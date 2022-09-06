ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate

The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com. “If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Tells NBA Analyst He Is Ready To Go

With Kevin Durant back in the fold after asking to be traded earlier this summer, the Brooklyn Nets are back in the business of trying to win an NBA championship. Their roster is very intriguing, not just because of the presence of Durant or Kyrie Irving, but even more so because they traded for Ben Simmons last season.
BROOKLYN, NY
