Hiring for the Supply Chain: A Breakdown
Today’s job market is unlike any we’ve seen before. There are more positions available and job seekers are on the hunt – in fact, 70% of U.S. professionals reported last year that they would look for a new job opportunity in the next 6 months. Nowhere is this truer than in the supply chain industry, where the combination of new technological and societal advancements and consumer demand has flipped the industry on its head, sending both supply chain professionals and companies looking for answers.
thefastmode.com
SAS, SingleStore Deliver Next-Gen Data & Analytics Architecture to Enterprises
Analytics leader SAS has joined forces with SingleStore to help organizations remove barriers to data access, maximize performance and scalability, and uncover key data-driven insights. SAS® Viya® with SingleStore enables the use of SAS analytics and AI technology on data stored in SingleStore’s cloud-native real-time database. The integration provides flexible,...
Spinnova Ramps Up Investments as Commercialization Begins
Spinnova’s first-half revenue grew to $7.62 million from $368,840, while investments reached $7.42 million. In a Nutshell: Finnish textile manufacturer and Marimekko collaborator Spinnova, which makes fiber out of wood or waste, such as leather, textile or agricultural waste, without harmful chemicals, said Thursday it doesn’t expect to turn a profit this year as its builds production capacity and commercialization. Spinnova said the business targets set in June 2021 were to achieve 150,000 tons of production capacity, to be earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) positive and secure up to 20 brand partners. The company said it will continue to work toward...
TDCX recognized for its enterprising spirit at the Singapore Business Awards 2021/2022
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- TDCX Inc. (“TDCX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, clinched The Enterprise Award at The Singapore Business Awards 2021/2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006321/en/ TDCX CEO and Founder, Mr Laurent Junique, receiving The Enterprise Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cacheflow Launches Zero-Code Usage-Based Pricing and Billing to Accelerate SaaS Sales
LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, Cacheflow announced the launch of its zero-code usage-based pricing and billing solution. As the software industry shifts from a rigid, single-priced SaaS model to a value-based pricing model, software companies are struggling to adapt to this shift quickly. Companies that embraced this approach early, like Snowflake, are thriving. Their last earnings report outlined stellar 171% net revenue retention and 83% YOY revenue growth. Cacheflow’s usage-based pricing and billing can help any software company – from Fintechs to more traditional SaaS – that wishes to make this shift and remove the administrative burden that typically accompanies usage-based billing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005375/en/ Usage product pricing defined in the Customer quote and order (Graphic: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
freightwaves.com
XPO names finance head for brokerage spinoff RXO
XPO Logistics announced Wednesday it has named a CFO for its planned brokerage spinoff, RXO. The company said Jamie Harris will join XPO on Sept. 26 as CFO of its North American transportation division, assuming the head finance job at RXO once the separation has been completed. Harris brings 35...
Sustainability is at the heart of appliance innovation for this progressive brand
We attended the the keynote presentation by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik at IFA 2022, and there was a key message to take away. On day 3 of our time at IFA 2022 (opens in new tab) we took front row seats to the keynote by Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO of Arçelik. The room was pretty full and we were looking forward to hearing the vision for solving some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, along with a new water-efficient innovation which were all ears for.
