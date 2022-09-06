Read full article on original website
It's the time of year stink bugs start making their way into homesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Chicago really a Sanctuary City?Sarah Walker GorrellChicago, IL
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2Andrei TapalagaChicago, IL
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
This is my New Favorite Drink Located in this Schaumburg coffee ShopChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Ozzie Guillen: White Sox would be better off with Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns
NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillen believes the White Sox would be better off keeping Elvis Andrus as their everyday shortstop even when Tim Anderson returns from the injured list – but he isn’t under any impression that will actually happen.
Miley returns, Hayden Wesneski to debut as Cubs face Reds
The much anticipated debut of prospect Hayden Wesneski is on tap at Wrigley Field this week as the Cubs open a homestand against the Reds on Tuesday with the right-hander in tow after he was called up from Triple-A Iowa. Wesneski, a starter acquired from the Yankees for reliever Scott...
Cubs explore Ben Zobrist return in baseball ops role
Can Jed Hoyer recreate continuity that bridges the 2016 championship with his "next great Cubs team" even after jettisoning the entire core of that team?. If so, part of the process may already be underway. The Cubs president said he talked this summer with 2016 World Series MVP Ben Zobrist...
White Sox blast A’s 14-2, Moncada hits two home runs
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Yoan Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. The 14 runs were a season high for Chicago, which has...
What's so bad about Soldier Field? 5 things to know
The Chicago Bears will likely break their lease with Soldier Field to move into a new stadium they plan to build in Arlington Heights. The city will host an informational community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8 to kickstart the planning. Why do the Bears want to leave Soldier Field in...
Lightfoot on Ted Phillips retiring, how it affects stadium plans
The city of Chicago has provided multiple attempts to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. But, in light of Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips announcing his retirement, it could throw a wrench into the city's plans. How will his retirement change the dynamic of the discussions between the city and...
Juan Soto injury: Padres star leaves game after being hit by pitch
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto was removed from the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after getting hit with a pitch. The San Diego Padres were proclaimed the winners of the MLB trade deadline after they brought in huge names to make a run to the postseason, with their biggest player being outfielder Juan Soto. Things had not gone the way the Padres had expected since, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers having a monstrous lead in the NL West. How could things get worse.
New Arlington Park plans split Bears fans on Twitter
The Bears didn’t have media availability at Halas Hall on Tuesday, yet they still managed to dominate headlines and social media. The team released an open letter containing new renderings and plans for their proposed development of Arlington Park. Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of buzz from both sides of the “Should The Bears Leave Soldier Field?” debate.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and predictions
The Chicago White Sox (68-68) and Seattle Mariners (77-59) meet Wednesday at 4:10 p.m. ET to close out a 3-game series at T-Mobile Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Chicago leads 3-2 The White...
Contreras to 10-day IL with 28 games left in Cubs career
Three-time Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, who likely is in the final month of his Cubs career, finally landed on the injured list Tuesday because of the left ankle sprain he suffered Aug.11 in the Field of Dreams game against the Reds in Dyersville, Iowa. Contreras, who hit five home...
Which NBA team has the most Basketball Hall of Fame members?
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates the sport’s storied history, and the NBA’s most storied organizations are well-represented in the building. Since its founding in 1959, the Hall of Fame has annually been inducting NBA greats. That will continue in 2022, as Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Lou Hudson and George Karl are among the 13-person class.
NBA・
Ranking NFL teams’ popularity across the US
Now that the NFL season has arrived, the battle between teams – and their fans – is ready to reignite. Franchises with the biggest fanbases aren’t always the best, and some organizations in smaller markets have a greater reach than their state lines. So, which team has the largest group of supporters?
NFL・
5 things to know about Bears' letter on Arlington Park
The Chicago Bears released a letter to the public detailing their intentions to move to Arlington Heights and build a stadium. The letter details the current plan and includes pictures of the Bears’ brainchild for the move. Here are five takeaways from the letter surrounding Arlington Park. Enclosed Stadium.
Report: Bulls to sign Hill to two-way contract
The Chicago Bulls are putting the finishing touches on their roster with the start of training camp looming. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the team is signing forward Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract:. Hill, 26, began last season unrostered, but signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks...
Schrock: Bears' Arlington Park plan is obvious win if it happens
On Tuesday, the Bears took another step toward their move to the northwest Chicago suburbs when they released their preliminary plans for their desired new stadium in Arlington Heights. The letter included renderings of the stadium and surrounding area the Bears plan to build into an entertainment/park district. It also...
Miguel Cairo steps in successfully as acting manager
The White Sox were left stunned at the news of Tony La Russa's departure. He left the team on Aug. 30 with a "heart issue," which forced him to visit his personal doctors in Arizona on an indefinite absence. In his place, bench coach Miguel Cairo was asked to step...
Willson Contreras’ MRI encouraging for 2022 return
The Cubs got good news on catcher Willson Contreras’ ankle injury, certainly as it pertains to a return to the field this season. Contreras underwent an MRI on Wednesday, which revealed “no surprises,” the Cubs said. The results were consistent with his diagnosis of a sprained left ankle.
Report: Potential No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama to battle likely No. 2 pick
It’s crunch time for Victor Wembanyama. The potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft reportedly will be heading to Las Vegas in October for a highly anticipated matchup against projected No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama, a French basketball player for the Metropolitans 92, and Scoot Henderson,...
Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights will likely have permanent roof, team says
While the Chicago Bears did not unveil any new renderings of their proposed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights during a public meeting Thursday, they did provide an important detail, saying that the roof of the facility will likely be permanently in place. During the Q & A session at the...
Nico Hoerner shows off his Michael Jordan impression
There's Air Jordan, and then there's Ground Hoerner. OK, the latter doesn't have as good of a ring to it as the former. But as far as impressions go, Nico Hoerner has a pretty good one of an iconic Michael Jordan mannerism. Hoerner smacked a triple in the fifth inning...
