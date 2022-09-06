Read full article on original website
WATCH: Man catches nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in Florida
A fisherman caught a nonnative pacu with ferocious teeth in a Miami pond.
Tampa woman spots large gator strapped to a car on I-95
There's gotta be a better ways to transport this thing to the deep fryer or the local bootery.
Click10.com
Florida man describes gator attack that left him with 1 arm
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – We’re now hearing from a Florida man who survived an alligator attack, but lost his arm in the process. Eric Merda, 43, was attacked by an alligator around 10 p.m. July 17 while swimming across a lake in Sarasota County. According to ABC 7,...
Endangered Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle, officials say
NAPLES, Fla. — (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. It’s the 20th panther death attributed to fatal collisions out of 22 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)
Some Florida towns arguably have unique names. Sometimes, how these towns got their names is documented. Other times, name origins are hotly debated because there isn't a consensus. This article will look at the name origins of 5 small towns with unique names and provide general information about each.
Click10.com
Local 10 brings back Eco-Hero Wild Florida contest
If you know a South Florida middle school student with a passion for our planet, we’ve got good news for you. Our Local 10 News Eco-Hero contest is back!. When you say Florida, most people think of our beautiful beaches, stretching from the panhandle south to Key West. But...
Click10.com
2 Miami-Dade residents win $1 million in scratch-off Florida Lottery tickets
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade County residents are millionaires after winning $1 million from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game from the Florida Lottery. Carlos Romero, 62, of Miami Lakes, and Stephanie Wright, 54, of Miami Gardens, each claimed a $1 million prize. Romero chose to receive his...
Gator attacked Florida man, snapped off his arm
MIAMI - There have been at least a half dozen alligator attacks this season around the Tampa Bay area. Eric Merda is one of those who lived to tell his story. He said on July 17th, he got lost in the woods at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. When he finally found the lake, he decided to swim across rather than walk around. "Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make," Merda said. "I looked over and there's a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm so...
Miami teen dead, 10 others hurt in Florida Keys boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old high school student died. and three other people remained hospitalized Tuesday, two of them in critical condition, after a Sunday night boat crash in the Florida Keys. Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in southwest Miami-Dade County, was killed...
Click10.com
Abandoned boats causing major environmental problem in South Florida waters
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More and more Floridians are buying boats and enjoying our unlimited access to the ocean, but not everyone is a responsible boat owner. Authorities have their hands full removing and destroying derelict vessels that are clogging up our waterways, creating navigational and environmental hazards. One...
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home
A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
Click10.com
Florida’s ‘puss caterpillars’ may look cute and fuzzy, but can pack venomous punch
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s “puss caterpillars” may look like cute and fuzzy creatures you could just reach out and pet, but scientists are warning people to stay away from them, because their seemingly soft “fur” can actually pack a venomous punch. It’s the...
WYFF4.com
Man dressed as Michael Myers seen walking along Florida beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Over the Labor Day holiday, a man dressed as horror legend Michael Myers wandered down a Florida beach. Todd Easter claims that the masked slasher was visible from a condo building while he was at Panama City Beach early on Sunday morning. Myers has...
fox35orlando.com
Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
Horror after woman, 27, attacked by a shark in waist-deep water in 7th mauling at bite capital of the world
A SWIMMER has been attacked by a shark in waist-deep water, marking the seventh mauling at the bite capital of the world this summer. The woman, 27, was bitten by the beast at New Smyrna Beach in Volusia County, Florida on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. She was rushed to hospital...
wogx.com
Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida
Look but don't touch! A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area.
spacecoastdaily.com
Woman on Cruise Ship Out of Port Canaveral Dies After Deadly Shark Attack in the Bahamas
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA (WFTV) – Investigators in the Bahamas are trying to understand what led to a deadly shark attack. Police said a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was killed after leaving on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. The woman and her...
