ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Washington County school resource officers meet to talk about new school year

Washington County school resource officers met at Gold Star Park Thursday afternoon to meet and talk about the new school year. School resource officers are known for keeping schools and students safe. Another part of their job is to build good relationships with the students. Growing a positive relationship between students and officers is important, according to Deputy Sheriff Michael Harlow.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

To save a life - Local organizations spread awareness about Narcan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Thursday was Save a Life Free Narcan Day in West Virginia. The statewide initiative is meant to spread awareness and knowledge about Narcan. WTAP spoke with two local organizations working to spread the word. It’s a product that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Ritchie County, WV
Education
County
Ritchie County, WV
WTAP

WVU-Parkersburg held September 11 remembrance ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A small group came together to remember what happened 21 years after the events of September 11, 2001. And to make sure that people never forget. “Well, if we don’t teach the next generation, they will never look back and say, ‘I wish I could remember something.’ Because that memory won’t even be there. Not even a shadow of it,” says WVU-Parkersburg academic affairs vice president, David Lancaster.
PARKERSBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Pilot#Ohio Valley#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ritchie Co#The W Va#Department Of Education
WTAP

Shakespeare by the River is shaking it up this year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Shakespeare by the River is taking place once again during the Sternwheel Festival. The theater department at Marietta College is mixing it up this year by showing a more family friendly show. They will be presenting Into the Woods in Muskingum Park Thursday, Friday, and Sunday...
MARIETTA, OH
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend

COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
WTAP

State auditor meets with oil and gas producers about Orphan Well Program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio’s state auditor stopped by Dominion Energy to meet with oil and gas industry officials this Thursday. They discussed the recent performance audit of Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Orphan Well Program. The Orphan Well Program’s goal is to shut down wells with unclear...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WVNS

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Taylor County teen found

UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg hosts Fort Frye for volleyball home opener

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The volleyball season is now officially under way for the Parkersburg Big Reds as they hosted the Fort Frye Cadets for their home opener. The Big Reds won the first set but then dropped the next two to the Cadets. Parkersburg would then fight back and win the fourth set for a first to 15 set number five.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

United Way Alliance of the MOV kicking off its annual campaign

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is kicking off its annual campaign. The organization is coming together with its donors and partners to begin its campaign. The non-profit’s executive director, Stacy Decicco says that this will be the first year the group will all...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Matheny, Judith Ann McIntyre

Judith Ann McIntyre Matheny, 77, of Ripley, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Miletree Healthcare Center. A daughter of the late Jennings and Hazel Cossin McIntyre, Judith was born February 11, 1945, in Charleston, West Virginia. She was a 1963 graduate of Ripley High School and had worked more than 35 years for Eldercare of Ripley as director of medical records. Judith enjoyed reading, crocheting, spending time with her grandbabies, and had an avid love of canning anything she could get her hands on.
RIPLEY, WV
wbrc.com

Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool. WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday. According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.
WOOD COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy