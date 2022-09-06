PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A small group came together to remember what happened 21 years after the events of September 11, 2001. And to make sure that people never forget. “Well, if we don’t teach the next generation, they will never look back and say, ‘I wish I could remember something.’ Because that memory won’t even be there. Not even a shadow of it,” says WVU-Parkersburg academic affairs vice president, David Lancaster.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO