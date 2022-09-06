Read full article on original website
Judge rules oil pipeline dispute between Enbridge and Michigan belongs in federal court
Aug 18 (Reuters) - A state of Michigan lawsuit that aims to force Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) to stop operating the Line 5 oil pipeline underneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes will be heard in federal court, a judge ruled on Thursday.
thecentersquare.com
Judge issues permanent injunction on Biden ban on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, waters
(The Center Square) – A federal judge sided with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and 12 other plaintiff states in a Louisiana-led lawsuit, issuing a permanent injunction against the Biden administration’s moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and water. U.S. District Court Judge Terry...
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, signed a new long-term LNG contract with Russia's Sakhalin. Sakhalin recently offered revised contracts to Asian clients, asking them to pay in currency other than US dollars. Countries who don't sign risk having to source LNG elsewhere, exacerbating a global supply crunch. Tokyo...
Family could sell huge Texas oil tracts - sources
Sept 1 (Reuters) - A Texas family which owns 70,000 acres in the Permian basin is exploring options including a sale, putting up for grabs one of the largest family-owned tracts in the heart of U.S. shale country, people familiar with the matter said.
Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets
(Reuters) - U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
‘It’s a deal with the devil’: outrage in Appalachia over Manchin’s ‘vile’ pipeline plan
The fossil-fuel friendly senator has resurrected the Mountain Valley pipeline, leaving residents with a bitter pill to swallow
Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline
Oregon has joined California and Washington in opposing a project that would increase the amount of natural gas flowing from Canada to the West Coast. A 1,400-mile pipeline owned by Calgary-based TC Energy sends billions of cubic feet of natural gas to utilities supplying consumers in the Northwest and California each day. The pipeline runs […] The post Oregon joins Western states in opposing more natural gas from Canadian pipeline appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror
The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
China's top energy firms are sending natural gas to European nations struggling with Russia's supply cuts
Traders told Bloomberg that Chinese energy groups are sending liquefied natural gas to European nations. Major firms including Sinopec have send natural gas shipments to Europe throughout the year, per the report. China, the world's biggest buyer of the key fuel, has seen demand slump amid strict COVID-19 policies in...
Will We Ever Receive Stimulus Checks Again?
The inflation drama that continues to make daily life more expensive comes with an impossible Catch-22. Average people -- particularly low-income families -- need financial assistance to cope with...
Exclusive-Scientists detect second 'vast' methane leak at Pemex oil field in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Satellites recorded another large methane leak at an offshore platform belonging to Mexico's Pemex in August, according to exclusive data shared with Reuters, even as pressure mounts on the state oil company to reduce these emissions.
Crude in U.S. emergency reserve falls to lowest since Nov. 1984
HOUSTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Crude inventories in the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) fell 7.5 million barrels in the week to Sep. 2 to 442.5 million barrels, their lowest level since November 1984, according to data from the Department of Energy.
Biden administration denies Cheniere's request to sidestep LNG pollution rule
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Tuesday it has denied a request from leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) to exempt turbines at its two U.S. Gulf Coast terminals from a hazardous pollution rule.
Europe energy crisis: The worst is yet to come, German utility giant Uniper warns as Russia shuts off key gas supplies indefinitely
Germany's Uniper warned natural gas prices could jump even higher as Russia chokes supply. The utility giant's CEO underscored the need to address the impact of soaring prices on consumers. Uniper's partnership with Russia's Gazprom is broken even if the war ends, he said. German utility giant Uniper warned natural...
California Passes Law Requiring Buffer Zones for New Oil and Gas Wells
Public health expert Kyle Ferrar spent seven straight days in August finding toxic emissions coming from neighborhood oil and gas sites, a job he wished California regulators would do. His work lent urgency to legislators’ push to succeed where regulators failed. On Wednesday, Ferrar got his wish. California lawmakers...
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy prices
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Friday intensified its mission to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as tensions mount with Russia over the war in Ukraine. The energy ministers of the EU’s 27...
