Burlington dispatchers blame 'defunding' for slow police response, crime victims say
Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. Primary Preview: The...
Volunteers to restore children's gravestones at Burlington cemetery
Local volunteers are teaming up to restore gravestones at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington this weekend, with a focus on markers for children who died in the 1800s. Volunteers from The Howard Center and the Vermont Old Cemetery Association will work to reset and restore children's gravestones on Saturday, Sept. 10. The headstones belong to children who lives at the Home for Destitute Children in the late 1800s.
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
Murad on Burlington shootings: ‘We are concerned’
Burlington, VT — One day after two people were arrested in connection to Burlington’s third homicide of the year, Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad and Mayor Miro Weinberger briefed reporters on Sunday’s shooting at City Hall Park, the 23rd gunfire incident in the city this year.
Numbers show gunfire incidents in Burlington have yet to slow down
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Gathered at City Hall withnew information about the city's latest homicide, Burlington officials share staggering numbers related to gunfire incidents. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, acting police Chief Jon Murad, States' Attorney Sarah George, and an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all participated in the press conference on Thursday.
New NY gun law prevents use of firearms at Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration officially begins on Friday, but some last-minute issues have arisen due to the state's new gun laws. The city will no longer be able to have use firearms throughout its commemoration weekend, even though they have traditionally been used for reenactments.
Board reduces Taft Corners building heights
Much of the focus was on Gordon St. Hilaire on Tuesday when the Williston Selectboard met to break a 2-2 deadlock on the question of building heights in the Taft Corners zoning district. Two weeks prior, St. Hilaire was absent from the meeting when board members Ted Kenney and Terry...
Annual Battle of Plattsburgh reenactment threatened by New York gun law
The governor's office said it will work "to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed.”
Burlington nursing home faces federal lawsuit over alleged violation of the Civil Rights Act
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is suing Elderwood at Burlington, one of Vermont’s largest nursing homes. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims the nursing home violated the Civil Rights Act when it failed to act after some of its black employees experienced, what they describe as, ‘pervasive’ and ‘egregious’ racial harassment from some residents.
Couple pays it forward with free flowers after COVID-19 canceled wedding celebration
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Burlington shop gave away free bouquets of flowers on Wednesday after a couple caught COVID-19 and had to cancel their wedding celebration. Jana Qualey owns Home & Garden Vermont right off of Church Street. She had already prepared 18 arrangements for a repeat client when they called her at 8 a.m. that morning to tell her the party was canceled.
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
Bus driver from Essex Junction cited with drug related DUI while driving bus of Colchester athletes
ESSEX JUNCTION — A citizen trapped a school bus Sept. 3 in the parking lot of Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington after the individual saw the bus driving erratically on Shelburne Road. Douglass Whitney, the 56-year-old man from Essex Junction who was operating the school bus, was...
Burlington police offer guidance amid increase in vehicle thefts
The Burlington Police Department reported a significant increase in stolen vehicles in 2022. Last year the department said there were 56 stolen vehicles reported. So far this year there's been over 200 stolen vehicle cases reported. Donna Provost hasn't seen her car in about a month, after leaving it unlocked...
Malone man arrested on charges of endangering person with physical disabilities
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested over Labor Day weekend on charges related to endangering an individual with disabilities. On September 3, New York State Troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone on reports of a physical altercation. Troopers determined that this...
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call
Laurie Keve said a police dispatcher told her no officers were available to respond and said, “Ma'am, there's nothing we can do since we've been defunded.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call.
Vermont School Bus Driver Detained
A Vermont school bus driver was detained on Saturday after allegedly driving erratically in South Burlington, reported WCAX News. According to the article, the police said the bus driver, whose name was not disclosed, was transporting a Colchester sports team when the bus was spotted driving erratically down the road.
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
