Huntsville, AL

wbrc.com

Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering officially opening

New photos have been released showing the inside of the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology in Huntsville that will officially open in Huntsville this month. After starting small in loaned quarters at Oakwood University, the school is now at its new location in Cummings Research Park with more than 125,000 square feet of academic and residential space.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
The Cullman Tribune

Driving electric just got easier: Cullman EC unveils 2 fast chargers

CULLMAN, Ala.  – As automakers retool their factories to prepare for the age of transportation electrification, many travelers are going to be driving an electric vehicle (EV) in the next two decades. To make sure Cullman County is ready, Cullman Electric Cooperative has partnered with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Drive Electric Alabama and Seven States Power Corporation to remove one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the U.S. – charging infrastructure. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, Cullman Electric unveiled two fast chargers located at 5982 Alabama Highway 157, Cullman, behind the Conoco near Interstate 65 Exit 310 that were...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

2 injured in plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport

Two people were injured when a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon at Huntsville Executive Airport, authorities said. The pilot and passenger -- the sole occupants on the plane, which can seat four passengers -- were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent

Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
ALABAMA STATE
