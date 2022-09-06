CULLMAN, Ala. – As automakers retool their factories to prepare for the age of transportation electrification, many travelers are going to be driving an electric vehicle (EV) in the next two decades. To make sure Cullman County is ready, Cullman Electric Cooperative has partnered with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Drive Electric Alabama and Seven States Power Corporation to remove one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the U.S. – charging infrastructure. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, Cullman Electric unveiled two fast chargers located at 5982 Alabama Highway 157, Cullman, behind the Conoco near Interstate 65 Exit 310 that were...

