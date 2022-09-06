ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falls Church, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Falls Church, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria man arrested for allegedly brandishing handgun outside West End nightclub

A 35-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond for allegedly brandishing a handgun outside a nightclub in the West End on Sunday, September 4. No one was injured and nothing was stolen in the incident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Pickett Street. Multiple witnesses told police that they saw the suspect pull out a handgun, according to Alexandria Police.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home

ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.

One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Elementary School#Sleepy Hollow
NBC Washington

Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home

The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced

A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
LAUREL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Child Hospitalized In Serious Condition After Being Struck By Cadillac In Prince Frederick

A young girl was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Maryland after being struck by a Cadillac driver in Calvert County. Prince Frederick resident Shelly Hug, 39, was driving a 2009 Cadillac in her hometown when she made a left turn from Oakland Hall Road onto Turnberry Way shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, striking a pedestrian, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
arlnow.com

Wakefield junior dies after SUV vs. scooter crash in Alexandria

(Updated at 11:15 p.m.) A Wakefield High School junior has died in the hospital after being struck by a driver while riding a scooter. Miguel Angel Rivera suffered what were described as “massive injuries” after being struck while returning from work on an electric scooter. On Monday, his...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Owners of Home Where Two Maryland Sisters Tragically Died in a Fire Last Month Face 58 Building Code Violations

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac in August. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department. The owners of the home the Wiener family was renting now face 58 building code violations, according to a Daily Mail report.
POTOMAC, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy