Read full article on original website
Related
Housing markets, American Indian remains and test scores: Down in Alabama
Moody’s Analytics found 7 of 12 housing markets its studied in Alabama to be extremely overvalued. Amid discussions of repatriating American Indian remains held by The University of Alabama, an inventory was taken of the school’s museums. Last spring Alabama students showed a little more bounce-back from the...
wbrc.com
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering officially opening
New photos have been released showing the inside of the new Alabama School of Cyber Technology in Huntsville that will officially open in Huntsville this month. After starting small in loaned quarters at Oakwood University, the school is now at its new location in Cummings Research Park with more than 125,000 square feet of academic and residential space.
Medical marijuana in Alabama: Businesses showing their intent to participate
Alabama’s establishment of a medical marijuana program has entered another phase, with businesses beginning to notify the state of their intention to participate in the seed-to-sale industry. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received 179 requests for applications for business licenses during the first six days after it began taking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama Innovation Corp. awarding $4.5 million in grants to 30 businesses
Turning gulf shrimp shells into an alternative to plastics. Eliminating ineffective cancer treatments. Improving the ability of analysts to identify objects in satellite images. These are only a few of the 31 projects receiving $4.5 million in grants from the Alabama Innovation Corp.’s first round of the Alabama Supplemental Grant...
Flights to Alabama beaches? Gulf Shores eyes March 1, 2023, opening for ‘interim’ airport terminal
Alabama’s beaches will have an “interim” airport available for commercial flights by March 1, 2023, the airport authority announced Wednesday. A big question looms: Which carrier will be offering flights, and to where?. “It’s a wild state of affairs right now but the biggest growth (for commercial...
Driving electric just got easier: Cullman EC unveils 2 fast chargers
CULLMAN, Ala. – As automakers retool their factories to prepare for the age of transportation electrification, many travelers are going to be driving an electric vehicle (EV) in the next two decades. To make sure Cullman County is ready, Cullman Electric Cooperative has partnered with Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Drive Electric Alabama and Seven States Power Corporation to remove one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the U.S. – charging infrastructure. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, Cullman Electric unveiled two fast chargers located at 5982 Alabama Highway 157, Cullman, behind the Conoco near Interstate 65 Exit 310 that were...
WAAY-TV
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Kay Ivey, school board support change to Alabama high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama moved one step closer to changing high school graduation requirements Thursday. The state Board of Education voted 6 to 3 to require that high school seniors, starting in 2028, be able...
Alabama officials react to the VA announcing it will offer abortions
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it’s planning to allow abortions at VA locations across the country, including in states like Alabama where the procedure is banned. VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that across the country, roughly 300,000 women are veterans of child-bearing age who use […]
WAFF
Stronger unions on the rise in north Alabama according to North Alabama Area Labor Council leader
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Public opinion of organized labor unions is higher than it’s been in decades according to a new Gallup poll and north Alabama labor leaders say they can see the growing support in the area. Gallup reports that 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions....
Georgia's nighttime low temperatures are rising. What does that mean for the future?
GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Dr. Marshall Shepherd of the University of Georgia about rising temperatures at night across Georgia. Unusually hot summer days have become more common across the U.S. and overnight lows aren't as low as they used to be. In fact, all of Georgia's cities saw higher...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama family refuses to remove American flag despite homeowners association demand
A Huntsville family says they were told by their homeowners association to remove their American flag and the U.S. Army flag, along with the pole where the two fly outside their home. WAAY is reporting that Jill and Anthony Hudnell were told by the Homeowners Association of Lake Forest to...
Alabama notches slight gains on state reading, math scores, ‘on the right trajectory’
The Alabama Education Lab at AL.com is supported by a partnership with Report for America. Support the team’s work through a tax-deductible, matched donation here. Alabama students continue to improve on state test scores since the pandemic, according to results from spring 2022 testing released Thursday. However, a wide...
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
Tips for living alongside alligators in Alabama
Alligator sightings are becoming more common in Alabama — so it's important to know what to do when one is spotted or how to avoid them altogether.
2 injured in plane crash at Huntsville Executive Airport
Two people were injured when a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon at Huntsville Executive Airport, authorities said. The pilot and passenger -- the sole occupants on the plane, which can seat four passengers -- were taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc.
Alabama fire chief reports his town for illegal burn, resulting in $5,000 fine
The town of Altoona has paid a $5,000 fine from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for violating a burn order after its own fire chief reported the incident. According to ADEM documents, the incident happened June 30. The town, situated in Etowah County, paid the fine this month. Altoona...
wbrc.com
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
alreporter.com
Alabama COVID positivity rate falls below 20 percent
Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 20 percent in recent weeks, coupled with a decrease in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Thursday from the Alabama Department of Public Health. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests reported to ADPH is now 19.4 percent,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
192K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0