Read full article on original website
Related
newportdispatch.com
Underhill man sentenced for firearm offense
UNDERHILL — Stephen Salyer, 42, formerly of Underhill, was sentenced in United States District Court in Rutland to serve 40 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of being in possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year.
mychamplainvalley.com
Murad on Burlington shootings: ‘We are concerned’
Burlington, VT — One day after two people were arrested in connection to Burlington’s third homicide of the year, Acting Chief of Police Jon Murad and Mayor Miro Weinberger briefed reporters on Sunday’s shooting at City Hall Park, the 23rd gunfire incident in the city this year.
WCAX
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, Burlington police and other city leaders gathered to talk about the killing in City Hall Park and what they’re doing to prevent more bloodshed.
NECN
2 Arrests Made in Burlington, Vermont Homicide
Police in Burlington, Vermont announced they'd made a pair of arrests in connection to the murder of a man in the city over the weekend. Burlington Police said they'd arrested 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, Vermont, as well as 42-year-old Christopher Crawford of New Jersey for their participation in the murder of 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers early Sunday at City Hall Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newportdispatch.com
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
Suspect Was 'Lying in Wait' Before Fatal Shooting in Burlington's City Hall Park, Cops Say
Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with the execution-style killing of a Philadelphia man early Sunday as he sat in Burlington’s City Hall Park. Christopher Crawford, a 42-year-old from Sicklerville, N.J., with a long criminal history, pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II. A second man, 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he aided in the murder by driving Crawford to and from the scene.
mynbc5.com
Burlington nursing home faces federal lawsuit over alleged violation of the Civil Rights Act
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is suing Elderwood at Burlington, one of Vermont’s largest nursing homes. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, claims the nursing home violated the Civil Rights Act when it failed to act after some of its black employees experienced, what they describe as, ‘pervasive’ and ‘egregious’ racial harassment from some residents.
mynbc5.com
Police arrest two men in City Hall Park homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested two men in connection to afatal shooting in City Hall Park last week. Police charged Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, with first-degree murder in the death of Bryan Rodgers III that took place on Sunday morning. Officials identified Crawford as the person who pulled the trigger. Crawford was also wanted on a warrant out of New Jersey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious fire
LEICESTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are trying to determine what sparked a suspicious fire in Leicester this weekend. Troopers were called to a home on Route 7 on Sunday that was engulfed in flames. No one was inside at the time. While trying to determine the cause of...
WCAX
Burlington dispatchers blame 'defunding' for slow police response, crime victims say
Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. Primary Preview: The...
mynbc5.com
Numbers show gunfire incidents in Burlington have yet to slow down
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Gathered at City Hall withnew information about the city's latest homicide, Burlington officials share staggering numbers related to gunfire incidents. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, acting police Chief Jon Murad, States' Attorney Sarah George, and an agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all participated in the press conference on Thursday.
newportdispatch.com
Embankment gives out, causes crash in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — A 60-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Huntington on Tuesday. The single-vehicle rollover crash took place in the area of Main Road at around 3:40 p.m. The vehicle was seen on its roof in the ditch on the side of the road, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
Malone man arrested on charges of endangering person with physical disabilities
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Malone man was arrested over Labor Day weekend on charges related to endangering an individual with disabilities. On September 3, New York State Troopers responded to State Route 30 in the town of Malone on reports of a physical altercation. Troopers determined that this...
2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park
Christopher Crawford, 42, of New Jersey, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bryan C. Rogers II, 32, of Philadelphia. Joseph Craig, 59, of St. Albans, faces a charge of accessory to first-degree murder. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 men arrested after fatal shooting in Burlington’s City Hall Park.
colchestersun.com
Bus driver from Essex Junction cited with drug related DUI while driving bus of Colchester athletes
A citizen trapped a school bus Sept. 3 in the parking lot of Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington after the individual saw the bus driving erratically on Shelburne Road. Douglass Whitney, the 56-year-old man from Essex Junction who was operating the school bus, was issued a citation for...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested
DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
newportdispatch.com
Lowell woman wanted by police arrested
NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. NEWPORT — A 35-year-old woman from Lowell who was wanted by local police was arrested. Shylo Bourdeau is facing charges of custodial interference, obstruction of justice, and impeding a public officer. Police say...
Man arrested for illegal firearm in Adirondacks
On Monday, New York State Troopers arrested a man who was found to be in possession of an illegal shotgun after visiting a campground in the Adirondack Park. The visit included a verbal and physical altercation with another camper.
Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call
Laurie Keve said a police dispatcher told her no officers were available to respond and said, “Ma'am, there's nothing we can do since we've been defunded.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Police Department investigates its own handling of bike path emergency call.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
Comments / 4