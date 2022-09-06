Read full article on original website
ffxnow.com
UPDATED: Two people and dog die from house fire in West Falls Church area
Updated at 8:35 a.m. on 9/7/2022 — The second occupant in yesterday’s house fire — identified as Patricia Stodrl, 67, of Falls Church — died last night, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department announced. Earlier: A kid died at the hospital this morning (Tuesday) after...
4-year-old with terminal brain cancer dies week after community car show
Brenna Corcoran, a 4-year-old, was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer back in January. She passed away Tuesday.
fox5dc.com
Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
NBC Washington
‘We Lost an Angel': 16-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck While Riding Scooter in Alexandria
A 16-year-old boy has died after being hit by an SUV while riding an electric scooter late last month in Alexandria, Virginia. Miguel Ángel Rivera was hit at Sanger Avenue and North Beauregard Street, on Saturday, Aug. 27, Alexandria police said. He suffered life-threatening injuries and died on Monday.
Elementary school principal in Fairfax Co. arrested after DWI, hit-and-run
A principal at a Fairfax County elementary school is on leave after he was accused of driving into a home while intoxicated and then leaving the scene.
alxnow.com
Alexandria man arrested for allegedly brandishing handgun outside West End nightclub
A 35-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond for allegedly brandishing a handgun outside a nightclub in the West End on Sunday, September 4. No one was injured and nothing was stolen in the incident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Pickett Street. Multiple witnesses told police that they saw the suspect pull out a handgun, according to Alexandria Police.
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
wfmd.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.
One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Elementary School Principal Charged With Driving Drunk, Crashing Into Home
The principal of an elementary school in Fairfax County, Virginia, has been charged with driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash. Jonathon Coch, 44, was driving in the area of Winning Glory Drive and Seven Hills Drive in Aldie about 2 p.m. Friday, when he crashed into a home and took off, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported, authorities said.
WJLA
Fairfax County family upset man accused of breaking into their home is out of jail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County family is living in fear after their house was broken into while they were home. “It was scary,” John English told 7News Reporter Nick Minock on Thursday. On July 6, 2022, English and his family were at their Fairfax County...
Teen Charged As Adult In Overnight Carjacking Hours After Prince George's Curfew Announced
A Prince George's County 16-year-old has been arrested for an overnight carjacking hours after a teen curfew was announced by the County, authorities say. The teenage boy is being charged as an adult after carjacking a victim at gunpoint outside of a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Girl, dog die in Virginia house fire
Crews were able to get two people out of the house, including the girl who died at the hospital. Firefighters also rescued a dog. The dog did not survive.
Child Hospitalized In Serious Condition After Being Struck By Cadillac In Prince Frederick
A young girl was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Maryland after being struck by a Cadillac driver in Calvert County. Prince Frederick resident Shelly Hug, 39, was driving a 2009 Cadillac in her hometown when she made a left turn from Oakland Hall Road onto Turnberry Way shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, striking a pedestrian, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
'I'm blown away' | Widow of US Diplomat and cyclist struck and killed by truck organizes memorial ride in her honor
BETHESDA, Md. — Hundreds of people spent their Labor Day remembering the life of a wife, mother of two and U.S. Diplomat who was killed while riding her bicycle. Sarah Langenkamp, 42, was struck by a flat-bed truck on River Road in Bethesda when police said the driver made a right turn. She was traveling in the bike lane.
arlnow.com
Wakefield junior dies after SUV vs. scooter crash in Alexandria
(Updated at 11:15 p.m.) A Wakefield High School junior has died in the hospital after being struck by a driver while riding a scooter. Miguel Angel Rivera suffered what were described as “massive injuries” after being struck while returning from work on an electric scooter. On Monday, his...
Ring video shows Virginia drug operation that led to deadly police shooting; men charged in death
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va.. (DC News Now) — Police said two men who were part of a drug deal arranged with an undercover detective face charges in the death of a man who was with them after an exchange of gunfire with police. The Prince William County Police Department released a preliminary narrative Wednesday related […]
Man charged for allegedly shooting own brother at Light Street Animal Hospital
Baltimore Police have officially charged a man accused of shooting his own brother at an animal hospital in Federal Hill.
fox5dc.com
1 dead, several injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-66
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after police say an RV collided with a tractor-trailer on I-66. Virginia State Police said the crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 16. The collision caused the RV to run off the road,...
fox5dc.com
28-year-old Leesburg woman charged with murdering man in Loudoun County: police
LEESBURG, Va. - A 28-year-old Leesburg woman is under arrest after police say she shot and killed a man inside a home in Loudoun County. Officers responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. on September 7 for a reported shooting. Investigators...
mocoshow.com
Owners of Home Where Two Maryland Sisters Tragically Died in a Fire Last Month Face 58 Building Code Violations
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac in August. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department. The owners of the home the Wiener family was renting now face 58 building code violations, according to a Daily Mail report.
