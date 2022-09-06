Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Farmers' Market on Broadway begins shortened hours
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A sign the summer season is winding down -- the Farmers' Market on Broadway will begin its shortened hours. Starting Wednesday, the Farmers' Market on Broadway will be adjusted to 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is due to an earlier sunset and ensures vendors can...
wearegreenbay.com
So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
Fox11online.com
City of Appleton to award Pillars $300,000 to expand homeless shelter offerings
APPLETON (WLUK) -- With a $300,000 grant, the City of Appleton is partnering with Pillars to provide more resources to the homeless shelter and to launch the Winter Shelter Overflow program. The overflow program is designed to provide a space for people eligible for shelter but unable to get into...
Fox11online.com
Voting begins to bring free, concert series to Green Bay park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A downtown Green Bay organization says it needs the public's help to bring a free, live music series to Leicht Park next year. On Broadway, Inc. hopes to qualify as one of the top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP Green Bay Grant Awards.
Fox11online.com
Sargento Foods mobile hiring tour making stops in Appleton and Fond du Lac
(WLUK) -- A cheese company is taking its hiring event on the road. Sargento Foods is hosting a three-day, five-stop Hiring Tour during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The mobile hiring event features Sargento’s iconic yellow trucks travelling to five different locations in four cities including Fond du Lac, Appleton, Milwaukee and West Bend.
doorcountydailynews.com
Popular Fish Creek spot up for sale
It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.
Fox11online.com
$3 million in community profits expected from Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK)-- The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is returning to Ashwaubenon for the first time since 2010. This will be the biggest event the new Resch Expo has ever held. Four thousand people are expected to attend the 76th annual Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo.
wearegreenbay.com
Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
wearegreenbay.com
The 10th Frame 20-year celebration this Saturday in Appleton
(WFRV) – Bowling, food, and fun in the valley has been going strong for 20 years. Chad and Sarah with the 10th Frame give viewers details on their 20th anniversary party happening this weekend. The celebration includes food trucks, live music, food, and drinks all day long. It starts...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Community's generosity shines bright
Greetings everyone and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. I want to share these encouraging making a difference stories with you. First we have Laundry Love With Helping Hands. A non-profit designed to help low income or homeless people with clean clothes and bedding. They provide the quarters, soap and dryer sheets and partner with corner coin laundry in Green Bay. They also have Senior Love at the Fort Howard apartments. Recently they collected new pillows and quilted 175 pillow cases for the seniors.
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay's Cofrin School of Business receives $3 million gift
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay says it received a generous donation from the David A. Cofrin Charitable Trust. The trust donated $3 million to support the mission of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business. "We are once again humbled by the generosity of the Cofrin family,” said Chancellor...
Fox11online.com
De Pere traffic detour set for railroad bridge repair
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Main Avenue in De Pere if possible after a truck struck the railroad bridge. Canadian National crews will be working to repair the railroad bridge over Main Avenue near North 7th Street and Fort Howard Avenue Thursday afternoon.
Fox11online.com
Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo highlights latest in industry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK)-- The Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo is returning to Ashwaubenon for the first time since 2010. This will be the biggest event the new Resch Expo has ever held. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning in Ashwaubenon to check out the event. Thousands of people...
Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades
KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
Fox11online.com
Chemical gas released at Fond du Lac apartment complex
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue responded to a chemical release at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon. While a contractor was working within the Countryside Village Apartments' pool area and mechanical room, when two chemical pumps turned on. A small amount of sulfuric acid and...
Fox11online.com
New tradition begins at Lawrence University with unveiling of new archway
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Lawrence University is starting a new tradition with the beginning of another school year. After a year in office, Lawrence University President Laurie Carter -- the school's first African American president in its 175-year history -- is excited to continue building new traditions. With the completion of...
WBAY Green Bay
Schneider introduces fleet of electric trucks
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A locally-based national shipping company unveiled the future Wednesday. Schneider showed off its new Freightliner battery electric truck to associates and trainers at its Green Bay-area headquarters as it hosted Freightliner representatives. The company is adding 62 of Freightliner’s eCascadia Class 8 trucks to its intermodal...
pleasantviewrealty.com
520 Teal Lane, Sheboygan Falls, WI, USA
Can build up to 16 condos on these lots. Seller will sell Separately. For the fastest response, additional information or to schedule a showing, please email Karen@PleasantViewRealty.com or call/text 920-207-4041. Property Inclusions. None. Property Exclusions. None. Property Taxes. $213. Property Features.
Fox11online.com
Corn, alfalfa crops look promising ahead of Outagamie County harvest
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- As fall inches closer, there are some signs the growing season is moving along, and farmers are monitoring the upcoming harvest. On a parcel of land just outside of Hortonville, Randy Dorow says his farm is relatively small. "I milk 35 cows and run about 250...
Door County Pulse
Fire Damages Sturgeon Bay Garage Structure
A row of detached garages located behind the Alabama Place Apartments at 919 Alabama Place sustained significant damage Aug. 31. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 4 pm. A cloud of smoke produced by the blaze could be seen billowing from the site through...
