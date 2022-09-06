ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Prep Golf: Summers County poised for success on the big stage

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XsIf_0hkaV6VW00

Summers County High School has numerous championship banners hanging from the ceiling inside its gymnasium, mainly thanks to the Lady Bobcats basketball dynasty under head coach Wayne Ryan.

Could there be another potential banner going up in the rafters this year?

Head coach Jerod Ewing is convinced his golf team has the talent to make that dream a reality.

After earning a trip to the state golf tournament last season for the first time in four years, the Bobcats are anxious for a return trip to Wheeling in 2022.

“I think they were able to see what it takes to make it to states and win a state championship. We finished fifth last year, so now everybody has their minds set on bringing a championship back to Summers County,” Ewing said. “Last year we were super young. We had one senior, but we had a bunch of freshman and a sophomore. I think the big thing (at the state tournament) was inexperience. I definitely believe this team can not only make it back to states, but I feel like we have to be one of the favorites to win it.”

Ewing has good reason to be confident in his team this year.

Three of the four players that played in the Class A division at the state golf tournament are back this year, along with talented freshman Xavier Honaker. Toss in Christian Dillon and Summers County has five strong players to chase that state championship plaque.

“I am very happy with the amount of time and preparation they have put in over the off-season. “Ewing explained. “This is pretty much the same group that we took to the state tournament last year.”

The three returning players with state tournament experience are twin brothers Sean and Brian Cooper along with Marshall Legg.

In an 18-hole match to open the season, Sean Cooper shot a career best 76, while Brian Cooper and Marshall Legg fired an 80 and 86 respectively. Honaker carded an 87 in his first-ever high school match.

“Xavier has played on the Callaway Junior Tour and the U.S. Kids Tour this year. He has played in a ton of tournaments to get ready,” Ewing said. “He fits right in and was able to replace our (graduated) senior.

After winning a four-team match last week at Fountain Springs, Summers County ran its record to 17-3 to that point with the only losses coming to Class AAA Greenbrier East and AA stalwarts Shady Spring and Nicholas County.

“Everybody has knocked off a lot of strokes this year,” Ewing said. “The main goal now is to get them a lot of experience. I put them all through the Blue Ridge Golf Tour and the Callaway Tour. Playing in those big tournaments and gaining that experience has been really helpful.”

“They have played all summer and we still don’t have a senior on the team,” Ewing went on to say. “They are all really close friends and enjoy being around each other. We have a great opportunity this year and we can be even better next year.”

Playing tournament events has been a clear factor in Summers County’s success. However, the inner drive that the players possess has been the biggest factor in their development.

“They all just love the game of golf and they have really dedicated themselves to getting better. Going to the state tournament last year really helped,” Ewing said. “We have to have consistency and I think we have that this year. All five of these kids can really play.”

Last year, Ewing believed his team had an outside shot of making the state tournament. Clearly the feeling different this year, but nothing comes easy on the links in the postseason.

“You always worry a little bit about the big stage. That is why we have worked and played in as many tournaments as possible to get them ready for the big moments,” Ewing said. “I think mentally the kids are right where they need to be. They have a strong routine and they believe in themselves.”

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Golf: Greenbrier East and Westside record wins

FAYETTEVILLE – Greenbrier East continued its solid play Wednesday besting Oak Hill 100-130 at Bridgehaven Golf Club. Arod Lemons shot 36, while Jake Honaker and Fielding Foster both added a 37 to lead the Spartans. Tristen Van Buren shot 39 and Isaac Cantrell had a 42 for East. Ian...
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, WV
County
Summers County, WV
Summers County, WV
Education
Summers County, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Bluefield’s comeback falls short against Pulaski

Bluefield – In a game where the offenses combined for nearly 70 points, it was a decision on special teams that sealed the victory for Pulaski County. Leading by two points with two minutes left, PCHS head coach Cam Akers trusted his staff’s call on a fake punt attempt and was rewarded as the Cougars converted a fourth-and-2 to cement a 35-33 victory on the road against Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium Thursday.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

City of Oak Hill mourns the loss of beloved coach

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Over the Labor Day weekend 2022, a beloved member of Oak Hill passed away. Coach Ron Lewis was a basketball coach and retired teacher. Those who knew him spoke highly of the late coach and who he was to the community, especially the players he coached throughout the years. The Athletic […]
OAK HILL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bobcats#Highschoolsports
Lootpress

9/11 Patriot Day Ceromony to be held in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Bluefield announced Tuesday that a 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony will be held for the public this week. The event will begin at 12:00 Noon, and will be free and open to all who wish to attend. In the instance of uncooperative weather...
BLUEFIELD, WV
lootpress.com

The first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park event is coming to Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While a significant portion of producers and consumers alike have embraced the mass production/hyper consumerist geared facets of an increasingly capitalistic society, many folks maintain that the best products are crafted individually with care and personality. Among these folks are those who will be bringing the first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park vendor event to Southern West Virginia.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Parade of Lights memorial tribute to be held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As announced by the Beckley Police Department, the annual Parade of Lights memorial ceremony will be held Sunday. The ceremony, scheduled to coincide with 9/11, is set to take place Sunday, September 11, 2022, and will be held “to honor the fallen law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services, military, and other victims of the September 11th attack on our country.”
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Bluefield State University Student Peyton Whitt Recognized as BSU’s “Top Engineering Technology Freshman”

Peyton Whitt has been selected as Bluefield State University’s top Engineering Technology Freshman for the 2021-2022 Academic Year as the recipient of the “Claude B. Dalton Scholarship.” He is a Mechanical Engineering Technology major and has a 4.0 cumulative GPA. Whitt, a Peterstown, WV resident, is a James Monroe High School graduate.
PETERSTOWN, WV
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details

Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Lootpress

Bobby Ellison

Bobby Harold Ellison, 82 of Coal City, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Huntington. Born August 14, 1940, in Fireco, WV, he was the son of the late Owen and Hettie Mullens Ellison. Bob was a former building manager for Grubb & Ellis Management Services. He spent most of...
COAL CITY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Mercer County Schools responds to low assessment scores

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One local school system is responding to the Assessment Achievement statistics sent out by the West Virginia Board of Education. According to the achievement levels during the pandemic, Mercer County Schools test scores fell, especially math and reading scores. One spokesperson for the school, Dr. Ashley Vaughn, a Coordinator for Virtual […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton’s Dairy Queen brings delight for more than 50 years

For over half a century, Hinton's Dairy Queen has been serving patrons iconic dishes alongside local favorites. From the classic Dilly Bar to a hotdog topped with chili and coleslaw, Hinton's DQ has something for everyone. The food selection, which is full of local staples such as brown beans and cornbread, is only one of the unique things about this establishment. In addition to the delectable cuisine, this restaurant boasts an incredible view overlooking the New River. There is, of course, a handful of seating available outside where patrons can enjoy pleasant weather and the beautiful river. Inside, both levels of...
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill Annual Halloween Festival 2022

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fall is right around the corner, which means everyone is excited for Halloween and Halloween festivities. The following is a schedule of upcoming events for this year’s Annual Oak Hill Halloween Festival: Saturday, October 22, 2022 8:00 A.M. – 2nd Annual Spooktacular Scavenger Hunt: This scavenger hunt includes an adult […]
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy