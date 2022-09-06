Read full article on original website
WTAP
Washington County school resource officers meet to talk about new school year
Washington County school resource officers met at Gold Star Park Thursday afternoon to meet and talk about the new school year. School resource officers are known for keeping schools and students safe. Another part of their job is to build good relationships with the students. Growing a positive relationship between students and officers is important, according to Deputy Sheriff Michael Harlow.
WTAP
Marietta College offering minimum $18 thousand scholarship for Ohio students
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is providing a new scholarship opportunity for students from the Buckeye state. The college is offering a scholarship opportunity of a minimum $18 thousand for Ohio residents. This opportunity was thought up by the school’s strategy team who want to continue to grow the...
WTAP
To save a life - Local organizations spread awareness about Narcan
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Thursday was Save a Life Free Narcan Day in West Virginia. The statewide initiative is meant to spread awareness and knowledge about Narcan. WTAP spoke with two local organizations working to spread the word. It’s a product that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
Metro News
Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
WTAP
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Someone has to hear all these hundreds of voices begging for help,” says Ohio Valley University 2019 graduate, Sydnee Shipley. “And we’re not going to be quiet until we have answers.”. Many former students have found it hard to get their official...
WTAP
Local organizations will give out free Narcan and Narcan training for Save a Life Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Thursday is Save a Life Day in West Virginia. Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center and Saint Joseph’s Recovery Center are partnering to support its mission. This means free Narcan and Narcan training. Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center’s medical director Dr. Ellen Brown said she wants people...
WTAP
WVU-Parkersburg held September 11 remembrance ceremony
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A small group came together to remember what happened 21 years after the events of September 11, 2001. And to make sure that people never forget. “Well, if we don’t teach the next generation, they will never look back and say, ‘I wish I could remember something.’ Because that memory won’t even be there. Not even a shadow of it,” says WVU-Parkersburg academic affairs vice president, David Lancaster.
WTAP
County Commission: 9/08/2022. MOV regional airport to receive $20,000 in marketing funds
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is set to receive $20,000 in marketing funds. The approval of the $20,000 came at this morning’s Wood County Commission meeting. Stonewall Group marketing is a part of a marketing campaign effort at the Wood County Airport. Tom Crooks, a...
WTAP
Shakespeare by the River is shaking it up this year
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Shakespeare by the River is taking place once again during the Sternwheel Festival. The theater department at Marietta College is mixing it up this year by showing a more family friendly show. They will be presenting Into the Woods in Muskingum Park Thursday, Friday, and Sunday...
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend
COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
WTAP
State auditor meets with oil and gas producers about Orphan Well Program
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio’s state auditor stopped by Dominion Energy to meet with oil and gas industry officials this Thursday. They discussed the recent performance audit of Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Orphan Well Program. The Orphan Well Program’s goal is to shut down wells with unclear...
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found
UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
WTAP
Parkersburg hosts Fort Frye for volleyball home opener
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The volleyball season is now officially under way for the Parkersburg Big Reds as they hosted the Fort Frye Cadets for their home opener. The Big Reds won the first set but then dropped the next two to the Cadets. Parkersburg would then fight back and win the fourth set for a first to 15 set number five.
WTAP
United Way Alliance of the MOV kicking off its annual campaign
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is kicking off its annual campaign. The organization is coming together with its donors and partners to begin its campaign. The non-profit’s executive director, Stacy Decicco says that this will be the first year the group will all...
WTAP
Parkersburg South hosts Morgantown and Marietta in Volleyball Tri-Tournament
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South hosted a tri-tournament for high school volleyball with Morgantown and Marietta coming to town. Parkersburg South dropped the first game to Morgantown in two straight sets. 25-17, 25-15 Marietta then picked up a huge win to stay undefeated over Morgantown in two straight sets....
WTAP
Obituary: Matheny, Judith Ann McIntyre
Judith Ann McIntyre Matheny, 77, of Ripley, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Miletree Healthcare Center. A daughter of the late Jennings and Hazel Cossin McIntyre, Judith was born February 11, 1945, in Charleston, West Virginia. She was a 1963 graduate of Ripley High School and had worked more than 35 years for Eldercare of Ripley as director of medical records. Judith enjoyed reading, crocheting, spending time with her grandbabies, and had an avid love of canning anything she could get her hands on.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening September 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times. Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips,...
wbrc.com
Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say
WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool. WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday. According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.
