Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WNDU
Water main break causes sinkhole, closure on Sample Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A water main break caused a sinkhole in South Bend early Friday morning. City officials say the break occurred in a 10-inch water main pipe on Sample Street between Olive Street and Walnut Street. City of South Bend Water Works crews are currently working to...
WNDU
Portion of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka closed for repairs
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka is part of your commute, you may need to find an alternative route until the end of the month. Crews are working on water service replacements and street modifications. Access for all residents within the closure area will be maintained during...
WNDU
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
WNDU
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
Our Spotlight Game of the Week is an Elkhart County rivalry between the 2021 state runner-up Northridge Raiders and the undefeated NorthWood Panthers. Freeman said Thursday that he's looking for the offense to open it up a bit more this week. No. 8 Notre Dame preparing for home opener against...
WNDU
City of Mishawaka updates lane restrictions for downtown street improvement project
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you drive through downtown Mishawaka to get to work, your commute could be impacted. Traffic on Main Street and Church Street was shifted Wednesday morning for the next phase of construction in the area. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Due...
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
WNDU
City of Mishawaka to consider plans for new Drive & Shine
September is Hunger Action Month, and Kroger is donating $10,000 to a Michiana organization working to end hunger in our community. MDOT to continue work on widening I-91 bridge in Berrien County. Updated: 13 minutes ago. This is to prepare for the I-94 rebuild project between Red Arrow Highway and...
abc57.com
Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
WNDU
Ribbon cutting held for new solar park in Walkerton
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon for a new solar park in Walkerton. The one megawatt solar-generating facility will help provide power to the town. It’ll produce an annual amount of energy to power about 150 homes. Construction began in September 2021, and...
WOWO News
Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
WNDU
Niles Scream Park opens for the season
NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles Scream Park is ready to scare the “yell” out of you!. The parked opened Friday night, and has seven different attractions for you to check out. “It is family-friendly despite being a haunted house or a scream park. We try to keep...
abc57.com
Three arrested in connection with string of vehicle thefts
Three people were arrested in connection with a string of thefts from motor vehicles across multiple cities in Michiana, according to the Warsaw Police Department. Between August 10-11 and between August 21-22, multiple victims in Warsaw and Kosciusko County reported thefts from motor vehicles and the ransacking of their vehicles.
WNDU
Benton Harbor considering honoring one of it’s earliest Black entrepreneurs with park renaming
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City leaders are moving one step closer to renaming Broadway Park to honor one of the earliest known Black leaders in the town. The group, Neighbors Organizing Against Racism, already honored June Woods by dedicating a float to him during 2022′s Juneteenth parade.
indiana105.com
State Road 2 and U.S. 6 Intersection Closure for Ongoing Roundabout Construction
In LaPorte County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announces the closure of the intersection of State Road 2 and U.S. 6 in Westville on or after September 14 for ongoing roundabout construction. It’s expected to reopen by the first week of October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change. To access both State Road 2 and U.S. 6 during the closure, Region drivers are advised to should detour using U.S. 421, U.S. 30 and State Road 49. INDOT announced the initial work earlier in May; you can read more about it here: https://bit.ly/LaPorteCountyRoundabout .
wkvi.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car in Koontz Lake Accident
A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in an accident in the 7200 North block of State Road 23 in Koontz Lake Thursday night. According to the Starke County Sheriff’s Department, a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by 33-year-old Brittany Blackburn of Walkerton was driving northbound on State Road 23 just before 7:45 p.m. CT when an oncoming vehicle’s high beams reportedly obstructed her view of the roadway. Police say it was at that time 34-year-old Brandon James Bennett of Oak, Ohio was struck from behind with the front passenger side of the car while he was walking northbound on State Road 23 along the fog line. The impact knocked Bennett into the ditch on the east side of the roadway.
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw Family Safety Day Cancelled
Family Safety Day, scheduled for Saturday, September 17 has been cancelled due to remodeling of Center Lake Pavilion.
abc57.com
Shooting at Huey and Elwood
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting reported late Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Huey Street and Elwood Avenue. South Bend Police Department reports that one person was injured. Names of any parties involved have not yet been released. The SBPD is investigating the...
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
Muncie, Elkhart schools announce pay raises for substitutes
Facing a shrinking pool of substitute teachers, a few school districts in Indiana have announced major pay raises to entice subs with teaching experience back to the classroom. Last month, Elkhart Community Schools announced a $350 full day rate for teachers who have retired from the district, as well as $300 for all other retired teachers, up from $145 last year.And Muncie Community Schools announced it will double the daily rate for...
