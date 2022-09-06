ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Melbourne, FL
Melbourne, FL
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Melbourne, FL
Click10.com

Local 10 brings back Eco-Hero Wild Florida contest

If you know a South Florida middle school student with a passion for our planet, we’ve got good news for you. Our Local 10 News Eco-Hero contest is back!. When you say Florida, most people think of our beautiful beaches, stretching from the panhandle south to Key West. But...
CBS Miami

Gator attacked Florida man, snapped off his arm

MIAMI - There have been at least a half dozen alligator attacks this season around the Tampa Bay area. Eric Merda is one of those who lived to tell his story. He said on July 17th, he got lost in the woods at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp in Myakka City. When he finally found the lake, he decided to swim across rather than walk around. "Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make," Merda said. "I looked over and there's a gator on my right-hand side so I went to swim and she got my forearm so...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Bobcat sneaks around Florida home

A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
LAKE MARY, FL
Evie M.

Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida

US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
MILTON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police, crime scene tape surround home in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Police swarmed a home in Brevard County on Thursday morning and one person was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police cruiser. This happened on South Carolina Avenue in Rockledge, Florida. Officers are at the home, but have not said what the investigation is about.
ROCKLEDGE, FL

