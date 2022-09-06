Prep Golf: Summers County poised for success on the big stage

Summers County High School has numerous championship banners hanging from the ceiling inside its gymnasium, mainly thanks to the Lady Bobcats basketball dynasty under head coach Wayne Ryan.

Could there be another potential banner going up in the rafters this year?

Head coach Jerod Ewing is convinced his golf team has the talent to make that dream a reality.

After earning a trip to the state golf tournament last season for the first time in four years, the Bobcats are anxious for a return trip to Wheeling in 2022.

“I think they were able to see what it takes to make it to states and win a state championship. We finished fifth last year, so now everybody has their minds set on bringing a championship back to Summers County,” Ewing said. “Last year we were super young. We had one senior, but we had a bunch of freshman and a sophomore. I think the big thing (at the state tournament) was inexperience. I definitely believe this team can not only make it back to states, but I feel like we have to be one of the favorites to win it.”

Ewing has good reason to be confident in his team this year.

Three of the four players that played in the Class A division at the state golf tournament are back this year, along with talented freshman Xavier Honaker. Toss in Christian Dillon and Summers County has five strong players to chase that state championship plaque.

“I am very happy with the amount of time and preparation they have put in over the off-season. “Ewing explained. “This is pretty much the same group that we took to the state tournament last year.”

The three returning players with state tournament experience are twin brothers Sean and Brian Cooper along with Marshall Legg.

In an 18-hole match to open the season, Sean Cooper shot a career best 76, while Brian Cooper and Marshall Legg fired an 80 and 86 respectively. Honaker carded an 87 in his first-ever high school match.

“Xavier has played on the Callaway Junior Tour and the U.S. Kids Tour this year. He has played in a ton of tournaments to get ready,” Ewing said. “He fits right in and was able to replace our (graduated) senior.

After winning a four-team match last week at Fountain Springs, Summers County ran its record to 17-3 to that point with the only losses coming to Class AAA Greenbrier East and AA stalwarts Shady Spring and Nicholas County.

“Everybody has knocked off a lot of strokes this year,” Ewing said. “The main goal now is to get them a lot of experience. I put them all through the Blue Ridge Golf Tour and the Callaway Tour. Playing in those big tournaments and gaining that experience has been really helpful.”

“They have played all summer and we still don’t have a senior on the team,” Ewing went on to say. “They are all really close friends and enjoy being around each other. We have a great opportunity this year and we can be even better next year.”

Playing tournament events has been a clear factor in Summers County’s success. However, the inner drive that the players possess has been the biggest factor in their development.

“They all just love the game of golf and they have really dedicated themselves to getting better. Going to the state tournament last year really helped,” Ewing said. “We have to have consistency and I think we have that this year. All five of these kids can really play.”

Last year, Ewing believed his team had an outside shot of making the state tournament. Clearly the feeling different this year, but nothing comes easy on the links in the postseason.

“You always worry a little bit about the big stage. That is why we have worked and played in as many tournaments as possible to get them ready for the big moments,” Ewing said. “I think mentally the kids are right where they need to be. They have a strong routine and they believe in themselves.”